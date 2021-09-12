32 Wildly Clever Things That'll Change The Way You Use Your Phone

For many of us, our phones are extensions of our lives. I mean, mine is equal parts communication device, digital planner, memory book, and entertainment provider. Oh, and camera. Oh, and also personal library. And now that I think about it, I take notes on it constantly and sometimes use it for work. I could go on, but I’d guess that anyone reading this — especially if you’re on mobile — knows exactly what I’m talking about. Given how ubiquitous these devices are (and how central of a role they play in our day-to-day), of course a wide range of accessories and add-ons are available. And anyone who’s ever upgraded their phone after years with an outdated device also knows the whiplash you can get from seeing what’s really out there when it comes to phone accessories.

What to choose? And how to choose? Are these other gadgets worth the price and the trouble? As it turns out, some of them certainly can be. There are a slew of clever products that can completely change the way you use your phone. Can you technically use your phone without them? Well, sure. But do you want to? That’s debatable, especially when you consider how practical many of these products are and how easily they allow you to upgrade the device you’re rarely ever without.

1 An Adhesive PopGrip That Makes It Comfortable & Easy To Hold Your Phone PopSockets Phone & Tablet PopGrip Amazon $10 See On Amazon Speaking from experience, once you have an extra grip on your phone, it’s hard to imagine life without one. This bestselling phone and tablet grip from PopSockets is a best-seller for a reason. It’s adhesive on most phones, offers switchable tops so you can customize, and makes it possible to use your phone with one hand.

2 This Cell Phone Holder That Even Works In A Moving Vehicle Loncaster Car Phone Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon The silicone bottom and sticky base of this phone holder provides extra security, even when you use it in your car (but not while driving, of course). It’s great for propping up devices while streaming or listening to music, and it’s cute, too. Four different colors are available.

3 A Handy & Compact Lens Kit For Taking All Your New Favorite Photos LEKNES Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon I’m old enough to remember life before cell phones had cameras — and let me just say, photos were not good. But now, extra lens kits can make our videos and photos even more amazing. This set comes with a fisheye lens, a macro lens, and a wide angle lens, along with the clip needed to attach them to your phone.

4 These Tempered Glass Screen Protectors To Help Prevent Cracks Ailun Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Does anyone else feel weird when their phone doesn’t have a screen protector? I’ve seen enough cracked screens to know how important they can be. This pack of three tempered glass screen protectors for iPhone 11 does the trick, giving you great coverage and clarity. It’s also super popular; more than 230,000 buyers have given it a 4.6-star average.

5 This Waterproof Phone Pouch That Comes With A Lanyard JOTO Universal Waterproof Cellphone Pouch Amazon $7 See On Amazon I mean, if more than 70% of the earth’s surface is water, a waterproof pouch for our phones makes total sense, right? This handy holder fits a variety of phones, and comes in range of colors (sparkle, anyone?). It helps protects your phone from splashes above the surface, and has even proven to keep phones safe underwater, too.

6 A Phone Holder That Sits Perfectly In A Car Cupholder TOPGO Phone Holder Car Cup Mount Amazon $14 See On Amazon Did you know there are places to secure your phone in the car that aren’t your dashboard? This cupholder phone mount works with phones of all sizes (and a range of cases), and has an adjustable gooseneck so you can set it at the perfect angle, whether you’re in the driver’s seat or passenger seat.

7 An Adjustable Phone Stand With Convertible Height & Viewing Angle LiSEN Adjustable Phone Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ll never again have to prop up your phone against your laptop or some books or coffee mug (guilty) when you have this adjustable phone stand. It’s compatible with a range of phones and tablets and offers height positioning from 7.1 to 8.5 inches. Plus, the viewing angle has an 80-degree adjustable range and the weighted base helps keep it secure and stable when in use.

8 This Crossbody Purse With A Touchscreen-Compatible Window AnsTOP Leather Phone Purse Amazon $15 See On Amazon No more digging through your purse or bag when you hear your phone. With this faux leather phone purse, it’s always in view. The transparent window allows you to see and use your phone while it’s safely tucked inside. It comes in a whopping 36 colors and styles, and the strap is adjustable, too.

9 A Gooseneck Phone Mount That You Can Use Anywhere & Everywhere LYKAN Gooseneck Phone Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon You don’t have to let pesky things like gravity stop you when it comes to setting up your next selfie. This gooseneck phone holder can attach and wrap around all kinds of surfaces and structures, giving you ultimate flexibility (pun intended). It’s available in six colors, and it even comes with a remote for your camera, too.

10 A Sleek & Subtle Wireless Charging Pad That Works With Phones, Earbuds & More Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $11 See On Amazon Charging has never been easier with a simple, compact wireless charger. It comes in black, with three different choices for accent colors (more black, plus red and blue). There’s an indicator light to let you know charging status (and that you can set to sleep mode) — and it’s powered by USB, so you have tons of flexibility for placement.

11 This Remote Control For Your Phone’s Camera So You Can Take Photos From Afar Xenvo Camera Shutter Remote Control Amazon $19 See On Amazon The length of your arm doesn’t have to limit your selfies anymore. With a remote control camera shutter, you can snap photos from up to 30 feet away. This option from Xenvo works with iPhones and Android phones, and many reviewers praised how easy it was to pair with their devices. Two batteries are included: one installed and a spare.

12 This 2-In-1 Light Ring & Phone Holder So Your Set-Up Is Always On Point UBeesize Selfie Ring Light & Cell Phone Holder Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not all ring lights are the same, it turns out. This compact ring light and phone tripod has three different lighting options (warm, cool, and day light), and 11 different brightness levels. The tripod is also super versatile, giving you a height range that goes from 17.5 inches all the way to 51.

13 These Charging Cords Made With Durable Braided Nylon Ilikable Nylon Braided iPhone Charger (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wires and cords aren’t the easiest things to style, but at least with these gold braided charging cords, you can enjoy them instead of trying to hide them. Not only is the nylon luxurious, but it also offers extra durability. Each set comes with three cords of varying sizes: 3, 6, and 10 feet long.

14 A Set Of Practical Cable Clips To Keep Your Charging Station Under Control OHill Cable Clips (16-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This set of 16 cable clips does wonders for the tangle of charging cords near your desk or nightstand. Each clip comes with adhesive already on it, so mounting them is a breeze. A variety of sizes are included, so you’ll be set for the different areas of your home with power cords, USB adapters, charging stations, and more.

15 A Screen Magnifier For Watching Movies On Your Phone Fanlory 12" Screen Magnifier Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in black, white, and red, this screen magnifier turns your phone’s compact screen into a 12-inch projection. It’s great for increasing your display when you’re watching on your own or with others, and you can use it at home or one the go since it folds down for easy storage and transport.

16 This Tiny Fans That Helps Cool Your Phone Down KSWLLO Mobile Phone Cooler Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mobile phone cooler contains a tiny fan that helps keep devices from overheating. Useful for phones that are prone to warming while gaming, it works within seconds and can accommodate devices ranging from 4.5 to 7 inches. It’s powered with an included USB cord.

17 A Magnetic Mount That Makes It Super Easy To Attach & Detach Your Phone CAW.CAR Universal Magnetic Car Phone Mount Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to clip or unclip this magnetic phone mount each time you use it, since the magnets will simply connect and you’ll be good to go. It’s super versatile, working with nearly any phone or GPS unit and on any dashboard — and the angle is adjustable, too.

18 A Ring Phone Holder That Makes Your Device Easier To Hold ORIbox Phone Ring Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you want some extra security when holding your phone one-handed, a ring holder may do the trick. The metal loop also doubles as a kickstand in landscape or portrait mode, and can attach to some magnetic car mounts, too. Adhesive is included, so you can open it up and start using it right away.

19 This Versatile Phone Mount That’s Great For Travel Perilogics Universal Phone Mount Amazon $13 See On Amazon Never again be limited to the in-flight entertainment when you have this travel-friendly phone mount. With multiple options for set-up, you can clamp it to your tray table, make a stand for your desk, and even attach it to an arm rest or other equipment and furniture when you’re on the go — all you’ll need is a surface of 1.5 inches or less.

20 A Phone Stand & Speaker Combo For Better Streaming & Listening Sonrinss Cell Phone Stand With Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon When you want to watch and hear something playing on your phone, this gadget that’s a stand and speaker will have you covered. It works with smaller phones up to tablets and has a silicone pad on the base that keeps it securely in position for you. It also folds down, so you can bring it wherever you go.

21 This Clip-On Ring Light That Adds Brightness To Photos Auxiwa Clip On LED Selfie Ring Light Amazon $14 See On Amazon This clip-on LED ring light gives you near-perfect lighting wherever you happen to be. You can set it with your front-facing or rear camera, or even use it with your tablet or other devices — and there are three brightness levels to choose from. Plus, it’s rechargeable and a cable is included.

22 A Thumb Drive That Helps Store Files From Your Phone Sunany USB Memory Stick Amazon $18 See On Amazon Never again run out of storage space when you have a USB memory stick that’s compatible with your iPhone and other devices. It’s offered in eight colors and two sizes (128 gigabytes and 256 gigabytes), so you can pick your favorite color or get multiple different ones to help you organize projects and data.

23 This Phone Charger That Can Be Powered By The Sun BLAVER Solar Power Bank Amazon $30 See On Amazon This solar-powered bank charges by sunlight and can power your phone wirelessly, but it also comes with a compass and flashlight. It’s also shock- and dust-proof with an IPX5 waterproof rating. Over 20,000 customers gave it positive ratings, and five colors are available.

24 This Slim & Subtle Portable Charger That Fits In Your Pocket Anker Portable Charger Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you have a portable charger on hand, you’ll never again have to deal with your phone running out of battery at an inopportune time. This battery pack works with iPhone and Android phones, and it comes with a micro-USB cable and a travel pouch. You can choose from two colors: black and white.

25 A Mini Bluetooth Photo Printer That’s Great For Events & Home Use KODAK Mini Bluetooth Mobile Photo Printer Amazon $70 See On Amazon This compact photo printer connects to devices with Bluetooth, giving you the ability to print photos from anywhere in your home (or while you’re out and about). Even better, the printer itself doesn’t require traditional ink and comes with a pack of ZINK paper to start with.

26 This Bike Phone Mount That Has Room For Your Keys & Wallet ROCK BROS Bike Phone Mount Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you spend regular time on a bicycle, then you’ve likely had to get creative with phone storage. This bike phone mount makes it super easy to keep your phone within view while you’re cycling, and it also protects your device, too. The water-resistant bag holds your phone inside a transparent window, and also offers space for keys and other essentials.

27 An Arm Band Phone Holder So Your Cell Is Never Out Of Reach E Tronic Edge Arm Band Phone Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Runners, joggers, dog-walkers, assemble: This arm band phone holder keeps your phone snug and secure on your most active days. It fits nearly all phones and comes in four sizes and six designs, all of which are made with spandex material. The storage pouch also works for keys, cards, and more.

28 A Foldable, Wireless Keyboard That You Can Use On The Go Samsers Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $30 See On Amazon This portable, foldable keyboard connects to your phone, laptop, PC, or tablet with Bluetooth, so you can type everything from quick notes to the next great novel on your phone — and you can choose between black and silver. It’s pocket-sized when it’s folded and just under 12 inches when it’s opened for use.

29 This Small & Shiny Microphone That Will Make Your Karaoke Dreams Come True KICOSOADT Tiny Microphone Amazon $8 See On Amazon A mini microphone is a fun and functional add-on that might make you consider a long-term career as a podcaster or singer. Each mic comes with a coordinating stand so you can set it up for recording or hold it while you speak and sing, and it comes in three colors.

30 This Phone Lanyard With A Pouch For Your Cash & Cards Gear Beast Cell Phone Lanyard Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re in the middle of a long work day or a long walk, having a cell phone lanyard is a simple, hands-free way to keep your phone available without taking up room in your pockets. Each holder has a card slot, too. Eight different colors and patterns are available.

31 These Clip-On Phone Fans To Cool You Off On The Hottest Days Xindejia Mini Cell Phone Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon These cute and practical cell phone fans plug right into your phone’s charging port and give you a blast of air whenever you need it. Each pack gives you six fans in bright and bold colors, so they’re never hard to find in your bag. They’re especially great for party favors, according to many reviewers.