A Viral TikTok Filter Is Here To Simplify Date Night

Every few months, a new TikTok filter comes along that takes the FYP by storm. It wasn’t long ago that the Bold Glamour filter was giving everyone a ridiculously over-the-top makeover, or that the Dancers Generator was turning our pets, posters, and pills into a squad of breakdancers. But the latest effect to get the viral treatment won’t make you camera-ready or bust a move. Instead, couples are using a fast food-themed filter to help plan their date nights, and it’s honestly too cute.

Deciding what to eat for dinner can be a contentious topic for a lot of couples, but this trending TikTok feature may put an end to the debates. The filter, called Which Fast Food, was created by user @sofunnyvidz in August 2022, and runs through a number of different fast food options, including Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, Dunkin’, Chipotle, Popeye’s, and more. Creators began letting the filter pick where to go for dinner with their partners around May 2023, and the viral trend has helped plan tons of dates ever since.

Here’s how it works: after the filter has landed on a restaurant, both parties will decide if they’re going to get an entrée, side, or dessert from that location. The partners tell one another what they plan to get off the menu, and once they’re done, they have to actually order their respective courses. Oh, and each person gets one skip, because there’s nothing worse than a bad meal on date night.

It’s unclear who started the trend, but the Which Fast Food filter has been used in over 3,400 videos as of June 12, with multiple videos getting hundreds of thousands of likes, including this post from Carrie Young (@getcarriedawayy). In a game of dinner date roulette, the TikToker and her husband both decided to get an entree from Chick-fil-A, and a dessert and a side from Wendy’s.

Meanwhile, TikTok couple @maya.and.hunter put their luck to the test with the filter, and Maya was left feeling “unhappy” with her results. At least she didn’t have to get Papa John’s, which seems to be the least popular restaurant across the trend.

When @allthingskings_ tried the filter, the couple decided to split their respective Wendy’s sides so they could both enjoy a baked potato with some chili. They say marriage should be 50/50, after all.

Just because you’re not coupled up doesn’t mean you can’t join in on the fun. Besties @becs.mel used the filter while they were feeling “hangry,” and judging by the laughs, it looks like the trend made for a fun addition to girl’s night.

After @derrickjasonn and his counterpart picked their meals, the duo took viewers along for the ride while they secured the treats to prove they actually stuck to their orders.

From dessert at Dunkin’ to entrees from Chick-fil-A, this viral dinner trend will not only make your dinner plans so much easier, but add a little excitement to your night, too. Who knows — maybe it’ll become your new date night routine.