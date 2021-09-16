Shopping
You Can Fit 10x More Crap In Your Closets & Cabinets With These 38 Genius Things
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
So you’ve already given your home the Marie Kondo treatment, and yet there’s still a near-constant collection of clutter. Sometimes, the issue isn’t having too much stuff, but finding the appropriate ways to store and organize everything. There’s a better way to sort out your closet than that wadded pile of T-shirts in your drawer, for example. By maximizing the space you already have and implementing some key tools to help you do so, you can take advantage of your existing storage options and save your self the physical and emotional hassle of another closet clean out. And you’ll even end up with extra room for more things.
The exact products you’ll need to help you on your organization journey will depend on what part of your home needs assistance. If your linen closet is exploding with extra blankets and sheets, vacuum space saver bags that greatly reduce their volume could be your saving grace. But if it’s your kitchen that’s the clutter culprit, try this water bottle organizer or these airtight food storage containers to address some common problem areas. There’s this and so much more on this list of 38 genius home organization products that will inspire you to maximize your space and make tidy sense of your stuff.