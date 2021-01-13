Admit it: You probably got an air fryer during the pandemic; it’s the ultimate kitchen tool. But if you’re over just having the same two vegetables every weeknight, we’ve got the recipe for you: Air Fryer Chicken Pot Pie!

Here are the ingredients you'll need.

6 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons flour

2.5 cups chicken broth

2-3 tablespoons heavy cream

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup yellow onion, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 pound cooked rotisserie chicken, cubed

1 cup medium-diced carrots, blanched for 2 minutes

1 cup frozen peas

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 9-inch frozen pie crust, thawed

1 egg, slightly beaten

Directions

Flour surface. Grab pie pie crust and roll it out slightly. Place ramekin upside down on pie crust. Use a small knife to cut out pie crust, leaving ½ to 1 inch around the ramekin. Place on a parchment-lined baking tray and keep in fridge until ready to use. In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add onion and sauté for a minute or two. Add garlic and sauté for a minute more. Whisk in flour and let it cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Then slowly add in chicken broth and cream, whisking until it starts to thicken. Simmer for a few minutes and season with salt and pepper. Add in chicken, carrots, peas, thyme, and parsley. Spoon the mixture into ramekins. Set aside. Don't overfill, so you can place the dough on top. Cover with pie crust circles, and crimp the edges with a fork to seal. Add a couple of 1-inch slits to the top with a knife. Brush with egg. Bake at 350 F for 20 minutes. (Times may vary based on your air fryer.) Cool 10 minutes before diving in.

