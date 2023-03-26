You Can Make Your Home A Hell Of A Lot Nicer With Any Of These 40 Genius, Cheap Things On Amazon

Everyone deserves a home that feels like an oasis when everyday life turns into a bit of a desert, and luckily you don’t have to have a generous budget to get the relaxing, calm, and organized environment of your dreams. In fact, there are so many genius things that make your home nicer — and they’re all on Amazon.

Browse the wares collected here, and pretty soon you’ll have a home that suits your finer tastes, all with a bank balance that’s no worse for the wear.

1 A Repair Kit That Will Restore Your Wood Furniture In A Flash Katzco Wood Furniture Repair Kit (13-Piece Set) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have water rings, heat stains, scratches, or any other damage on your wooden furniture, you don’t have to enlist a professional woodworker to refinish it — this repair kit works miracles on all kinds of dings and discoloration. Both the crayons and the markers come in the most common shades of wood — like walnut, oak, and cherry — and you can mix them to get an exact match.

2 The Wood Polish That Conditions Furniture, Doors & Cabinets Howard Products Wood Polish & Conditioner Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your wood furniture is looking a little worse for the wear, this highly rated wood polish can bring it back to life. Formulated with beeswax and orange oil, it leaves behind a lustrous sheen but also “feeds” the wood with conditioners to keep it from dehydrating over time. Besides furniture, it’s perfect for doors, cabinets, and wood trim. One reviewer wrote, “Thought we needed to re-stain all of our wood doors and trim. Decided to try this product first… Shocked out how well it worked!”

3 An Ultra-Slim Cart That Adds Storage In Tight Spaces SONGMICS 4-Tier Slim Rolling Cart Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make the most of unused space with his rolling cart that’s ultra-slim to slide into tight openings. Just a few ways you can use it: in the bathroom between the sink and wall for toiletries, in the kitchen between the counter and fridge for condiments and spices, or in the laundry room between the machines to store detergent. The smooth-gliding casters make it easy to pull out the cart whenever you need to access items. Available colors: 2

4 These Touch Lights That Illuminate Bookshelves & Kitchen Counters Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Touch Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve always wanted decorator-grade lighting, these LED touch lights are an inexpensive way to get it. The spotlight-style lights can be used to illuminate bookshelves or your kitchen counter for a look that feels undeniably sophisticated. The battery-powered lights don’t need wiring, and they adhere easily anywhere you stick them. Turn them on and off with the tap of a finger.

5 A Bath Mat That’s Made With Plush, Absorbent Chenille H.VERSAILTEX Chenille Striped Bath Rug Amazon $16 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and sink your feet into this high-pile chenille bath rug. It’s super absorbent and features a nonslip backing that keeps it in place on the floor. And it’s so soft and comfy, you might want to stock up on a few and use them as rugs in other areas of your house, too. Choose from muted shades like sage, mauve, and stone blue. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 16

6 A Minimalist Phantom Frame That “Hovers” Away From The Wall Umbra Phantom Wall Picture Frame Amazon $22 See On Amazon This phantom picture frame hovers away from the wall, so it looks like it’s just floating in mid-air — a fun and interesting twist on your standard frame. And although it’s unique, it’s balanced out by a simple, minimalist aesthetic, so your framed photo or art piece still gets the attention it deserves. Made form metal, the 8-by-10-inch frame can be mounted either vertically or horizontally.

7 The Wall-Mounted Racks That Keep Spices Within View Greenco Wall-Mounted Spice Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Enhance the functionality of your kitchen with these spice racks that mount to the wall. They’ll save space in your cabinets and keep spices easily visible and within arm’s reach — i.e., no more taking out the spice jars one by one to locate the coriander that’s been hiding in the back. Made from sturdy steel mesh, the racks accommodate jars up to 3.25 inches in diameter.

8 A Natural Coir Doormat That Traps Dirt Before It Makes It Inside SliptoGrip Coir Doormat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Trap the dirt and outdoor schmutz from your shoes before walking inside by placing this natural coir door mat on your front porch. The tough, natural fibers grab all those shoe hangers-on, from the mud of a rainy spring day to the snow of mid-January. With a nonslip rubber backing, it’s ultra-durable for heavy-duty use. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 13

9 The Swedish Dishcloths That Replace Your Paper Towels Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ditch your paper towels and opt for a pack of these reusable Swedish dishcloths instead. The cellulose material is super absorbent, making the cloths perfect for mopping up spills and wiping down counters. Just as good, they can be used damp to wash up dishes in the sink. They’re biodegradable and machine-washable. Available multipacks: 9

10 These Dispensers That Will Seriously Level Up Your Shower MaisoNovo Shower Dispensers (Set of 3) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Decant your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash into the bottles in this dispenser set and you’ll finally have the uncluttered shower of your dreams. The amber bottles have an apothecary vibe, replete with labels, and the holder is backed with adhesive for easy mounting to the wall — no drilling required. This is an easy way to get rid of all the bottles scattered along the perimeter of your bath.

11 These Battery-Operated Wall Sconces That Don’t Need Wiring PESUTEN Rechargeable Wall Sconces (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wall sconces are a great lighting option for hallways and entryways, and they also add a designer touch to bedrooms and living rooms — but if you’re not wired for them, they’re a pain to install. Enter these wall sconces powered by rechargeable batteries. The linen shades house brightness-adjustable puck lights with a range of different color options that can be customized with the included remote. They mount quickly and easily with the included hardware.

12 The Under-Cabinet Shelves That Maximize Storage Space Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Baskets (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Free up some space in your cabinets with these genius under-shelf baskets. Made from sturdy wire, they slide right onto any shelf — no mounting hardware necessary. They’re perfect for anything from napkins to coffee pods to food storage wrap. And they’re not just for the kitchen; one reviewer wrote, “I’m using to hide the wires from my computer, screens, all of the devices, so it’s marvelous, no more wires on the floor or on my desk!!”

13 A Broom & Dustpan Set That Makes Quick Cleanups A Breeze Kelamayi Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon For quick cleanups in the kitchen, it doesn’t get much better than this broom and dustpan combo that lets you sweep up crumbs without having to bend over. The broom has an extendable handle for reaching into tight spaces, and the bristles are made from recycled PET bottles. Meanwhile, the dustpan has tiny “fingers” that brush debris away from the broom. When not in use, the two pieces snap together for upright storage. Available colors: 5

14 This Wrapping Paper Organizer You Can Store Under Your Bed ZOBER Under-Bed Gift Wrap Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon This wrapping supplies organizer is the answer to that mess of paper and bows sitting in the back corner of your closet. It’s designed with multiple pockets and compartments — no more searching for paper, ribbons, tape, or scissors the next time you have to wrap a gift. Made from sturdy non-woven fabric, it slides under a bed for storage and features handles that make it easy to pull out.

15 The Glass Canisters That Make Pantry Staples Look Like Art EatNeat Glass Canisters (4 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Even your most basic pantry essentials will look like art when stored in these glass canisters. The clear jars let you see how much you have on hand at all times, and they’re fitted with screw-on lids made from attractive stainless steel. The set includes a variety of sizes, so you can store everything from pasta to lentils to spices.

16 This Shag Area Rug That Feels So Soft Underfoot Signature Loom Shag Area Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its soft, fluffy fibers, this shag area rug adds dimension and warmth to any room in the house, whether you place it at the foot of your bed, under your coffee table, or in your home office. It has a spongey inner layer that cushions your feet, and nonslip dots on the back keep it in place. Available in a handful of colors and sizes, it has a medium pile that’s easy to clean with a hand vacuum Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 9

17 These Linen Curtains That Come In Soft, Soothing Shades H.VERSAILTEX Blended Linen Curtains (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Trim out a whole room of windows with these budget-friendly curtains that boast a 4.6-star overall rating. Crafted from an open-weave linen blend, they bring natural softness to any room and allow just a bit of filtered sunlight in. Highly rated, the curtains come in muted shades like ivory, stone blue, and dove gray. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 8

18 The Stainless Steel Trash Can With An Elegant Design mDesign Metal Gallon Trash Can Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ve seen plenty of boring trash cans in your life, but this is a trash can that actually manages to be chic. Sized for bathrooms and bedrooms, the simple design is accentuated by rounded corners for an aesthetic that feels modern but not industrial. Just as good, it comes in more than a dozen finishes, including gold, marble, and light purple. Available colors: 18

19 These Floating Shelves That Add Interest To A Blank Wall Greenco Floating U Shelves (3-Piece Set) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Group these floating shelves together or use them separately throughout your home to display mementos, photos, books, plants, and other decor items. They’re a unique way to add life to a blank wall — especially if you want something different than framed art and photos. Made from real wood, they install easily with the included hardware and come in a wide variety of finishes. Available colors: 9

20 This Cable Management Box That Scores Style Points Generic Cable Management Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon Straighten up that mass of cords snaking around your desk with this cable management box. Featuring a pleated design, it comes in shades like coral, pine green, and honey yellow. It’s big enough to accommodate a hefty power strip and features multiple cutouts for threading through cables. There’s even a slot on top that acts as an upright holder for your smartphone or remote control. Available colors: 4

21 The Luxurious Sheets Made From Soft, Cooling Bamboo Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets (4-Piece Set) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who says high-end sheets have to cost half a paycheck? These luxury sheets are crafted from a blend of brushed microfiber and cooling bamboo to cradle you in soft, delicious comfort while you sleep. The set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases. One reviewer raved, “Cannot say enough how luxurious they feel.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Available colors: 12

22 A Light Switch Plate With A Chic Matte Black Finish Franklin Brass Toggle Switch Wall Plate Amazon $6 See On Amazon You may not spend a lot of time looking at your wall plates, but when you have those plain old beige ones, they’re definitely not adding anything to your space. This switch plate levels up a room in the simplest way possible with its matte black finish and tailored lines. The plate is made from solid zinc for durability, and can be swapped with your existing plate in just a few minutes.

23 This Mixing Bowl Set That Comes With Lids To Keep Foods Fresh FineDine Glass Mixing Bowls (8-Piece Set) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Food prep is very few people’s idea of a good time, but these glass mixing bowls give the task an upmarket feel. What’s more, your prepared ingredients stay fresh, thanks to the airtight lids; for example, you can mix and chill cookie dough or whip up a tossed salad and store it in the fridge until lunchtime rolls around. Plus, since the nesting bowls double as food storage containers, they’re a great way to save space in your cupboards. Available lid colors: 3

24 The Paper Towel Holder Made From Natural Marble Homeries Marble Paper Towel Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon I think you’ll agree that if we can refer to any paper towel holder as “chic,” it would be this one made from natural, hand-crafted marble. Thanks to the stone material, it has considerable heft, so it stays in place on your countertop whenever you pull off a sheet. The base has protective felt pads to prevent it from scratching your countertop.

25 A Woven Basket That Makes Clutter Go Away Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Woven from natural jute and lined with fabric, this storage basket is exactly what you need when company’s coming and you want to get your living room straightened up in a hurry. Available in three sizes, it offers a generous amount of storage space for blankets, toys, and miscellaneous items. The handles make it easy to tote around, so you can even use one of the larger sizes as a laundry hamper. Available sizes: 3

Available styles: 3

26 A Rotating Caddy That Organizes All Your Cooking Utensils FineDine Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from stainless steel, this utensil caddy is the perfect way to keep your ladles, spatulas, and spoons within reach. It has a rotating lazy Susan-style base, making it easy to grab whatever you need while you’re sautéing up a storm. The inner dividers keep everything upright, but you can remove them if they get in the way. Available colors: 6

27 The Taper Candles That Make Any Meal Feel Special Melt Candle Company Taper Candles (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Upgrade any weeknight dinner with this set of 10 dinner taper candles that comes in fun colors like pink and turquoise as well as classic ivory. Made with clean-burning wax and lead-free wicks, they’re drip-free, smokeless, and unscented, too — so they won’t interfere with the delicious aroma of your meal. Available colors: 6

28 These Rattan Baskets That Are A Chic Storage Solution YANGQIHOME Rattan Storage Baskets (3-Piece Set) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Storage solutions don’t have to look utilitarian — take these rattan baskets as a prime example. They have a natural, understated aesthetic, and can be used to hold just about anything. Use them for toiletries and guest hand towels in the bathroom, remote controls in the living room, or pantry essentials in the kitchen. They’re eco-friendly and tightly woven for durability.

29 A TV Backlight For A Cinematic Viewing Experience Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $8 See On Amazon The practical benefit of applying this backlight to your television? It can help reduce eyestrain during movie marathons. The real benefit, though, is that it creates a cinematic experience no matter what you’re watching. In fact, it even adds a luxe touch to your living room when you’re not watching TV at all. Available sizes: 7

30 The Bronze Toilet Brush You Won’t Mind Having On Display Home-it Bronze Toilet Brush Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This toilet brush and holder with a bronze finish makes the humblest of cleaning tools seem somehow elegant. And it looks so good, you just might not mind having it on display in your bathroom. To boot, it’s coated in a steel powder, so it’s a lot less flimsy than your standard plastic version.

31 This Felt Letter Board For Personalized Messages MAINEVENT Felt Letter Board Amazon $24 See On Amazon Create personalized messages and put them on display with this felt letter board. The 10-by-10-inch board comes with 347 reusable letters, symbols, and punctuation marks, as well as 10 bonus words in cursive. The rustic wooden frame has a metal wall hanger on back if you want to put it on the wall, but it also has a foldable stand if you prefer to set it on a desk or countertop. Available colors: 8

32 An All-In-One Cocktail Set For At-Home Happy Hours FineDine 14-Piece Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Level up your at-home happy hours with this cocktail shaker set. Besides a shaker, this all-in-one kit includes jiggers, a strainer, a bottle opener, shot glasses, liquor pourers, and a double-ended stirrer that doubles as a muddler (hello, mint juleps). You’ll even get an illustrated guide to popular cocktail recipes. All the pieces are made from stainless steel and are dishwasher-safe.

33 A Fleece Throw Blanket With A Chunky Ribbed Texture GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon A good throw blanket can add texture, dimension, and color to any space, whether you toss it over the back of the sofa or lay it at the foot of your bed. (Of course, it’s also nice to have one on hand for impromptu naps.) This one has a chunky ribbed texture, and reviewers have raved that it’s “super soft” and “surpisingly cozy.” It comes in modern brights like emerald green and mango as well as soft tones like champagne and amber. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 34

34 This Wall-Mounted Organizer For Your Hygiene Must-Haves Showgoca Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your bathroom counter is pure chaos, this wall-mounted toothbrush holder is an easy way to bring some calm to the situation — and it’s also helpful if you’re dealing with a pedestal sink that provides zero storage whatsoever. This nifty all-in-one gadget includes a toothpaste dispenser, four slots for storing toothbrushes, and two rinsing cups. On top, you’ll find storage space for lotions, razors, and other hygiene essentials.

35 These Linen Pillow Covers That Revamp Your Decor Fast Kevin Textile Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Need a decor update in your bedroom or living room? Try inserting your existing throw pillows into these throw pillow covers for an instant update. The two-tone linen design adds lots of visual interest and dimension, and the hidden zipper keeps the look streamlined and simple. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 20

36 The Salt & Pepper Shakers With Adjustable Pour Settings Willow & Everett Salt And Pepper Shakers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add a sleek, modern touch to your kitchen table with these salt and pepper shakers made from stainless steel. The tops have four adjustable settings each, so you can decide how much salt or pepper is dispensed in each shake. Plus, the clear windows make it easy to know when it’s time to refill.

37 This Set Of Steak Knives That Makes It Easier To Enjoy Your Ribeye Master Maison Steak Knives (8-Piece Set) Amazon $25 See On Amazon A good filet mignon or prime rib deserves proper eating utensils — and standard kitchen knives aren’t it. This steak knife set is a budget-friendly investment, and with eight in a pack, you’ll have enough to invite friends over for dinner. Each knife is formed from a single piece of premium German stainless steel and the triple-riveted handles are ergonomic, so your hand won’t get tired when you’re tackling a porterhouse.

38 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Looks Like Modern Art Vasysvi Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $34 See On Amazon A nice home isn’t just what you see — it’s also what you smell. Scent your space with this essential oil diffuser that practically doubles as a modern art piece. It has settings for continous and intermittent misting, as well as timers, so you can set it to turn off after one or two hours. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils, then sit back and enjoy some aromatherapy.

39 The Stainless Steel Measuring Cups With Embossed Markings Simply Gourmet Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (7-Piece Set) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Trade in your plastic measuring cups for these stainless steel measuring cups that have a sleek, mirror-like sheen. The embossed measurement markings won’t fade over time, and the handles display the size in both cups and milliliters. They’re dishwasher-safe, and also available in sets that include measuring spoons. Available sets: 3

40 These Smart Light Bulbs With Millions Of Color Options Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You can tailor your home lighting to your exact specifications with these smart bulbs that have 16 million shades — so you can opt for traditional warm or cool white, or get experimental with any color of the rainbow. The light bulbs are Alexa- and Google Home-compatible, and also work in concert with a phone app that lets you set schedules, create scenes, and turn lamps on and off from anywhere in the world.