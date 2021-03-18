Whipped Feta Is TikTok’s Latest Food Trend You Need To Try

There isn’t a single soul out there that doesn’t like cheese. OK, maybe there are a few people out there who don’t like the tastiest ingredient ever, but you wouldn’t be reading this right now if you were one of them now would you? So what is this mysterious new way of enjoying feta that the title of this article suggests? Whipped feta is the latest TikTok trend to grace our social feeds and as a queso connoisseur, it is your duty to try all the cheese that’s out there.

Cheese comes in all different varieties, but whipped feta is a new one. The Greek cheese, which was created over 8,000 years ago gets a reputation for having a crumbly consistency and a tangy taste and quite frankly, it doesn’t get enough credit for how delicious it is. Even though this cheese is crumbly in texture, the name “feta” actually means “slice.” It was said to have gotten its name from cheese makers slicing the cheese to put into barrels. This yummy variation isn’t new per say, but it has caught the eye of the world of TikTok, so of course it’s gotten a virtual makeover, and this is one cheesy recipe you’re going to want to dip into.

If you want to learn how to make whipped feta, it’s pretty simple. Prepare to have your taste buds whipped.

How To Make Whipped Feta

Ingredients

1 cup of roasted olives (optional)

8 oz feta, crumbled

½ cup of olive oil

¼ cup of water

2 tbsp of honey

¼ cup of whipped cream cheese

Salt and pepper

Lemon zest

To roast your olives, you’ll first want to preheat your oven to 400 degrees fahrenheit. Then add your olives to a baking dish and season with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Bake for 8-10 minutes and then time to set aside while you prep your whipped feta.

To prepare your whipped feta, you’ll want to add your crumbled feta to a food processor along with the olive oil, water, and cream cheese. Blend this part of the mixture for a couple minutes before adding in the honey, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Top with your roasted olives and voila! Serve with crostinis, pita chips or raw veggies like cauliflower and broccoli and dig in. This is a wonderfully cheesy dip that’s not only easy to make, but works great whether it's for a snack or a side dish at your next get-together.

If you’re not feeling the olives, you can always substitute them with veggies like roasted tomatoes, artichokes, or bell peppers. If you’re looking for more that you can do with your new favorite cheese, be sure to sleuth your way through Food TikTok to see what other variations of this creamy delight are out there. For now, check out these other awesome ways to create whipped feta.

1. Whipped Feta With Roasted Olives

‌

Ah, yes. The one that started it all. Don’t forget to garnish your dip with herbs like thyme, rosemary, and oregano.

2. Whipped Feta With Roasted Garlic & Onions

‌

Much like with the roasted olives, you’ll roast your garlic and onions by putting them in an oven safe dish (or hey, aluminum foil works too) with olive oil, salt, and pepper and then roast for 8-10 minutes on 400 degrees fahrenheit. Be sure to set them aside for at least 10 minutes before adding them to your feta.

3. Whipped Feta With Cucumber, Tomato & Cilantro

If you’re craving another traditional Greek version of this creamy feta, try adding cucumber, cilantro, and tomato. Dice your ingredients in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper and top your feta with this refreshing combo.

You now have everything you need to whip together and more importantly, enjoy this creamy whipped feta. Share the goodness with a fellow cheese lover.