When you look forward to 2017 and what you want to accomplish in your relationships, it may be time to get less creative about sex. In fact, certified sexuality counselor Ian Kerner explained to CNN that your New Year's Resolution should be to schedule your sex life. I know that it doesn't sound like the exciting, spontaneous sex life that a lot of us dream about, but for some people, it really works. If sex is something you let slip away from you, then sticking to a schedule is a great way to keep your sex life going.
"Set a reminder," sex and relationship counselor Julie Jeske tells Bustle. "It sounds silly and not very 'sexy,' but the truth is, people are so busy that sex and pleasure can often fall off the radar... People really want sex and desire to be spontaneous, and often worry that scheduling something will take the passion or mystery out of it. However, we schedule anything else that is important to us — doctors visits, exercise, time with friends."
And just because you're scheduling it, doesn't mean it has to feel like a boring task. In fact, there are plenty of way to spice things up while checking it off your to-do list.
So here are five ways to make scheduling sexy, because being organized is anything but boring: