Jaffa Cakes have been on a rollercoaster ride this past year. With many new flavours available for die-hard fans to get their hands on (blackcurrant, we’re looking at you), it’s never been more exciting to enjoy a Jaffa. But hold fire, because the best is still yet to come; McVitie’s are launching doughnuts made of Jaffa Cakes. Yes, you read that right. And where’s where you can buy Jaffa Cake Jonuts (perhaps the best name ever) to try them for yourself.

The Jonut (that’s Jaffa Cake and Donut combined, don’t ya know) was first teased back in April on the @newfoodsuk Instagram page, which promised they’d be “coming to Tesco very soon.” And very soon is right; you’ll be able to get your hands on these beauties from May 16, AKA this Sunday.

The delicious treats are described by McVitie’s as having “layers of crackly dark chocolate, light springy sponge and the tangy orange flavoured filling... in a doughnut-shaped ring”. They will be available to buy in Tesco stores across the UK both individually for just 60p, and in packs of four for £1.99. What’s more, the packaging of the goodies will be recyclable, meaning you may as well pick up that box of four, right?!

As well as Tesco, the Jonuts will also be available in other retailers from the end of June.

Emma Stowers, brand director for McVitie’s at plaids UK&I, said of the new creations in a statement: “We love hearing Jaffanatics debate about our Jaffa Cakes and the launch of our Jaffa Jonuts is sure to spark further conversation!”

“We’re excited to offer a new twist to our fans, as the fusion between Jaffa Cakes and doughnuts brings an exciting and original taste experience to those who love a treat.”

I’ll see you at Tesco this weekend.