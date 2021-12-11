They say that it’s better to give than receive — which I agree with — but I would also add that, when giving store-bought items, it’s also best to not completely destroy one’s bank account. The good news is, giving ridiculously awesome gifts doesn’t have to mean spending a ton of money. There are amazing buys out there that you’ll not only enjoy choosing from the comfort of your home, but that will delight your recipients, too. It’s my humble pleasure to share some of them with you today. You can save so much money with these 60 clever gifts that are cheap AF, that you may have some budget left over to splurge on extras for friends and family (or yourself, no judgment here).

And to be clear, “cheap” doesn’t mean low-quality. There are great ideas here that I would personally be very excited to receive (friends and family, please take note). There’s something for nearly everyone on your list, even those difficult relatives who have everything, and co-workers you mostly see on Zoom. In fact, to any of my loved ones who might be reading this, please take note of the makeup storage tower, wearable blanket, and candle options below. If anyone needs me, I’ll just be over here, making room on my bathroom counter.

A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Gives A Gorgeous Amber Glow Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon This tabletop salt lamp is versatile and elegant, offering an ambient amber glow thought to have mood-boosting and even health-related properties. Each lamp is hand-carved and unique, and includes a wood base for tabletop placement, plus a dimmer switch so the perfect ethereal vibes can be set.

This Simple & Sophisticated Passport Holder GDTK Leather Passport Holder Cover Case Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether a frequent flyer or planning a first trip abroad, a chic passport cover adds elegance to the affair. This sleek and slim choice is lightweight and protective, with inside pockets for credit cards, IDs, and plane tickets, along with the passport slot. It comes in 11 different colors to satisfy the most discerning of travelers.

A Convenient Gadget That Serves Up Perfect Hot Dogs & Buns Nostalgia Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog and Bun Toaster With Mini Tongs Amazon $25 See On Amazon Frankfurter fans to the front, please, and behold this retro-style hot dog & bun toaster. With a vintage aesthetic and two colors to choose from, it not only looks great on counter tops, but makes dinner easy and enjoyable in just a few steps. Tongs are included, too, so you can withdraw your weenies (veg welcome!) and buns with a flourish.

These Soft Slipper Socks For Cozy Wintery Nights Azue Fuzzy Warm Slipper Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many socks, especially when we’re talking about fluffy slipper socks. These come in packages of five or six pairs, and there are more than 40 sets to choose from, including neutrals, pastels, and some fun holiday themes. Keep ‘em so you have fresh pairs to wear throughout the week, or give some to cold-climate buddies.

The Camera Lens That Snaps Onto Phones For Excellent Photos Criacr Phone Camera Lens Amazon $13 See On Amazon For budding or already-serious photographers, this clip-on phone camera lens helps take photography to the next level, for a fraction of the cost of other kinds of gear. It works with a variety of phones, with options for wide-angle and macro shots. And no worries about damaging the phone; the clip is made of soft rubber.

This Pretty & Practical Glass Nail File That Upgrades At-Home Manicures SixVector Premium Glass Nail File Amazon $10 See On Amazon A luxe glass nail file blows disposable emery boards outta the water. This choice comes in a cute and contemporary holder, and has long-lasting serration and texture. There are seven colors to choose from, so you can pick faves for everyone in the house (or even one for hands and one for toes) and ensure it’s always easy to spot.

A Floral-Scented Skin Spray That Refreshes & Revitalizes Baja Basics Rose Water Spray Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re seeking something to spruce up skin (and/or the skincare routine), turn to this rose water spray. It works as a soothing, refreshing facial mist, an uplifting and aromatic body spray, or it can be sprayed on the hair and scalp for added moisture. Along with these many benefits, it has a floral fragrance that reviewers rave over.

This Soothing Bath Soak Made With Coconut Milk Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk Bath Soak Amazon $18 See On Amazon Herbivore’s all-natural coconut milk bath soak can be used with all skin types, and promises to leave bods feeling soft and smooth. With the texture of a fine powder, it dissolves easily and adds a light scent to the bath, too. Even better, it’s preservative-free and made with ethically-sourced ingredients.

A Quirky Scented Candle With A Long Burn Time Homesick Scented Let's Toast Candle Amazon $34 See On Amazon This hand-poured soy wax candle boasts a burn time of up to 60-80 hours, and comes in elegant, minimalist packaging. There are more than 20 scrummy scents to choose from, including “Let’s Toast,” “Book Club,” and “Grandma’s Kitchen,” so you’ll be able to find the perfect one for just the scent ambience you’re after.

The MVP Organizing Book To Help Spark More Joy The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you (or a messy friend) aren’t familiar with Marie Kondo’s organizing methods, then her groundbreaking book, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, will be a not-so-subtle push toward the tidy. While we can all benefit from her guidance, it’s especially helpful for anyone new to adulting and to managing their own space, and those of us who struggle with clutter (no judgment).

This Clever Stand That Enhances Your Apple Watch Charging Station elago W2 Charger Stand Compatible with Apple Watch Amazon $9 See On Amazon This simple and smart silicone charging stand for Apple Watches allows you to display your watch as it juices up, and offers a nightstand mode so it easily doubles as a traditional alarm clock. It comes in nine different colors, and works with a range of watch models. Plus, it’s just really cute.

This Adorable (And Functional) Travel-Size Cocktail Kit W&P Craft Cocktail Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Never be caught without the fixings for a favorite drink thanks to these compact craft cocktail kits. They contain everything needed to mix drinks (minus the spirits), packaged neatly in a tin for easy, on-the-go use. The best part? A range of drinks and flavors are available, so they can be customized according to anyone’s booze-palate.

A Soothing Face Mist For Skin That’s Dewy & Refreshed Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Face Mist Amazon $32 See On Amazon What’s better than a soothing face mist? A soothing, coconut water face mist with rose and hibiscus. It even has moisturizing MVP hyaluronic acid, so hydration is locked in. Herbivore ingredients are also ethically sourced, and it comes in reusable and recyclable packaging so makes a pretty gift —and looks lovely on the shelf, too.

A Simple & Effective Planner For Analog Paper Enthusiasts Papercode The Simple Elephant Daily Planner Amazon $18 See On Amazon A new daily planner is a great buy just ahead of the new year, but an undated one like this sleek, faux leather choice can be enjoyed any time of year. In addition to weekly and monthly page spreads, there are goal-setting, mind-map, and note pages, too. It comes in three pleasant shades.

This Assorted Collection Of Travel-Size Body & Massage Oils Weleda Body Massage and Beauty Oil Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you (or someone in your life) can never decide on a favorite scent, or you just like changing things up on a regular basis, consider this collection of six scented body oils. They’re made with flower, fruit, and root extracts and essential oils, and each is made to moisturize and hydrate dry skin. Each bottle is easily totable and perfect for travel.

This Classic Swiss Army Pocket Knife With 7 Functions Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Amazon $21 See On Amazon An iconic Swiss Army pocket knife is just the thing for aspiring outdoor adventurers or seasoned survivalists. Made with durable and practical stainless steel, each knife features a blade, scissors, nail file, screwdriver, tweezers, and key ring. When folded up, it’ll tuck right into a pocket, purse, or stocking.

A Sturdy Foam Roller To Help Alleviate Back Pain & Muscle Tension LuxFit Extra Firm Speckled Foam Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Many of us are downright plagued with back pain. And many of us might benefit from this high density foam roller. It’s 6 inches wide and comes in four different lengths, from 12 to 36 inches. Three styles are available, each black with either blue, orange, or red speckles. Plus, there’s an online instructional video to advise on using it safely and correctly.

A Beard Grooming Kit With All The Facial Hair Necessities Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon The beard-owners in your life will thank you if you surprise them with this beard care kit. It has everything needed to keep facial hair neat and groomed, including a brush, double-sided comb, balm, oil, and scissors. It’s all packaged in a metal box, which makes it a cinch to keep everything organized and makes for superb gifting.

An Elegant Bamboo Tray For A Bath Time Upgrade Mind Reader Bamboo Bathtub One Bath Caddy Amazon $19 See On Amazon The perfect bath experience is easily in reach with the help of this bamboo bath caddy. It measures just over 27 inches across, and is the perfect size to position on most standard tubs. Designed with slots for easy drainage and drying, it’s perfect for holding bath products, books, beverages and more.

This All-Occasion Set Of Greeting Cards That Are Beautifully Packaged Minimalmart All Occasion Premium Greeting Cards Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stationery lovers will be thrilled over this set of 32 unique greeting cards, with an assortment suited for a range of occasions. There are cards for birthdays, friendship and new babies, to weddings and thank yous, and even sympathy and get well cards, too. Each card features a brightly colored illustration, and the box includes dividers to keep everything organized.

The Cheese & Serving Tray That Takes Appetizers To The Next Level ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you’re gifting it to someone who loves to host, or you simply love to make elaborate cheese spreads on any given night of the week (because, goals), this bamboo cheese board will make all the (cheese-related) dreams come true. It’s just under 16 by 10 inches, and has two side compartments for small yummies, plus built-in handles so it’s easy to carry.

A Gourmet Coffee Scrub With Coconut & Shea Butter First Botany Cosmeceuticals 100% Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub Amazon $9 See On Amazon This exfoliating coffee scrub promises to perform a host of benefits, like leaving skin feeling soft and smooth, treating impurities, and repairing damage. Made with organic coffee, dead sea salt, oils, coconut extract and shea butter, it can be used on the body and face—and yes, according to reviewers, it smells just as good as you might imagine.

A Starter Herb Growing Kit For Indoor Or Outdoor Gardening Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got the greenest of thumbs or are looking to grow your first plants, this garden kit provides everything needed to sprout four different herbs. Seeds are included, along with markers, planter pots, soil discs, and a guide. There are various packs to choose from, including tea herbs, and veggies.

This Shoe-Cleaning Kit That Keeps Kicks Looking Fresh Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perfect for the sneakerheads in the crowd, this essentials kit comes with a bottle of cleaning solution with enough product for up to 100 pairs of shoes. It cleans without harsh chemicals and abrasives to treat your shoes nice. There’s also a synthetic bristled, wood-handled brush that’s good for hardy materials like leather, rubber, and canvas.

A Pretty Teardrop-Shaped Oil Warmer Elegant Blue Porcelain Tear Drop Metal Stand Tea Light Oil Warmer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This oil warmer stand is made of porcelain and metal and is so cute, it’s begging to stay on display between uses. It holds a single tea light, which provides enough heat to warm the ceramic oil basin — a unique and elegant way to delicately scent your home. This baby comes in three colors, too: black, white, and blue.

The Elegant Home Design Book That’s Packed With Ideas & Inspo This is Home: The Art of Simple Living Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you or someone in your life loves interior design and organizing, or are simply seeking tips and techniques for managing the home space, a copy of This Is Home: The Art of Simple Living is pure delight. At more than 200 pages, it features rich, full-color photography, and in-depth explorations of 16 homes for ultra inspo.

A Tried & True French Press For A Delicious Brew Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee and Tea Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Coffee, please! This classic Bodum French Press brews delicious coffee and tea in a matter of minutes. It comes in 12-, 34-, and 51-ounce sizes so you can plan accordingly for the caffeinated (and decaffeinated) in your life. It’s also very easy to use and maintain, with all pieces being dishwasher-safe.

A Totable, Classic Picnic Blanket With Bonus Features Scuddles Extra Large Picnic Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon This packable picnic blanket has three layers: a waterproof bottom(!), a foam interior, and an acrylic material top for softness and comfort. It works great at the park or beach, and can easily be rolled up to carry to and from your destination of choice. It comes in six different patterns, and eight sizes.

This Gadget That Keeps Hands Warm & Phones Charged Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $25 See On Amazon This rechargeable hand warmer and power bank is a hero in (lightly) shining armor for cold fingers and dead batteries. It’s compact and pocket-sized, heats up in mere seconds, and has the option to choose between three different heat settings. It works to charge a variety of phones, and comes in three colors.

A Twisty Travel Pillow That Can Be Shaped In Tons Of Comfy Ways Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $19 See On Amazon Ideal for frequent travelers or those who just like to be comfy (because same), this bendable memory foam pillow is worth a close look. It can be adjusted to cozy yourself in a range of seated or lying positions, to support head, neck, back, shoulders, and more. The cover is removable for easy machine washing, and there are five colors to choose from.

These Cushy Slippers That Keep Toes Toasty On Cold Winter Nights ULTRAIDEAS Women's Comfy Coral Fleece Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slippers are simply one of those perfect winter buys; I don’t make the rules. This pair of memory foam slip-ons are lined with soft fleece, and have a practical rubber sole that make them durable for the endless hours that they’ll be worn and enjoyed. Their sizing accommodates women’s sizes 5-12, and there are five colors to choose from.

A Popcorn Maker For Fresh, Fast Popcorn That Beats The Microwave Kind Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This quick and cute counter top popcorn popper uses just air to pop kernels, and can prepare up to 16 whopping cups of popcorn in each use. A removable butter melting tray is also part of the design, for those who like their popcorn movie-level juicy. There’s also a recipe book for customized ideas and options. It comes in red, aqua, and white, to complement any home theater (or TV) setup.

An All-In-One Set Of Grill Tools For Beginners & Experts OlarHike BBQ Grill Accessories Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Fans of outdoor grilling will appreciate this extensive set of stainless steel BBQ tools and accessories, which includes tongs, skewers, a spatula, brushes, and more. Everything is packaged neatly in a storage case, plus tools can be easily hung when they’re in heavy rotation, thanks to the loops on their handles.

This Wine (Etc.) Tumbler That Keeps Drinks At Their Ideal Temperature Swig Life 14oz Wine Tumbler with Lid Amazon $32 See On Amazon This triple-insulated wine tumbler with lid is a great choice for anyone who likes to take their favorite drink outside. It promises to keep drinks cold for up to 9 hours, at room temp indefinitely, and hot for up to 3. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe and there are more than 40 fun patterns to choose from.

This Whimsical Jewelry Stand For Both Form & Function INVIKTUS Silver Birds Tree Jewelry Stand Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a practical way to store jewelry that also features tiny bird sculptures (of course you are), then look no further than this metallic jewelry tree. It stands just under 12 inches high, comes in three colors, plus the base doubles as a ring dish, too. And yes, there are sweet, tiny birds molded to the branches.

A Curtain Of Twinkle Lights That Enchants Any Room Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as too many twinkle lights, which is why this curtain of string lights is perfect for anyone who likes a little extra sparkle. Each set comes with a remote that controls multiple magical settings and lighting modes like twinkle and slow fade. Plus, they can be used inside or out.

A Pair Of Classic Over-Ear Headphones When Wireless Buds Don’t Cut It OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones Amazon $24 See On Amazon Calling all DJs and musicians (or those who aspire!) — these wired, over-ear headphones will have you feeling professional in no time. They’re a best-seller, and buyers rave about the sound quality and comfort. Three different colors are available to augment your ~vibe~ (black, pink, and blue), and two plugs and a carrying pouch are included, too.

This Compact Milk Frother To Channel That Inner Barista PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Whisk Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s an empowering sensation, skipping the coffee shop and making your favorite foamy drink right at home. This battery-operated, handheld milk frother and whisk is made of stainless steel, and comes with a simple and sophisticated stand. It froths up milk in about 20 seconds, and can also be used to whip up extra-fluffy eggs.

An Expansive Set Of Makeup Brushes With Sleek Carrying Case VANDER LIFE 24pcs Premium Cosmetic Makeup Brush Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This 24-piece makeup brush set is here to handle a plethora of makeup needs, with each brush meant to handle a different type of product or technique. The brushes themselves are made with dense synthetic fibers that work for sensitive skin and don’t shed. The handles are coated wood, so they’re soft to the touch and easy to hold.

This Classic Waffle Maker To Step Up The Breakfast Game Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Most every kitchen can benefit from a fun new friend in the form of a waffle maker. This iconic choice from Cuisinart includes five settings to easily achieve your desired waffle doneness, and there are indicator lights so it’s simple to use. It has rubber feet and a brushed stainless steel exterior so is easy on countertops, and looks nice to boot.

The Snuggly Wearable Blanket That’s A New Winter Staple THE COMFY Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Ridiculous? Slightly. But THE COMFY (aka a cushy blanket with sleeves) is a must for anyone who likes to be comfy af (so, all of us). It’s cozily lined with sherpa, has a loose, snuggly hood and — the best part — a large front pocket for keeping hands toasty (or stashing phones, etc). It comes in seven colors, and has the option of a quarter zip.

This Mug Warmer That Keeps Drinks At Optimal Sipping Temp All Day VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $20 See On Amazon The abandoned cups of tea in the world can rest a little easier thanks to this mug warmer plate, which keeps drinks hot for as long as you like. It has three heat settings so bevs stay at just the right temperature, and an automatic shut-off ensures there’s no need to panic and wonder if you left it on. Choose from eight home-complementing colors and styles.

A Himalayan Salt Bulb That Gives Off A Warm, Cozy Glow Himalayan Glow LED Light Bulb Warm Amber Glow Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Himalayan Glow light bulb is an Edison-style LED bulb filled with pretty pink salt crystals. It can be used with almost any lamp or standard light fixture, so it’s simple to transform any space in seconds. The LED is energy saving, while the Edison bulb shape is classic (and throwback-trendy). It can be used inside or out, and the salt won’t melt or degrade.

A S’mores Maker So Delicious Treats Can Be Yours Sans Campfire Sterno Family Fun S'mores Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Great for gatherings, a quiet date night at home, or really anyone who has a sweet tooth, this s’mores maker can be used during all seasons, inside and outside. It uses a fuel can to produce real flame for genuinely toasty marshmallows, and has a covered screen for safety. The included tray has two stations for roasting tools, as well as compartments for stacking all the other fixin’s.

This Set Of Moody Knives For New & Seasoned Home Chefs Home Hero Chef Knife Set (7-Piece) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This set of chef knives is a great buy for anyone building or updating their collection of kitchen tools. Five knives are included, along with a sharpener and a transparent holder that makes a striking and efficient display. And, if black blades aren’t your thing, there are traditional silver ones available too.

A Chic Electric Kettle With Classic Details Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle Amazon $28 See On Amazon Great for brewing tea, filling a French press, and more, this electric water kettle has a traditional gooseneck shape and a sleek, matte exterior that comes in black or silver. It holds up to 27 ounces of water and is made with durable stainless steel, plus has a cute, cork-wrapped handle and lid to keep hands safe from heat.

A Pretty & Practical Purse That Channels the ‘80s DOREAMALOE Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Tote Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wearers of this retro classic shoulder purse make a stylish statement while keeping essentials on hand. At just over 9 inches long, and with a metal zip clasp for solid cinching, it’s perfect for day or evening use. It’s available in 15 colors and styles, including some on the funky side with metallic and chunky pearl chain details.

This Lady Gaga Blush That Elevates Any Makeup Routine HAUS LABORATORIES by LADY GAGA: Tutti Gel-Powder All Over Rouge Amazon $32 See On Amazon From Lady Gaga’s makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, this gel powder blush comes in four rich and vibrant colors and promises a lightweight feel, blendable formula, and elegant satin finish. The velvety blush is vegan and cruelty-free (all Haus products are), and can be applied with a brush or, simply, fingertips.

A Cheeky, NSFW Vase That Makes A Sculpted Statement BASE ROOTS Butt Planter Body Vase Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether it’s intended to be a display piece or a functional vase, this body-shaped planter will certainly be a conversation starter. It’s available in three skin tone-based hues with a speckled design and a subtle drain plug at the bottom. It’s great for real plants or for use as a pencil cup, brush holder, and more. It stands just under 5 adorable inches tall.

These Super Comfy, Classic PJs Made Of Soft Jersey Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Long Sleeve Shirt Full Length Pant Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This classic set of full-length pajamas is perfect for sleeping, lounging, and spending long days at home with coffee and books at your side. They come in nine elegant colors, with light piping along the edges, plus a front pocket and button-up design for a sophisticated, timeless style. The deep-V neckline keeps things just interesting enough.

A Deco-Fabulous Wine Rack That Holds Up To 9 Bottles Buruis Metal Wine Rack Amazon $29 See On Amazon This honeycomb-shaped metal wine rack is a snazzy buy for wine aficionados and home decor enthusiasts alike. It comes in three sophisticated shades — black, gold, and bronze — and the geometric pattern holds seven bottles in the interior hexagons. There’s room for two more on top, which conveniently accommodates oversized bottles and extra bubbly.

These Satin Pillowcases That Make A Luxe Addition To Any Bedroom Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Amazon $12 See On Amazon For anyone who appreciates the silky feel of satin, or who wants to reap the skin- and hair-care benefits of smooth, non-tugging fabric, a set of these best-selling satin pillowcases is an instant bedroom upgrade. Each set comes with two pillowcases, and there’s a rainbow of 23 colors to choose from in four different sizes.

A Stylish Ring That Works For Everyday Wear & Formal Occasions PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Open Twist Eternity Band Amazon $14 See On Amazon This eternity band is plated with 14K gold and lined with sparkling stones. The open band gives it a modern twist, and the row of gems give it extra shine. Three gorgeous colors are available — rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold — and it comes in sizes five through nine.

This Light-Up Essential Oil Diffuser That Glows In Different Colors Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $31 See On Amazon This multipurpose essential oil diffuser also includes a color-changing night light, so it’ll shine in your favorite color as it lightly releases scents into the air. It’s ultra-quiet and serves as a cold mist humidifier, too. The base has an understated wood tone, and the ceramic body of the diffuser features an ornate cutout design.

A Scented Candle With A Wood Wick & Extra Long Burn Time LA JOLIE MUSE Balsam Fir & Cedarwood Scented Candle Amazon $32 See On Amazon This scented jar candle burns for up to 90 hours but stands less than 6 inches tall, so it’s a great investment for serious candle enthusiasts. The tinted glass jar includes lovely etchings and can be reused as a pretty storage container, plus the soy wax is vegan and cruelty-free.

The See-Through Storage Tower That Holds An Entire Makeup Collection Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case Display Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’ve ever aspired to have a makeup display that rivals a department store’s, then this storage case might make your dreams come true. With large and small lined drawers, plus a removable top tray for smaller items, it’s possible to organize your favorite cosmetics in nearly endless ways. There are a couple layouts and several translucent colors to choose from — and a funky tie-dye option.

A Hand Cream & Mask Set For K-Beauty Inspired Pampering TONYMOLY I'm Rose Mask And Hand Cream Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon This mask and hand cream set has some of the cutest packaging you’ve ever seen, and is packed with delightful contents too. Included are two sheets masks, a face mask, and a hand cream, and there are four delightful scents to choose from (honey, anyone?). Reviewers have given it especially high marks for its giftability.

This Set Of Wooden Utensils For A Natural & Luxe Kitchen Upgrade NAYAHOSE Wooden Cooking Utensil Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon These wooden cooking utensils look as elegant as a designer set, but without the high price tag. The set can be purchased with or without a sleek, matching wooden holder. It comes with 6 different spoons and spatulas that are great for stirring, serving, mixing, and more — and they won’t scratch cookware, either.

This Trio Of Glass Containers That Turn Seasonings Into A Delightful Display FANTASTICRYAN Glass Condiment Canisters Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you like the vibe of dining in a fancy restaurant every time you eat at home, then you might want to take a peek at these glass condiment canisters. Each jar has a bamboo lid and matching spoon, and together all three fit perfectly on the coordinating tray that comes with.