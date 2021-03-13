Fans of Cadbury’s Christmas Cottage will be thrilled to hear that the celebrated confectionery brand is back at it for Easter, with a special edition build-and-eat treat for spring featuring our favourite Mini Eggs. And here’s where to buy Cadbury’s Easter Cottage in the UK.

Let’s be upfront about the serious need for a sweet treat this Easter. 2020 was long, and 2021 already feels longer, so we think we’re well overdue an Easter upgrade. Instead of the traditional Easter egg, we’re going for a full on chocolate cottage. Because why not.

Enter Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Easter Cottage Kit. (Like the Christmas version, but made for Spring!) Available via the confectionery brand’s gifting site at £16, it comes complete with everything you need: Milk Dairy Milk bars and Dairy Milk Spring bars for walls and roof respectively, Cadbury White Buttons, and Cadbury Mini Eggs (naturally) for decorative flourish.

Not only will this be a delicious treat, it will also be a source of fun for hours. And don’t we all need some creative distractions right now?

Cadbury’s describes the cottage as “a deliciously fun gift” complete with all the chocolate components to construct your chocolate cottage.” I don’t know about you, but I’m sold.