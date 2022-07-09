You Can Save So Much Money On Your Electric Bill With Any Of These 30 Genius, Cheap Things

Not to brag, but I’m usually pretty good at guessing what my bills are going to be every month; the only exception is when it comes to electricity. Depending on whether or not I dared turn the air conditioner on, it can range from $80 all the way up to $300. And if I’m being honest, a surprise $300 deduction from my bank account is not something I ever look forward to. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius, cheap things that can help save you tons of money on your electricity bill.

From cooling neck fans to energy-efficient light bulbs, you’ll find no shortage of smart ways to help lower your bills on this list. Hot sleepers can appreciate the cooling bed sheets I found, while coffee lovers will enjoy the manual grinder I’ve made sure to include. Or, if you’re tired of walking around in the dark at night, I’ve also featured a variety of motion-sensor lights that’ll only turn on when you’re present — and that’s just the start. If you want to see more? You’ll just have to keep scrolling.

1 These Cooling Pillowcases That Reviewers Call “Soft” & “Cold” Hotel Sheets Direct Cooling Pillowcase Set (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you tend to run hot while sleeping, try swapping out your pillowcases with these cooling ones. They’re made from 100% soft, breathable bamboo viscose that allows for maximum airflow, helping keep you cool at night. Plus, they even come in nine colors to match your current sheets.

2 A Memory Foam Knee Pillow Lined With Cooling Gel Abco Tech Memory Foam Cooling Gel Knee Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this knee pillow great for side sleepers, but it’s also filled with cooling gel that helps dissipate your body heat while you’re in bed. The breathable cover is also removable for easy washing — just in case you do get a little sweaty — and the inside is filled with soft, comfortable memory foam.

3 This Bamboo Dish Rack That Dries Without The Dishwasher Greenco Bamboo Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Utilizing your dishwasher could use up electricity, so why not save some money by using this dish rack? It’s made from sturdy bamboo and has enough space for up to 14 dishes. Plus, you can even collapse it down to a fraction of its size when putting it into storage.

4 These Light Bars That Only Turn On When You’re Around Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike some light bars, these ones are made with built-in motion sensors that prevent them from turning on when no one is around. The result? A possible dip in your utility bill — and since they’re powered by rechargeable batteries, there’s no complicated wiring required during installation.

5 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Works Just As Well As The Electric Ones Bean Envy Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Instead of utilizing your electric coffee maker, why not try this pour-over option? The stainless steel filter should never have to be replaced, eliminating the need to buy disposable paper filters — and the pitcher is even made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass. There are even measurement notes on the side, along with a nonslip bottom.

6 This Manual Coffee Grinder That You Can Use Anywhere Coffee Gator Hand Coffee Grinder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Since this coffee grinder doesn’t use any electricity, you can easily use it when camping — or even if you’re simply trying to cut back on your utility bill. The gears are made from rust-resistant stainless steel that’s less likely to dull over time. Plus, its compact size takes up little space in cabinets or backpacks.

7 The Silky Bed Sheets That Are Designed To Keep You Cool HC Collection Full Bed Sheets Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s no need to crank the air conditioning when you’re snuggled up tight in these bed sheets. Not only are they breathable, but they’re also moisture-resistant — just in case you do happen to get a little warm. And since they have an extra-deep pocket, it’s less likely that the fitted sheet will ride up onto your mattress overnight.

8 These Motion-Sensor Puck Lights That Are Easy To Install Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Motion Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Adding lights to your home doesn’t have to be complicated: These LED puck lights use three AA batteries each to provide multiple hours of light, which means wiring isn’t required to get them up and running. Plus, each order includes double-sided tape, allowing you to stick them right into place — no drilling required.

9 The Pathway Garden Lights That Are Powered By The Sun Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Speaking of easy-to-install lighting, simply press each of these garden lights down into the ground and they’ll be ready to go. A powerful solar panel is built into the top of each one, keeping them lit for up to 12 hours at night — and the weather-resistant design helps keep them working no matter how hard it rains.

10 The Organizers That Make Fridge Visits Quick & Easy Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (Set of 6) Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to lose snacks in the back of a disorganized fridge, causing you to keep the door open for longer than needed — so why not tidy things up with these bins? Each one is made from BPA-free plastic that won’t shatter when dropped, and they even have handles on the front so that it’s easy to pull them off the shelves.

11 A Pair Of Blackout Curtains That Help Insulate Your Home NICETOWN Insulated Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only are these blackout curtains great for dimming the room when you want to sleep in, but they’re also made from extra-thick fabric that helps insulate your home. Each order includes two panels. And since they come in dozens of colors, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your style.

12 This Smart Thermostat That You Can Control From Your Phone Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon $60 See On Amazon Pair this smart thermostat with Alexa, and you’ll be able to turn the air conditioner up using your smartphone so that you walk into a comfortably cool home. You can even use voice commands to adjust the temperature without even having to get up from the couch — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “easy to use.”

13 A Clothing Rack That Cuts Down On Dryer Time Amazon Basics Laundry Dryng Rack Amazon $37 See On Amazon Even the wettest, soggiest pair of jeans won’t bring this drying rack down, as its tough steel frame can easily support up to 32 pounds. It’s also powder-coated to help prevent stains and rust, and it can collapse down to a fraction of its size for easy storage. Choose from two finishes: white or chrome.

14 The Long-Lasting Smart Bulbs You Can Also Control Remotely BERENNIS Smart WiFi Light Bulbs (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whereas incandescent bulbs will burn out after a few months, these smart bulbs have a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours, making it highly unlikely that you’ll have to change them out anytime soon. You can also adjust their color and brightness, as well as put them on schedules so that they’re on when you come home — all using the free downloadable smartphone app.

15 An Alarm To Remind You When The Freezer Is Open FRIDGGI Freezer Door Alarm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leaving the freezer open isn’t just a waste of electricity, as all that food can spoil if you aren’t quick to close it. Luckily, this alarm will let you know when you forgot to close the door, as it’ll start beeping after one minute. After three minutes, however, it’ll go off continuously until you shut it — and the volume can be adjusted so that you can hear it throughout your home.

16 The Tape That Helps Seal Drafty Windows & Doors 3M Interior Weather Sealing Tape Amazon $8 See On Amazon If your windows could use a little extra weatherproofing, consider this tape an affordable alternative to hiring professionals. The adhesion is moisture-resistant, helping to keep it in place no matter how rainy the weather gets. One reviewer even wrote, “I bought this to seal around my window air conditioner in my bedroom and it works great!”

17 A Smart Surge Protector With 2 USB Ports & 3 Outlets Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this smart surge protector compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but it also features two USB ports (as well as three outlets) so that you can easily charge your phone whenever you need to — no extra power brick required. And if you aren’t home and need to turn the lights off, simply use the free Kasa app to turn them off remotely using your smartphone.

18 These Curtain Tiebacks That Let You Bring Natural Light Indoors NICEEC Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that these curtain tiebacks are a hit with Amazon shoppers. The magnetic clasps mean there’s no need to tie them, and they even come in more than 15 colors to suit any room. “These magnetic curtain tiebacks are very pretty and work really well to hold the curtains in place,” wrote one reviewer. Thanks to these, you’ll be able to easily let natural light inside.

19 An Air Fryer That You Can Use Instead Of The Oven Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sometimes, cooking meals in the oven requires a lot of electricity — so why not save yourself some money and use this air fryer instead? It can deliver deliciously crispy food in minutes (depending on what you’re cooking), and it has multiple settings including air fry, roast, bake, and more. Plus, the frying basket is even safe to run through the dishwasher when disconnected.

20 The Personal Fan That You Can Attach To All Sorts Of Places snawowo Mini Handheld Personal Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Air conditioning bills are no joke, making this personal fan a must-have if you’re trying to save money. Its flexible legs let you attach it to everything from bike handles to armchairs, while its powerful rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of a cooling breeze. Choose from five colors: black, dark blue, navy, light blue, or pink.

21 A Rechargeable Desk Light With 3 Different Temperature Modes DEEPLITE Battery Operated Desk Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon With three different light temperatures to choose from (white light, warm light, or warm white light), this desk lamp is a solid pick for any home office. You can also adjust the brightness simply by tapping on the base, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours at maximum brightness.

22 These Solar-Powered Motion Sensor Lights That Add Security To Your Patio AmeriTop Outdoor Solar Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Why not brighten up your outdoor space with these lights? The built-in motion sensors keep them from turning on when no one is around, while the cordless design allows for easy installation. They’re also waterproof — just in case you live in a rainy climate. Plus, they’re powered by the sun (not electricity).

23 The Solar-Powered LED Lights That Are Perfect For Your Deck DenicMic Solar Deck Lights (16-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Solar-powered, rechargeable, and waterproof — these deck lights hit all the right notes. They’re perfect for outdoor railings or stairways, and zero experience with wiring is required in order to get them up and running. And since each order includes double-sided adhesive as well as screws, installation only takes a few quick minutes.

24 A Cooling Blanket That’s Cheaper Than Air Conditioning Elegear Cooling Blanket Amazon $47 See On Amazon This machine-washable cooling blanket has become my go-to blanket in the summer, as I can actually feel the Japanese cooling fibers drawing away my body heat whenever I’m snuggled underneath it. It’s also double-sided — just in case you’re a really hot sleeper — and comes in eight pastel colors to match sheets of nearly any shade.

25 These Cooling Towels That Stay Chilled For Hours Sukeen Cooling Towel (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Don’t forget to bring one of these cooling towels with you the next time you’re headed out into the sun for a heated workout — or even just a fun day at the beach. Simply get them wet with water, and they’ll stay chilled for up to three hours. Plus, each order includes a waterproof pouch that you can clip to your bag when hiking.

26 A Door Draft Stopper That Helps Keep The AC Inside Suptikes Door Draft Stopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon If the doors in your home could be insulated a little better, why not try out this draft stopper? Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then stick it along the bottom of any drafty door to help insulate your home against heat, cold, noise, and noise. Thousands of reviewers were blown away by how well it works — and one even wrote, “It'll pay for itself with the heater/AC kicking on less often.”

27 This Absorbent Hair Towel That Can Replace Your Hairdryer YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Microfiber can absorb more water than cotton, which means using this hair towel can save you some time underneath a hair dryer, resulting in a lower utility bill — especially if you dry your hair every day. And since it’s also lighter than a full-sized towel, it’s less likely to put a strain on your neck when walking around the house.

28 A Chilly Mat That Can Help Hot Pups Cool Down TheGreenPetShop Dog Cooling Mat Amazon $50 See On Amazon Certain dog breeds can have trouble cooling themselves down, making this cooling mat a must-have if you live in hot climates. It recharges after about 15 minutes of non-use — no water, refrigeration, or electricity required. Plus, the small size makes it easy to take with you when camping.

29 The Neck Fan That Blows Cooling Breeze For Up To 16 Hours AMACOOL Neck Fan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Trying not to turn your air conditioner on? Consider this neck fan an easy (and affordable) way to stay cool, as its rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of a cooling breeze. And unlike some neck fans, this one is designed so that it blows your hair away rather than sucking it in, helping keep you safe from surprise knots and tangles.