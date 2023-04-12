TikTok has created plenty of viral dances in its day, but the latest dance craze isn’t exactly what you’d expect. If you’ve scrolled through the FYP lately, you’ve probably seen videos of people having fun with a new filter that creates tiny digital dancers out of just about anything. So if you’ve ever wondered what it would look like if your pets, your favorite toy, or even babies could break dance, the Dancers Generator filter has all the answers.

Created by TikTok, the Dancers Generator filter began circulating on the app in late March 2023 and has been used in over 1 million videos as of April 12. Unlike other filters, like Bold Glamour, the effect won’t give you a total makeover, and it doesn’t alter the way your video looks like the Clarity Filter, either. Instead, the Dancers Generator prompts you to place a person or object within the border of a body outline and then creates a squad of miniature dancers that look just like the subject. The dancers all wear a red beanie that says “Smartest” on the brim, and they each do a different hip-hop dance to make the whole thing even more chaotic. If you look closely, you’ll see one dancer doing the running man, one doing the splits, one spinning on its head, and one doing all kinds of flips and tricks.

To make the viral trend even funnier, many of the TikToks using the filter feature the song “Linger” by The Cranberries to accompany the dancers’ sick moves, and if you know the song, you know it’s not exactly a break-dancing anthem.

Though there’s a lot of fun to be had by making dancing mini-me versions of your best friend or partner, people are getting super creative with the way they use the filter, and the results are hilarious.

If your first thought when you see there’s a new viral filter isn’t to use it on your dog, then what are you doing?

At least @haley.whatshername has a sense of humor about her Zoloft prescription.

Even viral account @jasper.the.doll is getting in on the action. The only thing missing is a rendition of “Linger” in Jasper’s signature voice.

Adding a slow-mo effect on your video, like @poupypants did, makes the filter even funnier — and vibier.

Harry Styles has always had some moves, but with the Dancers Generator filter, he’s a bonafide break-dancing star.

The baby in @dayoldgingerroot’s video was a paid actor, BTW.

This story from @carissamaa96 is LOL-worthy on its own, but the filter takes it to another level.

From dancing dogs to pop-and-locking prescriptions, the Dancers Generator filter is transforming all your favorite people, animals, and objects into a professional dance crew. Just don’t ask them to do it live or you might be a little disappointed.