This Hyatt Executive Will Always Be A “Hand Raiser”

In Bustle’s Quick Question, we ask women leaders all about career advice, from the best guidance they’ve ever gotten to what they’re still figuring out. Here, Laurie Blair, senior vice president and head of global marketing and loyalty at Hyatt, shares her routine and how she preps for big meetings.

Laurie Blair has always been an overachiever. “I got my first B when I was in college. When I called my mom crying she said, ‘It’s about time you learned you weren’t perfect,’” she tells Bustle. “Those were her exact words.”

Looking back, she can laugh about the moment, and also appreciate her mom’s hidden lesson about perseverance. Since then, Blair has had more “B moments” in life, and she’s grateful for them all. “At every point in my career, there's been a reflection of, ‘Can I do this?’ That uncomfortable state is the most exhilarating place to be,” she says. “It’s where the most growth happens.”

After graduating from the University of Michigan’s business school, Blair started her career in marketing at Walgreens, where she worked for 11 years and helped build the brand’s loyalty program. Eventually, she found herself at Hyatt, where she’s been the senior vice president and head of global marketing and loyalty since 2022. “This is the first time I haven't just been a functional leader of marketing, but so much more,” she says.

In this role, she oversees a wide range of leaders on various teams, including global marketing, partnerships, and financial products, which includes managing the brand’s credit card portfolio — a project she’s been excited to take on. “I’ve become a student again. It’s been such a fun journey. I'm learning new things all of the time and adding tools to my own toolbox. The past year of growth has been so exciting.”

Being at Hyatt also means Blair gets to lean into other aspects of her personality. “I've always loved connecting with people and throughout my career, I've always worked on brands that are not just a product, but an experience,” she says. “When it comes to an experience, there is no more important brand than the hotel industry. It's so emotional for people. I feel so lucky to have landed in hospitality.”

Here, she talks about her love of reading, the best career advice she’s ever gotten, and the future of Hyatt.

Do you have a solid morning routine?

I try! I have a 7-year-old at home and my husband also has a full-time job, so some of my mornings need to be pre-negotiated for who's going to do what. Usually I get up before 6 a.m. and I try not to check my email. I then have a few minutes to myself before I take my daughter to school.

What does a typical day look like from there?

Every day is different. I’ll connect with my team about what’s critical. Most days I’m focused on World of Hyatt — how it’s performing, how we’re thinking about the brand. I want to build the future of what travel is going to be and make sure World of Hyatt is that connector.

What do you do when you’re stressed?

We have a beautiful building here in Chicago, so if it’s cold outside I’ll take a few minutes and walk a loop around it or grab a coffee. I’m a mindfulness person too, so I’ll do a couple of breathing exercises. The ability to step away is a great way to bring back that focus.

How do you get ready for big meetings?

For me, it's all about preparation. If you did the work, you can then walk in confident and ready to deliver. It’s also about the inner confidence that comes from knowing you’re the expert. I think ahead to all the questions that might come my way, and that’s how I help my team, too. We poke holes before anyone else has the opportunity to.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten from a mentor?

Early on in my career, there was a vice president who was one of the first female leaders I worked for. She saw a lot of potential in me. Over lunch one day she said, “What you need to do is be a hand raiser." That’s when there's an opportunity, you chase it. Now I’m always volunteering myself and saying, “I want to be a part of that!”

How do you relax after a busy day?

I love to read. I read over 80 books last year as a way to stop doom-scrolling. When I'm reading, I can't do other things, so it helps my brain relax. I flip-flop between reading things that make me better and things to relax, like a light beach read.

What work at Hyatt can people keep an eye out for?

World of Hyatt just became the sponsor of the Audi F1 team. Earlier this year we reopened the Park Hyatt Tokyo and just opened Alila Mayakoba in Cancún. And in partnership with Mr. & Mrs. Smith, we just expanded into safaris. There are so many exciting collections and capsules that will be coming soon.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.