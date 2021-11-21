You Can Now Buy Mince Pie-Flavoured Mochi Balls From Little Moons

Mochi lovers are in luck because the TikTok favourite brand Little Moons is back with new flavours in time for Christmas.

Little Moons has announced a limited-edition Christmas bundle complete will three festive flavours: Mince Pie, Candy Cane, and The Nutcracker.

As described by Little Moons, the Mince Pie mochi is “filled with creamy gelato ice cream that’s full of warming Christmas spices with sweet, dried vine fruits, a hint of tangy citrus and a subtle hint of brandy.”

For anyone with a sweet tooth, the Candy Cane mochi “tastes just like peppermint candy cane... is encased in a dark pink peppermint mochi dough” and for a final festive hit, “is topped with a decorative pink and white Christmas chocolate swirl.”

Finally, the Nutcracker – as the name suggests – comes with creamy hazelnut gelato ice cream and “encased in the signature soft and chewy golden mochi dough.”

The limited-edition Christmas flavours are available to purchase from the Little Moons website and they’re selling at £40.00 for six packs, featuring each limited-edition flavour alongside Honey Roasted Pistachio, Belgian Chocolate Hazelnut and Salted Caramel.

The flavours will also be on sale at Little Moons Pick & Mix in Selfridges and Westfield for a limited time only.

If you’re looking beyond Christmas and getting ready for your veganuary resolution, then Little Moons have your back there, too. From January 4, the brand will be releasing a vegan PeaNOT Caramel Crunch flavour, which combines a peanut-free peanut butter, salted caramel and “melt-in-the-mouth plant-based gelato.” Watch this space.