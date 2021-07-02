Asda Is Selling Häagen-Daz Ice Creams That Combine 2 Iconic Flavours In 1

Sometimes choosing one ice cream flavour seems downright impossible. From vanilla to strawberry, chocolate to salted caramel, picking just one is a challenge when they all sound so. damn. good. This is where Häagen-Dazs’ genius new invention comes in.

Häagen-Dazs Duo ice cream tubs combine two of the brand’s most beloved flavours, meaning making an agonising choice is no longer required. There are three options to get stuck into: the first Belgian Chocolate & Vanilla Crunch combines a swirl of truffle chocolate sauce and chocolate shards in the creamy vanilla. Next up is Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Crunch, which sounds the most decadent of the bunch with salt caramel and crunchy chocolate pieces. Then the third, Belgian Chocolate & Strawberry combines rich chocolate sauce and crunchy chocolate with fresh and fruity strawberry ice cream.

The good news is that these tubs are already available to buy, meaning zero wait time. They are £4.99 per tub, and are available at a number of supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, and online at Ocado.

These new tubs join Häagen-Dazs’ summer offerings, which are inspired by mojito and pina colada cocktails.

They are available to buy exclusively at Asda.