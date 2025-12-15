What Does “Yellow Font Theory” Mean On TikTok?

Nothing will make you feel out of touch quite like a loosely defined TikTok trend, except for when you start seeing it everywhere and still don’t know what it means. That’s what’s happening right now with the “yellow font theory,” which has been going viral — and raising questions — all across the app.

The yellow font theory is tough to miss, and that’s 100% the point. It shows up as large, neon yellow text on your screen, with either a video or a picture behind it. The text will say something poetic, and then there will often be a caption or hashtag that says #yellowfont, #yellowfonttheory, or #yellowfontbtw.

Many of the most viral videos come from creator @yellowfont.halfspeed, who has dozens of aesthetically pleasing posts, some with millions of views. The text is either something weirdly relatable or thought-provoking, like, “You can change your entire timeline by sending a risky text or talking to a stranger. U need to be playing with the fabric of reality. Yellow font btw.”

Still not sure? Here’s what it all means.

What Is The Yellow Font Trend?

According to Know Your Meme — and the consensus of many helpful commenters — this trend is all about being emotionally vulnerable. Since yellow text attracts attention, it’s a way to share a deep thought you might otherwise keep to yourself, and then call attention to the fact you’re kind of oversharing by saying, “Yellow font, btw.”

It’s sort of like a nod to how big it was for you to reveal the thought. Like, “Yeah, I just said that.” It can also hint at the importance of the thought, like @yellowfont.halfspeed’s observation about taking the occasional risk. Of course, many people are also sharing silly observations and then saying “Yellow font, btw,” in a more ironic way.

This trend has big “Dear diary” energy, in the best way. On Dec. 6, creator @xbrooklynbell said, “I know what it’s like to feel lonely and lost in your 20s.” Her caption? “Yellow font btw.” That loneliness is a feeling so many can relate to, and yet it’s not something anyone readily shares on the internet. Putting it in yellow text highlights that vulnerability.

On Dec. 12, @trywithkatie said, “Needing nothing attracts everything. Yellow font btw.” In this case, her video is talking about manifesting and how powerful it can be. Many people who use mantras to manifest their goals talk about the art of letting go and how their dreams seem to manifest easily once they do. The yellow font is a way to say, “No, really. This works.”

On Dec. 14, @user018271892 said, “Learned to react less because why do I have to go crazy to be understood,” written in yellow. In this one, her post is a way to relate to everyone who’s ever been pushed to the point of being upset, possibly during an argument. She’s wondering why she can’t just be understood the first time — and it’s yet another relatable take.

Since this trend is mostly used as a way to get things off your chest, it makes sense that countless breakup posts are rolling in as well, like @kathedralofkatherine’s from Dec. 3. She wrote, “Had the urge to write him so I made myself go outside in this weather instead. Yellow font.”

In her comments, someone said, “Yellow font indeed.” Another wrote, “Write to them in a journal! It helps me so much!” Here, the idea is that she wanted to reach out to an ex so badly that she decided to go for a walk in a snowstorm instead as a way to stop herself. That candid relatability is what the yellow font trend is all about.