Who Is Ice Spice? The Rapper Is Likely All Over Your FYP

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, you’ve probably heard the phrase “You thought I was feelin’ you?” or “How can I lose if I’m already chose?” more times than you can count. You can thank Bronx-based rapper Ice Spice for that. After hitting the mainstream scene with her August 2022 single “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Ice Spice’s catchy music and instantly quotable lyrics have become inescapable on FYPs in a matter of months.

With an arsenal of viral songs, trends, and features under her belt already, the 23-year-old rapper has proven she’s just getting started, which means it’s about time you learned what Ice Spice is all about before she takes her talents from TikTok to the top of the charts.

Unless you’ve been following her from the beginning, Ice Spice’s rise to fame has probably felt nothing short of meteoric. Born Isis Gaston, Ice Spice launched her career in 2021 with her debut single “Bully Freestyle,” but it wasn’t until she released her hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which earned her a spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs in 2022 and a cosign from Drake, that Ice Spice’s music began to gain traction on social media. Though it’s easy to label some TikTok-famous artists as “one-hit wonders,” Ice Spice has been riding her viral momentum with a number of equally popular follow-up songs, like “Bikini Bottom” and “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.”

A quick scroll through the FYP will tell you the hype around Ice Spice shows no sign of slowing down, so you might want to add the rapper’s viral TikTok songs to your playlists ASAP while she’s still on the up and up.

Viral Ice Spice TikTok Songs

You might not have known her by name prior, but you probably know Ice Spice’s songs. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about her most viral songs, including the most quotable lines from each track, the trends they’re associated with, and more.

“Munch (Feelin’ U)”

With an opening line like “You thought I was feelin’ you?”, it’s no surprise this was Ice Spice’s first song to go viral after its release on Aug. 10, 2022. And with lyrics like “B*tch, I’m a baddie, I get what I want,” it’s impossible not to be feeling yourself when you hear this song on your timeline.

With over 580,000 uses on TikTok and counting, the song definitely went viral in its own right, but it also inspired the “You thought I was feelin’ you?” trend that began around September 2022, which creators used to express how they actually felt about the end of their situationships.

“Bikini Bottom”

Ice Spice released her next hit, “Bikini Bottom” on Oct. 28, 2022, and opened the banger with another instantly quotable lyric: “How can I lose if I’m already chose? Like” (if you didn’t know, she loves to end her sentences with “Like”). She follows it up with the equally-fire line: “If she feelin’ hot / Then I make that b*tch froze / And I get a b*tch tight every time that I post / Damn / The party not lit, I’d rather not go.” It’s the perfect track for lip-syncs and thirst traps, which is probably why the song has been used as a sound in over 142,000 TikToks as of Feb. 13, 2023.

“In Ha Mood”

Ice Spice kicked off 2023 on a high note when she released “In Ha Mood” on Jan. 6. The most viral section of the song takes place about 30 seconds in when she says, “I tried dippin’, he begged me to stay / Bae, I’m not staying, I just wanna play / In the party, he just wanna rump / Big boobs and the butt stays plump / She a baddie, she know she a 10 / She a baddie with her baddie friend.” She released a music video for the song on Jan. 28 and gained over 6 million views in less than three weeks. Looks like her virality isn’t just contained to TikTok anymore.

Though the OG version is trending as of Feb. 13 with nearly 300,000 uses on TikTok, you might’ve heard this song without even realizing it. On Jan. 31, TikTok user @caintrent posted a clip of animated dogs from the 2008 film Barbie and the Diamond Castle dancing to a mashup of “In Ha Mood” and the 1979 hit “Video Killed The Radio Star” by The Buggles, according to Know Your Meme. That video has been viewed over 11.5 million times and the sound has been used in over 414,000 TikToks, many of which feature the dancing dogs.

“Gangsta Boo” (ft. Lil Tjay)

“Gangsta Boo” was released as part of the rapper’s debut EP Like...? on Jan. 20, 2023. Once again, it was the opening lines, “A baddie gon’ get what she like / So what’s your sign? ‘Cause I like you / Got a place we can stay for the night / But I’m too shy to invite you,” that caught TikTok’s attention. As of Feb. 13, the song hasn’t inspired a trend (yet), but it has been featured in over 31,000 TikToks.

Despite having several viral songs under her belt already, “Gangsta Boo” was Ice Spice’s first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with a debut at No. 82, according to Vibe.

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” (With Pinkpantheress)

Just when you thought Ice Spice couldn’t possibly have any more viral songs on TikTok, U.K.-based pop singer Pinkpantheress tapped the New York rapper for a remix of her song “Boy’s A Liar,” called “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” on Feb. 3, 2023.

Ice Spice delivers an incredibly catchy verse that TikTokers can’t seem to get enough of, but the lines that captured fans the most are, “He say that I’m good enough, grabbing my duh-duh-duh / Thinkin’ ‘bout sh*t that I shouldn’t have / So I tell him there’s one of me / He makin’ fun of me / His girl is a bum to me” and “But I don’t sleep enough without you / And I can’t eat enough without you / If you don’t speak, does that mean we’re through? Don’t like the sneaky sh*t that you do.” The song had been used in over 216,000 lip-sync, styling, tutorial, and lifestyle TikToks just 10 days after its release, so yeah — it’s a certified hit.

If the song sounds familiar, it’s because the original also went viral on TikTok after its release in November 2022, and has made an appearance in over 765,000 videos on the platform as of Feb. 13, 2023.

Having one song go viral once is hard enough on its own, so for Ice Spice to have multiple songs inspiring viral moments, memes, and trends at once is proof the up-and-coming rapper is here to stay.