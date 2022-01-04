Christmas may have come to an end, but the treats just keep on coming. Back by popular demand, McVitie’s is relaunching one of its most popular variations of the Jaffa Cake so you can start off 2022 on a very citrusy note. Yep, Lemon & Lime Jaffa Cakes are back after a three-year hiatus, joining the likes Original Orange, Cheeky Cherry, Berry Cool Blackcurrant, and even a Passionfruit flavour.

As is the case with the other flavour offerings, everything that makes a Jaffa Cake a Jaffa Cake is there, but the orange-flavoured jam is replaced with a zesty lemon and lime filling. Lemon & Lime Jaffa Cakes returned to supermarket shelves on Monday (Jan. 3), and are available to buy at Asda and other major supermarkets across the UK for £1.50 per pack, which includes 10 irresistibly zingy cakes.

You can also experience the flavour in the form of a cake bar: B&M is currently selling them in packs of 7 for £1, after they were previously available to buy in Iceland in 2021, as snack review Instagram @uksnackattack noted last April.

“McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes Lemon & Lime flavour was a hit when first launched as a limited-edition flavour in 2018,” Sarah Babb, marketing manager for McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes at pladis UK&I, said in a statement. “Since then, we’ve been inundated with requests from Jaffanatics to bring back the much-loved flavour. So we’re really excited to […] offer yet another unique flavour for all to enjoy,” she said, adding, “It’s the perfect way to brighten up your day!”