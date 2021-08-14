Working Out Is A B*tch, But These 38 Cheap Things Make It Easier

While I wouldn’t say that I always enjoy working out, I absolutely love the way a great sweat session makes me feel. That’s why whenever I can carve out an hour or two of free time during my days, you’ll usually find me pulling plastic at my local rock climbing gym, checking out the newest boutique workout studios, or crushing an online workout class at home.

Whether you’re just beginning your fitness journey or are a firm believer in the benefits of regular exercise, having the right equipment and accessories can make working out way easier. I’ve tried just about every kind of workout and workout equipment, and below, I’ve rounded up 38 of my favorite cheap things you can buy on Amazon that make exercising so much better.

You’ll find everything from gym bag essentials to actual gym bags, and things that can turn even the tiniest apartment into a bona-fide home workout studio. And because gym memberships, streaming services, and trendy fitness classes are expensive enough, nothing on this list costs more than $40.

If you’re ready to upgrade your workout game with these essential items, keep scrolling — and get ready to click “add to cart.”

1 A Set Of High Quality Resistance Bands That’s Just $15 Peach Bands Resistance Bands Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon A good set of looped resistance bands is a must-have for at-home workouts, especially if you don’t have a ton of space. I’ve tried tons of different resistance bands, but this set from Peach Bands is my favorite. They’re made from 100% latex, and they really hold up over time. They come in four different weights, and can be used for a wide variety of workouts.

2 A Cute Gym Bag With Separate Compartments For Shoes And Dirty Clothes Baleine Gym Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s kind of hard to believe that this gym bag is under $25 because it has so many awesome features. There’s a separate compartment for storing gym shoes, sweaty clothes, or wet swimsuits, a roomy main area, and a few smaller zippered compartments so you can stay super organized. It’s lightweight, waterproof, and machine washable, so you can keep your bag looking (and smelling) fresh.

3 The Classic Blender Bottle With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon BlenderBottle Classic Amazon $11 See On Amazon Mix up your pre- or post-workout protein shake with the classic blender bottle. It has a 28-ounce capacity, a wide mouth that’s easy to drink from, and comes with a stainless steel blender ball that easily dissolves protein powders and supplements. Not convinced it works? This bottle boasts a near-perfect overall rating of 4.8 stars from over 74,000 Amazon shoppers who are totally obsessed with it.

4 Some Grippy Socks For Barre And Pilates LA Active Nonslip Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s nothing more annoying that having to drop an extra $20 at the barre studio because you forgot your grippy socks, but if you get this two-pack, you can make sure that you always have a backup pair in your bag. At less than $7 a pair, they’re so much cheaper than ones you’d buy at a studio, and they work just as well.

5 A Super Thick Yoga Mat That Comes With A Carrying Strap Gaiam Essentials Yoga Mat With Carrying Strap Amazon $22 See On Amazon This yoga mat is almost half an inch thick, so it’s great for anyone who wants extra cushioning for yoga or pilates mat classes. It comes with a convenient carrying strap, so you can sling it over your shoulder and get going. The mat is made from PVC foam, and boasts over 18,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

6 This Life-Changing Yoga Tank That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Lemedy Yoga Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon I never believed I’d be able to wear a strappy yoga tank top with my DD cup size, but this one literally changed my life. It provides medium support that’s perfect for low-impact workouts, and it’s made from a buttery soft fabric that feels so much more expensive than it is. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 39,000 Amazon shoppers, and comes in tons of colors. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

7 A Set Of Versatile Resistance Bands That Comes With A Door Anchor Whatafit Resistance Bands Set (11 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want something that will help you get a full-body workout at home, but you don’t have a lot of space, this 11-piece resistance band set is a great buy. It comes with five latex tubes that range from 10-50 pounds of resistance, as well as handles, ankle straps, a door anchor, and a carrying bag for travel.

8 Some Core Sliders That Will Set Your Abs On Fire Peach Bands Core Sliders Amazon $15 See On Amazon There is literally nothing that can give you a great ab workout like a set of core sliders, and these are my personal favorites. They’re dual-sided with smooth thermoplastic on one side and high-density foam on the other, so you can use them on any surface, from plush carpet to tile. Unlike some other gliders I’ve tried, the foam side doesn’t peel off even with regular use, and they come with a cute mesh carrying bag.

9 A Foam Roller You Can Use On Your Rest Days LuxFit 12" Foam Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you work out a lot, then you know how important it is to build in rest days. This 12-inch foam roller is great for maximizing your recovery, and at just $10, it’s way cheaper than getting a massage — but just as effective. It’s made from sturdy, high-density foam, and has thousands of fans on Amazon.

10 These Headbands That Will Keep Hair And Sweat Out Of Your Eyes OFFTESTY Sport Headbands (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of constantly fixing your hair mid-workout, get this set of sporty headbands. They have a nonslip elastic design and come in a pack of six, so you can have one to match all of you favorite workout outfits. Choose from tie-dye, floral, paisley, and even styles with a cute bow on the front.

11 A Set Of Quick-Drying Towels You Can Toss In Your Gym Bag OlimpiaFit Microfiber Towels (3 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bring your own towels to the gym without taking up all the space in your bag. This set of microfiber towels includes a small face towel, a mid-size towel for drying wet hair or covering your bench, and a full-sized towel for drying off after you hit the showers. They’re quick-drying, lightweight, and come with a mesh carrying bag.

12 This Pull-Up Bar That Will Help You Get Strong At Home Iron Gym Upper Body Workout Bar Amazon $23 See On Amazon One of the best things you can get for a home gym is a pull-up bar, and this one is a bargain at just $23. It has multiple grips, so you can use it in a bunch of different ways, and it fits most standard doorways. Amazon reviewers say that it’s easy to install, and helps them keep up with their workout routine.

13 A Two-Pack Of Cheap, Supportive Sports Bras MIRITY High Impact Sports Bras (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon This two-pack of sports bras is wildly popular on Amazon, with over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings. They have a classic racerback design, and are supportive enough for high-impact activities like boxing or running. They’re made from a stretchy nylon and spandex blend, and have removable inserts.

14 Some Adjustable Wrist And Ankle Weights Henkelion Adjustable Wrist and Ankle Weights Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re walking the dog or doing a yoga video, wrist weights are a great way to add a little more intensity. This set of wrist and ankle weights is adjustable, so you can make them as light as 2 pounds or as heavy as 5 pounds each. They have a sturdy hook and loop closure, and come in five different colors.

15 A Foldable Yoga Mat For Travel Gaiam Folding Travel Yoga Mat Amazon $19 See On Amazon A folding yoga mat is great for travel, but also super convenient for throwing in your tote bag if you tend to decide to take class at the last minute. This one is made from sticky PVC, has a 2-millimeter thickness, and weight just about a pound, so it won’t weigh you down even if you have to carry it around all day.

16 This Pilates Ring That Intensifies Mat Work ProBody Pilates Ring Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve never used a pilates ring, get ready to feel sore in places you didn’t even realize you have muscles. It has padded grips for added comfort, and is made from lightweight, sturdy materials. This one is popular on Amazon, with an overall 4.5-star rating from over 6,000 shoppers, and it comes in six different colors.

17 The Best Resistance Bands For Leg Day Peach Bands Hip Band Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon When it comes to sculpting moves like squats and fire hydrants, you need a resistance band that won’t slide around. These hip bands are made from a super stretchy nonslip fabric that will stay put through your whole leg day routine. They come in light, medium, and heavy resistances, and fit neatly into the included zipper pouch.

18 A Mini Pilates Ball That Can Add Stability And Increase Difficulty ProBody Mini Exercise Ball Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can use a pilates ball for added stability during core workouts, or to amp up the difficulty of pilates and barre moves. This one has a 9-inch diameter, and can be easily inflated using the included straw. It’s made from soft PVC, and the brand claims it’s burst-resistant.

19 This Set Of Neoprene-Coated Dumbells Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbells (3 Pairs) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Sometimes classic workout equipment is the way to go, and this set of neoprene dumbells is no exception. I use these at home for barre and HIIT workouts, and they’re super comfortable to hold and don’t slip when my hands get sweaty. They come in three different weights, and the storage rack is included.

20 The Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts You Can Wear For Any Activity BALEAF Compression Bike Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these bike shorts, which have over 40,000 five-star ratings. They come in three different inseams, tons of colors, and have a wide, comfortable waistband with a hidden pocket for stashing cash or keys. They also have two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone.

21 A Pair Of Highly-Rated Slip-On Running Shoes WXQ Lightweight Running Shoes Amazon $29 See On Amazon These lightweight running shoes have a slip-on style and a breathable mesh fabric design that makes them a great choice for sweaty workouts. The flexible EVA sole provides good shock-absorption, and the sock-like upper molds to your foot. Not only are they super functional, they’re also stylish enough for everyday wear.

22 The Yoga Mat Strap That Comes In So Many Colors Tumaz Yoga Mat Strap Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you love to match your workout accessories to your outfit, this yoga mat strap comes in 16 colors, and it’s just $10. It’s made from durable polyester cotton, and is fully adjustable so you can use it as a strap for yoga or stretching when you’re not using it as a mat sling.

23 This Genius Mini Bike That Fits Underneath Your Desk Vaunn Folding Pedal Exerciser Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for anyone who sits at a desk all day, this pedal exerciser is super small, and folds up for easy storage. It has an LCD display screen, nonslip rubber feet to keep it in place, and a dial that lets you adjust the resistance. The best part? It comes fully assembled, so you can start using it right out of the box.

24 This Fan-Favorite Facial Spray To Refresh Post-Workout Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon Spritz this cult-favorite Mario Badescu facial spray on your skin after a workout and feel instantly refreshed. I’m so obsessed with this spray that I keep a bottle in all of my bags, since it’s super soothing for hot, sweaty skin. It has a light rosewater scent, and is infused with skin-friendly aloe and herbs.

25 A Wash Bag That Keeps Your Clean And Dirty Clothes Separate STNKY Pro Wash Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you get super sweaty at the gym, you need this genius wash bag. It has two separate compartments to keep your clean and dirty clothes separate, and once your stuff is sealed up, it keeps odors trapped inside the bag. I used this on a recent vacation where I was swimming, kayaking, and hiking every day, and having this bag made my car smell so much better.

26 A Gallon Water Bottle That Motivates You To Stay Hydrated 1-Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is just as important as getting yourself to the gym, and a gallon water bottle is, in fact, the size you need. This one is made from BPA-free plastic, has a leakproof top with an integrated straw, and convenient time markers to remind you when you need a drink.

27 This Personal Blender So You Can Make Smoothies Literally Anywhere Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you prefer smoothies made from actual fruits and vegetables rather than simple protein powder mixes, a personal blender is a solid purchase. This one from Hamilton Beach boasts over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it works super well. The blender cup comes with a travel lid, and you can use it anywhere there’s an outlet.

28 A Pair Of Super Soft High-Waisted Leggings CRZ Yoga High Waist Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fans on Amazon are fully obsessed with these high-waisted leggings, which are made from an extremely soft and stretchy fabric that feels like wearing nothing. They have a 25-inch inseam and wide waistband with a hidden storage pocket. They come in tons of colors and patterns, and boast over 17,000 five-star ratings. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

29 These Spiral Hair Ties That Won’t Leave A Bump Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These spiral hair ties are the best for working out, since they stay securely in place, and won’t leave you with the dreaded ponytail bump. I have super long, thick hair, and these are the only hair ties I’ll wear to high-impact classes, since I know my hair won’t fall out mid-workout. Popular on Amazon, they boast an overall 4.5-star rating from over 44,000 shoppers.

30 Some Individually-Wrapped Face Wipes Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Towelettes (20-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon It’s generally a good idea to wash your face after working out, but when that’s not possible, face wipes are the next best thing. This 20-pack of Neutrogena’s popular face wipes come individually-wrapped, so you can toss a few at a time in your gym bag without having to lug around the entire pack.

31 A Yoga Ball That Lets You Tone Your Abs While You Work At Your Desk Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball Amazon $23 See On Amazon Improve your posture, tone your abs, or just sit more comfortably with this yoga ball, which doubles as a chair. It can be used for a wide variety of workouts and stretches, has a nonslip surface, and comes in six different colors. It also includes a convenient pump so you can inflate it easily.

32 These Breathable Gloves For Weight Lifting KANSOON Breathable Workout Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon These workout gloves are great for activities like weight lifting and rowing where you want a little extra protection and grip on your palms. They’re made from a lightweight, breathable spandex fabric, and have a hook and loop closure so you can adjust the fit. They boast thousands of five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who say they’re the best workout gloves they’ve tried. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

33 A Weighted Jump Rope That’s Awesome For Cardio DEGOL Skipping Rope Amazon $10 See On Amazon Regular jump ropes not cutting it? Try a weighted jump rope, which is a great way to get in some daily cardio. This one has memory foam handles that are comfortable to hold, and a ball bearing system that provides smooth, tangle-free action. It boasts over 28,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who love how fast it spins.

34 These Brightly-Colored Hand Wraps For Martial Arts Sanabul Elastic Hand Wraps Amazon $7 See On Amazon Hand wraps are essential for boxing, MMA, and other martial arts, and at just $7 a pair, you can stock up on these. They’re made from a super stretchy fabric that feels soft against the skin, and the 180-inch length means you can customize your wrap. They have a hook and loop closure at one end, and come in nine colors.

35 A Pair Of Boxing Gloves That Only Cost $30 Sanabul Essential Boxing Gloves Amazon $30 See On Amazon People are always asking me where I get my cute boxing gloves, and the answer is Amazon. I love my Sanabul gloves not only because they feel great to use and are easy to put on and take off during class, but because they’re only $30. They’re gel-infused for added comfort and protection, and don’t require breaking in. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 8 oz. — 16 oz.

36 This Cheap Fitness Tracker That Amazon Shoppers Love Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker Amazon $40 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a high-quality fitness tracker. This one is only $40, but thousands of fans on Amazon say it’s just as effective as many pricier models. It tracks your sleep, heart rate, activity levels, steps, and more, and it’s also Alexa-compatible and has 5 ATM water-resistance.

37 Some Yoga Tune-Up Balls To Massage Hard To Reach Spots Yoga Tune Up Therapy Balls Amazon $19 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with yoga tune-up balls for massaging muscle knots out of my back and shoulders, and once you get a pair, you’ll be obsessed, too. They’re made from durable rubber with a little bit of give, and can be used alone or as a pair inside of their mesh case to create a mini figure-eight roller.