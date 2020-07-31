These Are The Apps We Think Stacey Solomon & Mrs Hinch Use For Their Stories

One of life's simplest joys is scrolling through people's Instagram accounts looking at brilliantly edited videos with tips, tricks, and heartwarming images. Case in point being the Instagram accounts of super-mums and best friends Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon, both of whom dazzle users everyday with a variety of impressive videos and pictures on their stories. So, if you're an admirer of Mrs Hinch and Stacey, why not become a pro by trying out the video editing app used by Stacey Solomon & Mrs Hinch?

I've done a bit of digging and, although it's not confirmed, it appears that their videos are made using a combination of apps: iMovie, Splice, and InShot.

We all know how iMovie works, but what about the other two? Well, Splice is an app that allows you to trim clips, adjust transitions, and add slow motion, among other things, just using your phone. All of which are key to how Hinch and Solomon do those cool video transitions at the click of a finger or a TTT (Tap To Tidy).

For those who're concerned with how things sound as well as aesthetics, Splice also allows you to add all sorts of audio like music, your own recordings, voiceovers, and loads of fun sound effects.

There are a few in-app purchases you can make for even more high-tech tools but, going by the reviews, the ones available for free are more than enough for a great Instagram story.

InShot is also free with in-app purchases or its available as a pro option with one year subscription costing you £11.99. The video editing app works in a similar way to Splice, allowing you to trim and merge clips, integrate audio, and also add super swanky custom captions and filters to make everything look even more gorgeous. There's also a tool that helps you ensure the captions are perfectly sized for whichever social media platform you're going to share the video on.

Luckily, despite all these really professional features, the apps are easy to use and, before you know it, you'll be a mini movie director.