You Can Really Get Your Sh*t Organized With Any Of These 45 Genius Things

Getting your space in order has a ton of a benefits. For one, you can easily find what you’re looking for without tearing open every over-stuffed drawer or cabinet. It can also offer up a sense of calmness, since a tidy space can help reduce stress for some people. And sometimes, you just want a neat home simply because you have guests coming over. Whatever the reason, there are tools at your disposal to conquer even the most daunting organizational messes.

Is your sink cabinet a jumble of cleaning products that are just barely squeezed into place? Why not try an adjustable organizing shelf that expertly loops around those pipes? Or perhaps you need to consolidate your electronics. In that case, you can score a bedside lamp that also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. Maybe you’re exhausted from cleaning up cooking messes. A frying pan splatter guard could be just the thing to prevent grease splashes and cut down on housework.

So whether you’re looking for life-hack style gadgets or just sleek matching sets of cookware to help you get organized, this list that’s full of highly reviewed products has just what you need to get your sh*t together.

1 This Unit That Can Store & Test All Of Your Batteries The Battery Organizer and Tester Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only can this organizer store batteries of different sizes (93 of them, to be exact), but it can also test them to make sure they’re working. It’s made of plastic — and thanks to the design, it can be stored horizontally or mounted to the wall. Plus, it has over 10,000 five-star ratings.

2 The Clear Plastic Bins For Organizing Your Fridge Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins Amazon $25 See On Amazon These fridge bins can be used to organize eggs, fruit, soda cans, and more. Since they’re made with clear plastic and built-in handles, they’re easy to move around and see what you need to buy more of. They’re even shatterproof — and with one pack, you’ll get six containers (including four different designs).

3 These Organizing Trays That Won’t Slide Around In Your Drawers SMARTAKE Drawer Organizers (7-Piece) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Removable drawer compartments are great ways to reduce clutter. Enter this pack of seven drawer organizers which features four different size bins perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, or vanities. Bonus: The bins all come with four silicone pads on the bottom to help ensure they stay put once you place them. Available colors: 3

4 This Magnetic Dry Erase Board That’ll Keep Your Schedule On Track Magnetic Dry Erase Board for Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get your to-do list on track with this magnetic dry erase board. It adheres directly to your refrigerator, and the neon chalk markers wipe completely clean when you’re ready to erase and start again. Whether you’re keeping a running grocery list, a chore reminder, or a calendar, you’ll have all the info you need front and center.

5 This Organized Set Of Heat-Resistant Cooking Tools HOT TARGET Heavy Duty, Non-Stick, Silicone Tongs (9 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of collecting a mismatched hodgepodge of various utensils, try this matching nine-piece set of kitchen tools. It’s made with heat-resistant silicone and stainless steel, and the sleek coordinating tools will look expertly organized in your kitchen. They shouldn’t scratch your pots and pans, and each handle is reinforced with a comfortable silicone grip.

6 This Adjustable Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Organizer Dynamic Gear Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This drawer organizer is made from bamboo — and it’s expandable, allowing you to customize it to the size of your drawer. The bottom is treated with four slip-resistant grips, ensuring it stays put once you place it. Plus, it’s available in three different sizes and has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

7 This Dock That Can Hold Tons Of Your Charging Items At Once Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can keep your charging devices organized with this charging station. It features six USB ports, delivering 2.4 amps of power each. Plus, it also has illuminated dividing panels so that you can easily and safely stack each device. It’s even available in five colors: black, white, blue, silver, and steel.

8 This Tiered File Holder Your Desk Will Thank You For Greenco Desk Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re facing an overflow of mail to be sorted, notebooks to be stacked, or papers to be stored, this could be the desk organizer you’ve been waiting for. It’s made from mesh steel, and each tray pulls out like a drawer so you can easily find whatever you need.

9 This Bamboo Lazy Susan That’ll Tidy Up All Your Cabinets & Countertops Greenco Bamboo 2 Tier Turntable Amazon $16 See On Amazon Avoid the annoyance of reaching for a container way in the back of the shelf — only to knock over every other bottle in the process — with this lazy Susan. Made from bamboo, this turn table has two shelves and rotates so that whatever you need is easily within reach. Just hand wash with soap and water when necessary.

10 These Ice Packs That’ll Make Food Prep A Breeze Thrive Ice Pack (4 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon There are lots of benefits to prepping your meals in advance and bringing your lunch from home, like saving money and time. Having a reliable cooling method can help keep those meals fresh, which is where this set of ice packs comes in. Featuring a range of bold graphic patterns, these ice packs are BPA-free and can keep your meals cold for hours. Available colors: 6

11 These Under-Bed Shoe Organizers With Transparent Tops Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you have a pile of seasonal sandals or some heels you only wear now and then, these slim shoe organizers can help keep them all together. Each one has 12 compartments, so you can easily store 24 pairs right underneath your bed. And thanks to the durable zippers and transparent tops, it’ll be simple to choose which pairs you’re looking for.

12 This Sturdy File Folder Box That’ll Have You Organized In A Snap Snap-N-Store File Storage Box & Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tackle office clutter with this file storage box. It’s made to easily accommodate both letter- and legal-sized papers and folders, and it’s sturdily constructed with reinforced edges. It even comes with handles to make it convenient to carry from office to home. Available colors: 3

13 A Clip-On Strainer To Prevent Clutter In Your Cooking Cabinet Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of piling up your pasta strainers, you can opt for this clip-on strainer that takes up less space in your cabinet. The silicone cooking accessory is designed to clip onto your pot or pan before you strain the water, and over 13,000 customers have given it a five-star Amazon rating. Plus, it’s available in five colors.

14 This Trash Can That’s Made Just For Your Car Drive Auto Products Car Trash Can Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your car tends to slowly accumulate food wrappers and other junk, consider installing this car trash can. It comes with easy-to-install clips, and it’s leakproof to help avoid any spills. Plus, the top is magnetized, meaning it can be used as a cooler or simply closed to keep unwanted odors out.

15 This Set Of Glass Jars Perfect For Organizing Or Gifting Otis Classic Square Glass Jars with Lids (Set of 12) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get on top of your crafting and knick knack organizing with this set of glass jars. Each mini jar comes with a cork for sealing, plus twine and brown paper labels so you can identify your items or gift them as favors. If paper labels aren’t your thing, you can also use the included stickers and chalk pen, too.

16 These Floating Shelves That’ll Organize Your Belongings In Style Greenco S Shaped Shelves (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Organizing your space sometimes means finding chic ways to display your belongings so that they don’t wind up looking like clutter. These stylish floating shelves are made of wood and feature a vintage-looking S-shape design. Reviewers have also noted that they’re easy to install, too. Available colors: 5

17 This Easy-To-Install Lighting Strip That’ll Brighten Up Your Space POWER PRACTICAL Luminoodle Under Cabinet Lighting Amazon $18 See On Amazon Keeping your space properly illuminated is a great way to keep track of your things, and these under-the-cabinet light strips can help you do just that (all while adding a touch of style). Each strip is 3 feet long and features evenly spaced LED bulbs. Simply fill the battery back and attach them with the provided adhesive, and then you’re good to go with some striking backlighting.

18 This Sturdy Stainless Steel Utensil Organizer Estilo Stainless Steel Utensil Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re someone with overflowing kitchen drawers, help is on the way. This kitchen utensil organizer is here to keep things tidy. Its diameter and height measure 7 by 7 inches, and it’s made from durable stainless steel so you can fill it up without worrying about it tipping. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.

19 The Secret To De-Stressing Your Morning Coffee Routine Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Cut back on morning chaos by making your iced coffee overnight in advance. The filter in this cold brew carafe is made from ultra-fine mesh to help prevent gritty coffee grounds seeping through. Just fill the chamber, add water, and let it chill for eight hours.

20 This Hanging Organizer That’s Basically Like Adding A Dresser To Your Closet ZOBER Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your closet is cluttered, consider adding this hanging closet organizer. Made from a sturdy woven fabric, it features five bins that can be arranged to create different-sized shelves and drawers. The two hangers on top also help ensure the unit stays in place without twisting.

21 These Colorful Clips That’ll Keep Your Cables In Place Shintop Cable Clips (6-Piece) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Who said getting organized couldn’t be cute, too? These rubber cable clips perfectly encircle your cords and hold them in place, so you can create a DIY charging station anywhere. Just stick them where you want them using the adhesive included on the back. Say goodbye to wires constantly sliding off your desk.

22 These Color-Coded Fasteners That’ll Help You Keep Track Of Your Cables Hmrope Fastening Cable Ties (60-Piece) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Trying to get cables properly wrapped up can be a chore, especially in today’s world where practically everything has wires (and you don’t remember which cord goes with which device). Enter these color coded fastening cables. They close shut with Velcro — and with a color system in place, you can assign blue for TV cables, red for phone charging cords, and so on.

23 This Mega Surge Protector That Can Power All Your Devices BEVA Power Strip Tower Surge Protector Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only does this surge protector tower feature nine AC outlets, but four USB ports as well, so you won’t be scrambling to find adapters for your USB-powered devices. With its 6.5-foot extension cord, you’ll have plenty of length to place it nearly anywhere in your space.

24 This Genius Contraption That Mounts Your Tools In Minutes Holikme Mop Broom Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether it be in the garage or the kitchen, tools like mops, brooms, and rakes can be tricky to store. To avoid leaning them all up in an unstable heap in the corner, try this mop and broom holder instead. It features four spring-loaded holders with rubber grips that use the force of tension to keep your tools firmly in place. Bonus: It has four hooks to hang smaller items, too.

25 These Glass Bottles That’ll Help Organize Your Cabinet Otis Classic Glass Water Bottles (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can ditch your single-use plastic bottles for these reusable glass water bottles. They’re made from 3-millimeter-thick glass and each include a brightly hued neoprene sleeve for temperature control. They’ll be a versatile addition to your kitchen, whether you use them on the go or to store liquids in your fridge.

26 These Storage Bags With Clear Windows So You Can See What’s Inside Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This set of large-capacity storage bags is the perfect way to organize extra linens for guests or seasonal clothing you don’t wear all the time. Each bag comes with reinforced handles and a two-way zipper made from sturdy stainless steel. Because these bags are made from only fabric, they can be folded flat when not in use, too. Available colors: 3

27 This Lamp That’s Secretly A Bluetooth Speaker Marrado Bedside Lamp with Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $39 See On Amazon Sometimes organizing is about saving space in your home, and what better way to achieve that than products that pull double duty? This combo bedside lamp and Bluetooth speaker does just that. The lamp is cordless and charged via USB, and it can even change colors to create customized ambiance. Simply pair your phone via Bluetooth and you’re good to go.

28 The Device That Ensure Your Coffee Pods Are Always Within Reach Sidekick K Cup Pod Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can clean up your coffee pod overflow with this adhesive mounted pod holder. Simply peel back the 3M mounting tape and stick anywhere on your coffee maker you’d like extra some storage. Each pack comes with two holders which can store up to 10 coffee pods total.

29 This Hanging Rack That Creates A Laundry Station On Any Door Whitmor Wire Over The Door Ironing Caddy Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your home is low on storage space, organization can feel challenging. With this over-the-door ironing caddy, however, you can create a space for your clothing-care needs even if you don’t have a laundry room. The wire frame helps support both an iron and an ironing board, and it doesn’t require any assembly or mounting.

30 This Entryway Organizer That’ll Help Declutter Your Messy Mail Pile Greenstell Wall Mounted Mail Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Banish entryway clutter with this wall-mounted mail holder. With one compartment, one shelf, and eight metal hooks, this unit can help ensure your keys are always within reach, your coats are neatly hung up, and the mail is stowed. Made from wood, the holder is available in multiple earth tones so that you can easily coordinate with your space. Available colors: 3

31 This Clever Rolling Counter Tray That Stores Your Extra Coffee Pods nifty SOLUTIONS K-Cup Drawer Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re short on counter space in the kitchen, finding a place for extra coffee pods can be tricky. This drawer can solve the problem, as it’s designed to fit directly under your coffee maker. It fits a whopping 24 coffee pods at once, and it can even roll forward and back to bring your machine within easy reach.

32 This Outlet Cover That Creates An Extra Shelf WALI Outlet Shelf Wall Holder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Depending on the position of your outlet, sometimes you’ll plug a device in to charge only to find it’s got nowhere to rest. This outlet shelf changes that, because it gives you a place to store your device. It’s compatible with most outlets, too: Simply remove the existing cover plate, screw on the unit, and you’re good to go. It’s available in both black and white.

33 This Oval-Shaped Organizer That Puts Your Writing Utensils Perfectly On Display SANQIANWAN Leather Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This leather organizer features five different compartments at varying heights so that all of your pens, makeup brushes, or even electronic remotes are easily displayed when you need them. Plus, so many reviewers love it: It’s earned an impressive 4.8-star review after over 3,500 Amazon users weighed in. Available colors: 11

34 This Adorable Organizer That Stylishly Stores Your Beauty Products MIUOPUR Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Makeup products can be fun to collect, but they can easily turn into a scattered mess over time. Try this makeup organizer to keep your beauty haul in check. It features three drawers plus eight top compartments of varying widths to accommodate various product sizes. With its chic sea foam green exterior, it’ll look stylish anywhere you place it.

35 This Labeled, Airtight Food Storage System For Your Pantry Needs CHEFSTORY Airtight Food Storage Containers Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you find yourself struggling with stale cereal and can never tell the flour from the baking soda, these airtight food storage containers are here to rescue you. Eight different-sized containers and multiple labels come in each order, and they’re stackable to help save cabinet space. Plus, the lids snap tightly in place to seal in freshness.

36 This Key-Concealing “Rock” That Prevents Accidental Lockouts RamPro Hide a Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon Prevent accidental lockouts or stow a spare key for a house sitter with this key-concealing fake rock. Made from realistic looking poly-resin, this key holder matches the size, shape, and even weight of a real rock. Simply slide open the bottom hatch, stash your key, and place it somewhere safe.

37 This Coffee Container That Comes With All The Extras You Need Bean Envy Coffee Canister Amazon $25 Amazon Keeping your coffee fresh just got more stylish. This coffee canister, which you can use to store beans or grounds, is made from 304 stainless steel and features an airtight seal with a sliding date gauge on top so you never lose track of when you last filled it up. It even comes with a convenient scoop and holster on the side, too.

38 The Solution To Your Crumpled-Up Collection Of Grocery Bags simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you don’t have a storage plan for your plastic grocery bags, they can easily start overflowing out of a kitchen drawer or cabinet. Enter this grocery bag wall mount. The stainless steel dispenser fits 35 bags: Simply insert them through the top and grab as needed through the front slot.

39 This Rubber Gadget That Helps Prevent Shower Clogs Gotega Durable Silicone Hair Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Getting a handle on your bathroom-cleaning routine can go a long way toward an organized home. You can start with minimizing shower clogs by using this over-the-drain hair stopper. Made from silicone, it traps hairs before they can create blockages in your sink so you can easily clean them out.

40 This Organizer That Instantly Increases Your Sink Storage Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer and Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon Under-the-sink storage rarely takes advantage of extra vertical space, but you can change that with this under-sink organizer. The organizer is expandable in all directions (width, height, and depth), and it can support up to 40 pounds of weight. Never lose storage space to awkwardly shaped plumbing again.

41 This Reversible Magnet That Solves A Common Dishwasher Woe BabyPop! Newest Design Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re not 100% on top of loading and unloading the dishwasher, you can easily lose track of whether the dishes in there are clean or dirty. This reversible dishwasher magnet can be flipped to indicate whether the dishes are clean and ready to be unloaded, or dirty and ready to be cleaned. With a 3.5-inch diameter, it should fit easily on most washers. Available colors: 4

42 This Fruit-Infusing Water Bottle That’ll Cut Down On Plastic Clutter Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re trying to increase your daily hydration without going through tons of plastic water bottles on the regular, try this fruit-infuser water bottle to hit your daily goals and have a little more variety. This water bottle comes with a removable inner chamber which you can fill with any fruit of your choosing. Simply fill the bottle part way with water, place the infuser back in, shake, and go.

43 This Set Of Silicone Oven Mitts That’ll Cut Down On Your Kitchen Laundry HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts and Pot Holders Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to a mis-matched collection of dish rags and hello to this set of four silicone oven mitts and pot holders. Made with heat-resistant silicone and featuring a textured grip, they’ll give you the ability to handle hot dishes without creating a ton of extra laundry. Just rinse with soap and water and they’re good as new. Available colors: 7

44 This Gadget That’ll Turn Any Bike’s Handle Bars Into A GPS E Tronic Edge Bike Phone Mount Amazon $11 See On Amazon Yep, even your leisure activities can get more organized: When you’re taking your bike out for a spin (or perhaps commuting to work), having clearly visible directions can help navigate the way. This weather-resistant phone mount for your bike has an adjustable grip that’ll fit nearly any handle bars, and it’s compatible with many iPhone and Android models. It even rotates 360 degrees so you can view your screen horizontally or vertically.