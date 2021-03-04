Cadbury's Sold-Out Creme Egg Beer Is Being Restocked For A Final Time

In 2021, the Cadbury Creme Egg is celebrating 50 years of sweet, gooey goodness. While you can buy the sweet treats all year round, Cadbury have teamed up with Goose Island brewery to create a unique way to enjoy the Creme Egg's anniversary this Easter. It might not be the collaboration you saw coming but Goose Island brewery are no strangers to bending the rules when it comes to beer and if you’re a fan of the sweet Easter treats then you’ll soon be able to try it in drink form. Here's where to buy Cadbury Creme Egg beer.

The celebratory beer is entitled the “Golden Goo-Beer-Lee Creme Stout'' and is decorated in the traditional Cadbury Creme Egg colours. The Goose Island brewery website describes it as “this eggclectic blend of malted barley, oats, wheat and milk sugar (lactose) provides a deliciously rich and creme-y texture, with cacao nibs and vanilla beans that lift the creme and chocolatey notes to deliver a celebratory beer that is smooth, rich and eggselently balanced.” This might be the Easter treat you didn’t know you needed.

The celebratory beer was available on the Goose Island website. However, after it launched on March 3, their first 3,000 bottles sold out sharpish. The second (and final) release will be available from 11 a.m. on Monday, March 8. So mark your diaries.

Speaking about the creation on the Daily Mail Raphael Capitani who is the brand manager for Cadbury Creme Egg said “We have always celebrated the unique and wonderful ways of enjoying a Cadbury Creme Egg and with this launch we are taking EATertainment to a whole new level. We can’t wait for people to try our very first beer and raise a glass to five delicious decades of Cadbury Creme Egg.”

It’s estimated that 500 million Creme Eggs are made each year with two thirds being bought in the UK. It’s a firm favourite all year round. And Andrew Walton, Master Brewer at Goose Island said they wanted to make something that everyone could enjoy. He told the Independent, “We wanted to make sure that for whoever tried this beer, it would be unique and delicious. The tasty flavours of the stout complement the iconic Cadbury Creme Egg; we wanted to big up the chocolate and creaminess of the beer while keeping it super drinkable.”