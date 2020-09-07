One of the best things about December is indulgent chocolate sharing boxes. And if you're a big believer in sweet treats at all times of the day then there’s been an announcement that may just make your Christmas: luxury chocolatier Lindt are now doing sharing boxes. Although this year Christmas is likely to look a little bit different, isn't it good to know there’s a chocolatey light at the end of the tunnel? I just can’t promise I will be sharing.

Lindt Lindor have announced that over this festive period you may be able to treat yourself or a loved one to all the Lindt you could want. While Lindt Lindor shops have chocolate stations where you can build gift bags, the sharing box is a pre-mixed tub of 32 chocolates that come in six flavours. They’ll include classic milk chocolate, hazelnut, extra dark, white, milk and white, and an all new flavour salted caramel. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.

Speaking about this new launch, Lindt Lindor said:

“Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds. The Lindor Assorted Tin is the perfect chocolate selection to make sharing this Christmas special – or for those looking to take a relaxing moment away from the chaos of daily life, enjoy a truffle or two in your favourite variety for a truly indulgent treat.”

It’ll be the perfect addition under the tree.

If you’re keen to get your hands on the Lindt sharing tin you’ll be able to get it online on Tesco and Sainsbury’s. It’s currently on promotion for £10 but the price will be bumped up to £15 as the festive season gets closer. You'll also be able to buy them in stores at Lindt or on Amazon.