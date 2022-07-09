You Can Save So Much Money On Your Electric Bill With Any Of These 30 Genius, Cheap Things

Not to brag, but I’m usually pretty good at guessing what my bills are going to be every month; the only exception is when it comes to electricity. Depending on whether or not I dared turn the air conditioner on, it can range from $80 all the way up to $300. And if I’m being honest, a surprise $300 deduction from my bank account is
not something I ever look forward to. That’s why I’ve put together this list of genius, cheap things that can help save you tons of money on your electricity bill.
From cooling neck fans to energy-efficient light bulbs, you’ll find no shortage of
smart ways to help lower your bills on this list. Hot sleepers can appreciate the cooling bed sheets I found, while coffee lovers will enjoy the manual grinder I’ve made sure to include. Or, if you’re tired of walking around in the dark at night, I’ve also featured a variety of motion-sensor lights that’ll only turn on when you’re present — and that’s just the start. If you want to see more? You’ll just have to keep scrolling. 1 These Cooling Pillowcases That Reviewers Call “Soft” & “Cold”
If you tend to run hot while sleeping, try swapping out your pillowcases with these
cooling ones. They’re made from 100% soft, breathable bamboo viscose that allows for maximum airflow, helping keep you cool at night. Plus, they even come in nine colors to match your current sheets. 2 A Memory Foam Knee Pillow Lined With Cooling Gel
Not only is this
knee pillow great for side sleepers, but it’s also filled with cooling gel that helps dissipate your body heat while you’re in bed. The breathable cover is also removable for easy washing — just in case you do get a little sweaty — and the inside is filled with soft, comfortable memory foam. 3 This Bamboo Dish Rack That Dries Without The Dishwasher
Utilizing your dishwasher could use up electricity, so why not save some money by using this
dish rack? It’s made from sturdy bamboo and has enough space for up to 14 dishes. Plus, you can even collapse it down to a fraction of its size when putting it into storage. 4 These Light Bars That Only Turn On When You’re Around
Unlike some
light bars, these ones are made with built-in motion sensors that prevent them from turning on when no one is around. The result? A possible dip in your utility bill — and since they’re powered by rechargeable batteries, there’s no complicated wiring required during installation. 5 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That Works Just As Well As The Electric Ones
Instead of utilizing your electric coffee maker, why not try this
pour-over option? The stainless steel filter should never have to be replaced, eliminating the need to buy disposable paper filters — and the pitcher is even made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass. There are even measurement notes on the side, along with a nonslip bottom. 6 This Manual Coffee Grinder That You Can Use Anywhere
Since this
coffee grinder doesn’t use any electricity, you can easily use it when camping — or even if you’re simply trying to cut back on your utility bill. The gears are made from rust-resistant stainless steel that’s less likely to dull over time. Plus, its compact size takes up little space in cabinets or backpacks. 7 The Silky Bed Sheets That Are Designed To Keep You Cool
There’s no need to crank the air conditioning when you’re snuggled up tight in these
bed sheets. Not only are they breathable, but they’re also moisture-resistant — just in case you do happen to get a little warm. And since they have an extra-deep pocket, it’s less likely that the fitted sheet will ride up onto your mattress overnight. 8 These Motion-Sensor Puck Lights That Are Easy To Install
Adding lights to your home doesn’t have to be complicated: These
LED puck lights use three AA batteries each to provide multiple hours of light, which means wiring isn’t required to get them up and running. Plus, each order includes double-sided tape, allowing you to stick them right into place — no drilling required. 9 The Pathway Garden Lights That Are Powered By The Sun
Speaking of easy-to-install lighting, simply press each of these
garden lights down into the ground and they’ll be ready to go. A powerful solar panel is built into the top of each one, keeping them lit for up to 12 hours at night — and the weather-resistant design helps keep them working no matter how hard it rains. 10 The Organizers That Make Fridge Visits Quick & Easy
It’s almost
too easy to lose snacks in the back of a disorganized fridge, causing you to keep the door open for longer than needed — so why not tidy things up with these bins? Each one is made from BPA-free plastic that won’t shatter when dropped, and they even have handles on the front so that it’s easy to pull them off the shelves. 11 A Pair Of Blackout Curtains That Help Insulate Your Home
Not only are these
blackout curtains great for dimming the room when you want to sleep in, but they’re also made from extra-thick fabric that helps insulate your home. Each order includes two panels. And since they come in dozens of colors, you shouldn’t have any trouble matching them to your style. 12 This Smart Thermostat That You Can Control From Your Phone
Pair this
smart thermostat with Alexa, and you’ll be able to turn the air conditioner up using your smartphone so that you walk into a comfortably cool home. You can even use voice commands to adjust the temperature without even having to get up from the couch — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “easy to use.” 13 A Clothing Rack That Cuts Down On Dryer Time
Even the wettest, soggiest pair of jeans won’t bring this
drying rack down, as its tough steel frame can easily support up to 32 pounds. It’s also powder-coated to help prevent stains and rust, and it can collapse down to a fraction of its size for easy storage. Choose from two finishes: white or chrome. 14 The Long-Lasting Smart Bulbs You Can Also Control Remotely
Whereas incandescent bulbs will burn out after a few months, these
smart bulbs have a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours, making it highly unlikely that you’ll have to change them out anytime soon. You can also adjust their color and brightness, as well as put them on schedules so that they’re on when you come home — all using the free downloadable smartphone app. 15 An Alarm To Remind You When The Freezer Is Open
Leaving the freezer open isn’t just a waste of electricity, as all that food can spoil if you aren’t quick to close it. Luckily, this
alarm will let you know when you forgot to close the door, as it’ll start beeping after one minute. After three minutes, however, it’ll go off continuously until you shut it — and the volume can be adjusted so that you can hear it throughout your home. 16 The Tape That Helps Seal Drafty Windows & Doors
If your windows could use a little extra weatherproofing, consider this
tape an affordable alternative to hiring professionals. The adhesion is moisture-resistant, helping to keep it in place no matter how rainy the weather gets. One reviewer even wrote, “I bought this to seal around my window air conditioner in my bedroom and it works great!” 17 A Smart Surge Protector With 2 USB Ports & 3 Outlets
Not only is this
smart surge protector compatible with Alexa and Google Home, but it also features two USB ports (as well as three outlets) so that you can easily charge your phone whenever you need to — no extra power brick required. And if you aren’t home and need to turn the lights off, simply use the free Kasa app to turn them off remotely using your smartphone. 18 These Curtain Tiebacks That Let You Bring Natural Light Indoors
With thousands of positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that these
curtain tiebacks are a hit with Amazon shoppers. The magnetic clasps mean there’s no need to tie them, and they even come in more than 15 colors to suit any room. “These magnetic curtain tiebacks are very pretty and work really well to hold the curtains in place,” wrote one reviewer. Thanks to these, you’ll be able to easily let natural light inside. 19 An Air Fryer That You Can Use Instead Of The Oven
Sometimes,
cooking meals in the oven requires a lot of electricity — so why not save yourself some money and use this air fryer instead? It can deliver deliciously crispy food in minutes (depending on what you’re cooking), and it has multiple settings including air fry, roast, bake, and more. Plus, the frying basket is even safe to run through the dishwasher when disconnected. 20 The Personal Fan That You Can Attach To All Sorts Of Places
Air conditioning bills are no joke, making this
personal fan a must-have if you’re trying to save money. Its flexible legs let you attach it to everything from bike handles to armchairs, while its powerful rechargeable battery provides up to 12 hours of a cooling breeze. Choose from five colors: black, dark blue, navy, light blue, or pink. 21 A Rechargeable Desk Light With 3 Different Temperature Modes
With three different light temperatures to choose from (white light, warm light, or warm white light), this
desk lamp is a solid pick for any home office. You can also adjust the brightness simply by tapping on the base, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours at maximum brightness. 22 These Solar-Powered Motion Sensor Lights That Add Security To Your Patio
Why not brighten up your outdoor space with these
lights? The built-in motion sensors keep them from turning on when no one is around, while the cordless design allows for easy installation. They’re also waterproof — just in case you live in a rainy climate. Plus, they’re powered by the sun (not electricity). 23 The Solar-Powered LED Lights That Are Perfect For Your Deck
Solar-powered, rechargeable, and waterproof — these
deck lights hit all the right notes. They’re perfect for outdoor railings or stairways, and zero experience with wiring is required in order to get them up and running. And since each order includes double-sided adhesive as well as screws, installation only takes a few quick minutes. 24 A Cooling Blanket That’s Cheaper Than Air Conditioning
This machine-washable
cooling blanket has become my go-to blanket in the summer, as I can actually feel the Japanese cooling fibers drawing away my body heat whenever I’m snuggled underneath it. It’s also double-sided — just in case you’re a really hot sleeper — and comes in eight pastel colors to match sheets of nearly any shade. 25 These Cooling Towels That Stay Chilled For Hours
Don’t forget to bring one of these
cooling towels with you the next time you’re headed out into the sun for a heated workout — or even just a fun day at the beach. Simply get them wet with water, and they’ll stay chilled for up to three hours. Plus, each order includes a waterproof pouch that you can clip to your bag when hiking. 26 A Door Draft Stopper That Helps Keep The AC Inside
If the doors in your home could be insulated a little better, why not try out this
draft stopper? Simply peel off the adhesive backing, then stick it along the bottom of any drafty door to help insulate your home against heat, cold, noise, and noise. Thousands of reviewers were blown away by how well it works — and one even wrote, “It'll pay for itself with the heater/AC kicking on less often.” 27 This Absorbent Hair Towel That Can Replace Your Hairdryer
Microfiber can absorb more water than cotton, which means using this
hair towel can save you some time underneath a hair dryer, resulting in a lower utility bill — especially if you dry your hair every day. And since it’s also lighter than a full-sized towel, it’s less likely to put a strain on your neck when walking around the house. 28 A Chilly Mat That Can Help Hot Pups Cool Down
Certain dog breeds can have trouble cooling themselves down, making this
cooling mat a must-have if you live in hot climates. It recharges after about 15 minutes of non-use — no water, refrigeration, or electricity required. Plus, the small size makes it easy to take with you when camping. 29 The Neck Fan That Blows Cooling Breeze For Up To 16 Hours
Trying not to turn your air conditioner on? Consider this
neck fan an easy (and affordable) way to stay cool, as its rechargeable battery provides up to 16 hours of a cooling breeze. And unlike some neck fans, this one is designed so that it blows your hair away rather than sucking it in, helping keep you safe from surprise knots and tangles. 30 A Gadget That Helps You Keep Track Of Your Electricity Usage
Tired of your electricity bill being higher than expected? This
usage monitor can help, as it lets you know how much electricity you’ve been consuming. While it’s not 100% accurate, it displays your volts, amps, and wattage within a .2 to 2% accuracy range — and the extra-large LCD screen makes it easy to read.
