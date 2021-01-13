Bustle Bites
You Can Make This Chicken Pot Pie In Your Air Fryer
Air fryers have been a pandemic best-seller, and this is the one recipe you have to try.
By Irina Dvalidze and Amy Adair
Admit it: You probably got an air fryer during the pandemic; it’s the ultimate kitchen tool. But if you’re over just having the same two vegetables every weeknight, we’ve got the recipe for you: Air Fryer Chicken Pot Pie!
Here are the ingredients you'll need.
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 6 tablespoons flour
- 2.5 cups chicken broth
- 2-3 tablespoons heavy cream
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup yellow onion, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 pound cooked rotisserie chicken, cubed
- 1 cup medium-diced carrots, blanched for 2 minutes
- 1 cup frozen peas
- ¼ cup minced fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 9-inch frozen pie crust, thawed
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
Directions
- Flour surface.
- Grab pie pie crust and roll it out slightly.
- Place ramekin upside down on pie crust. Use a small knife to cut out pie crust, leaving ½ to 1 inch around the ramekin.
- Place on a parchment-lined baking tray and keep in fridge until ready to use.
- In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat.
- Add onion and sauté for a minute or two. Add garlic and sauté for a minute more.
- Whisk in flour and let it cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Then slowly add in chicken broth and cream, whisking until it starts to thicken. Simmer for a few minutes and season with salt and pepper.
- Add in chicken, carrots, peas, thyme, and parsley.
- Spoon the mixture into ramekins. Set aside. Don't overfill, so you can place the dough on top.
- Cover with pie crust circles, and crimp the edges with a fork to seal. Add a couple of 1-inch slits to the top with a knife.
- Brush with egg.
- Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes. (Times may vary based on your air fryer.)
- Cool 10 minutes before diving in.
