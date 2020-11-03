Society teaches us that finding a relationship should be a top priority. We've all heard it before: Go to school, get a job, find a partner, get married, have kids — on and on it goes. But what if you have no interest in following that more traditional track? What if you *gasp* prefer to stay single by choice?

If this sounds like you, you're definitely not alone. Millennials are staying single far more often than previous generations, and with plenty of valid reasons. In fact, researchers at the dating app Tinder conducted a study called the "Single, Not Sorry" survey, wherein they asked a group of single people how they felt about not having a partner.

"A quarter of the female respondents and 17 percent of the male respondents agreed that being single actually makes them feel empowered," reads a story referencing the study on Elite Daily. "Plus, more than half of the ladies (54 percent) agreed that being single makes them feel more independent. That busts the tired, old stereotype that single people are just waiting around for a relationship — according to these stats, they're not."

So if you're not looking to participate in cuffing season, don't fret; there are plenty of singles out there just like you. Bustle even sat down with a group of them as part of the Digital Love series, which explores dating in the digital age. In the video above, a group of single millennials list the many, many reasons why they're not super interested in linking up anytime soon. Some of them may surprise you — and if you're single and reading this, you'll definitely relate. Watch the video above to see more.

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Producer: Lauren Tegtmeyer

Director of Photography: Marshall Stief

Camera Operator: Sam Cowan

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Editor: Delia Kelly

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood

