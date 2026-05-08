Meet The Executive Behind The WNBA's Exploding Popularity

In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about career advice, from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Colie Edison, the WNBA’s Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, talks about her morning routine and how she gets in the zone before big meetings.

All eyes are on the WNBA heading into its 30th season, which kicks off today with three games happening across the country. There will be new players to watch, expansion teams to get excited about, and veteran organizations that have something to prove.

Behind all the hype you’ll find another tour de force: Colie Edison, whose job is to keep fans coming back for more. In 2022, Edison joined the WNBA as its first-ever Chief Growth Officer to oversee business strategy, media partnerships, and revenue-generating opportunities.

Combined with the talent on the court, Edison’s role has helped extend the reach of the WNBA and cement the league in the mainstream. “We are pioneers in a space where no one’s been before,” she tells Bustle.

During her tenure, the WNBA signed a media rights deal for $3.1 billion over the next 11 years, which extends the league’s reach on national television. In 2026, a record 216 national games will be broadcast on ESPN, NBC, USA Network, CBS, and streaming platforms.

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The WNBA also had its first-ever $1 billion valuation with the Golden State Valkyries. “Being on the precipice of our 30th season, we don’t take that for granted,” she says. “It’s not only a milestone, but it’s launching a new era of the WNBA.”

Edison describes herself as someone with a “high-risk tolerance” and the “ability to fail fast and move on” — traits that help her succeed at work. Here, she shares a glimpse into a day in her life, the proudest moment of her career so far, and her favorite way to wind down.

What do your mornings look like?

My 3-year-old wakes me up at 6:01 on the dot. We’ll watch Paw Patrol and have chocolate milk, then I have a cold brew. Later in the day, I’ll have a Celsius, so I’m clearly very healthy. [Laughs] Once my kids are situated, I walk to the train. I live in New Jersey but am in New York City in half an hour.

What does a typical week look like?

Last week, I had a meeting on Monday with Associated Press sports editors so I could talk about the WNBA’s growth. Tuesday, I went to a Knicks playoff game. Wednesday, I led our partner forum with over 150 people. And Thursday, I was a guest speaker at the NBA’s Global Partnership offsite. No two days are the same.

Do you ever get stressed before big meetings?

All the time. When I’m in my head, I think: Do it scared.

Tell me about a time you felt proud of your career.

When I delivered the commencement speech at my alma mater, Tulane University, in 2024. I got to talk about where I am today and where I came from, and I was able to represent the WNBA on that stage.

How do you wind down after a busy day?

I head home and switch from a C-level executive who has respect from colleagues to a child’s snack b*tch within three minutes. I try to balance it all. When I’m home, I want to be present with my kids, so we do bath time, dinner, and then I’ll log back into work if I need to. After that, I wind down by watching a show with my husband and online shopping.

You often post your outfits on Instagram. What do you look for?

I’m always on eBay, Poshmark, The RealReal, Etsy. The hunt is what makes it all worth it. I love Orange Tab Levi’s. I'm wearing a pair today that has an outline in the back pocket where a man clearly had his wallet for 50 years.

What are you looking forward to this WNBA season?

There’s so much excitement around what’s happening on the court. We have huge names driving this entire league, so I’m looking forward to tuning in and being a part of it all.

What would you want to say to fans?

Just show up! We’ve moved past the idea that the WNBA needs casual support. Now it’s time to be a true fan — find your team, find your favorite player, and get out there.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.