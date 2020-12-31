23 Food Trends That Took Over TikTok In 2020

Despite having one of the most wacky years, 2020 has inspired us to get creative to make the best out of the worst. And one of the best ways to be creative? Food. And thanks to TikTok, we’ve been given a lot of creative food recipes this year. TikTok food trends have made it quick, easy, and fun to put a twist on classics and combine favorites. Whether you’re pulling off a Frankenstein version of your favorite ice cream cake or switching things up with some smoked carrot bacon (yes, it’s a thing and it’s amazing), TikTok has provided us with loads of yums.

As we’ve all had to do our best to turn rain into sunshine this year, a common theme amongst 2020’s food trends is doing just the same: taking the simple and making it great. Dalgona Coffee was the first to hit us with its deliciousness and who knew instant coffee could taste that good? In addition to sweet treats like coffee and instant mug cakes, savory foods like queso dip and hash browns have also gotten a scrumptious makeover that will leave your mouth watering.

If you haven’t gotten your fill, next year just leaves more room for more food. Be sure to save space in your tummy, here are some of the tastiest TikTok food trends of 2020.

Dalgona Coffee After the coronavirus pandemic broke out earlier this year, Dalgona coffee swept the scene as the ultimate stay-at-home cup of joe. Perfectly sweet and a fluffy cloud of cream on top, this will be a food trend that sticks around.

Mini Pancake Cereal If you had to vote who had the best come-up of 2020, it would be cereal. Move over Honey Nut Cheerios and Cinnamon Toast Crunch (respectfully, of course), your new contender is mini pancake cereal — literally tiny pancakes in a bowl of milk — and it’s here to stay.

Banana Bread Banana bread has never gone out of style, but the baked good surged in popularity this year due to quarantine and has been warming homes with its comforting aroma and getting all the likes on social media, too.

Ice Cream Cake There’s ice cream and there's cake, and then there’s ice cream cake. Combining these two party favorites saves the hassle of racing to eat before the ice cream melts.

No-Yeast Peanut Butter Bread This year has forced people to get creative as there were many points where the shelves of the grocery store were bare. This no-yeast peanut butter bread dates back to 1932, and there’s a good reason it’s been around this long: It’s delish. If peanut butter isn't your thing, this recipe can be mixed with other ingredients like everything seasoning or garlic and oregano for an Italian-inspired dinner bread.

3-Ingredient Crème Brûlée As easy as 1, 2, 3. And it’s likely you have all three ingredients for this homemade crème brûlée already in your house.

One-Pan Egg Sandwich Fast, convenient, and delicious. This one pan egg sandwich is the answer to those who are always on the go. Simply douse your bread slices in your eggs and fry until cooked on one side, add cheese and bacon (if that's your thing), flip it again, and voila.

Pickle Juice Salad Dressing It’s nowhere near as odd as it sounds. This tangy salad dressing uses pickle juice and hummus to create a creamy and healthy addition to your bed of greens. Switch up the hummus with avocado for a different zesty flavor.

BBQ Pork Smoking your food is always the best way to eat it, and this year smoking a good slab of pork has had TikTokers racing to their grocery stores. This is the one dish you’re going to want to have at your next BBQ — once the world is safe, of course.

Mini Donut Cereal There’s just something better about things when they’re mini. This mini donut cereal will satisfy both your breakfast and donut cravings.

DIY Hazelnut Spread Love Nutella but you’re balling on a budget? Say no more. This easy DIY hazelnut spread will give you the chocolatey creamy goodness you’re longing for.

DIY Chocolate It’s finally happened. We’ve been given the tools now to make our own chocolate and life will never be the same.

Cloud Bread Fun and easy, with three simple ingredients of egg whites, corn starch, and sugar (you can add a hint of vanilla for more flavor), this cloud bread will have you on cloud 9.

Carrot Bacon Aunt Tabitha went viral on TikTok this year with her vegan food that meat eaters will actually enjoy, too. For veggie lovers who still love the taste of bacon, you’ve been saved.

Croissant Cereal This adds a new meaning to “French-American” cuisine. Flavor this croissant cereal with some Biscoff or cinnamon sugar and top with milk and all you’ll be able to say is oui.

White Claw Slushies Everyone’s favorite hard seltzer just got a refreshing makeover with these White Claw slushies. Is it summer again, yet?

Smoked Queso Dip As if cheese couldn’t get any better. Adding flavorful and smokey meats and peppers to your next queso dip will be a game-changer.

Mug Cake Why create a whole cake when you can have the perfect amount in your own cup?

Cookie Cereal Cheating the system has never been easier with this food trend. Cookies and cereal? You bet we're in. Simply create your ideal cookie batter — you can't go wrong with chocolate chip — and make the cookies a little smaller than the size of your pinky finger, bake, grab your favorite bowl and milk, and chow down.

Potato Galette Cheesy potato on the inside and a satisfying crunch on the outside, hash brown lovers are about to get an overhaul on their favorite breakfast food with this recipe.

Hot Chocolate Bombs Hot chocolate is already a fun treat but why not enhance your sweet delight by encasing the cocoa powder and marshmallows in a chocolate ball? You'll need some round chocolate molds and your favorite chocolate, cocoa mix, and marshmallows. Fun, easy and... the bomb, literally. Get creative by dyeing some white chocolate different colors and decorating these treats.

Beetroot Hummus Want to add a natural sweetener to your hummus? Try beets! This sweet and tangy spread is great for sandwiches and wraps.