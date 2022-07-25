As someone with a mild case of rosacea and sensitive skin in general, I’m always on the hunt for gentle beauty products that won’t irritate my face and won’t completely empty out my wallet, either. Luckily, there are a ton of cheap, genius beauty finds out there that address a wide variety of skin and hair woes — and thanks to thousands of rave reviews from real customers, you can feel confident knowing that they actually work.

If you’ve noticed that cleansers made with physical exfoliants are too rough on your face, you can check out these gentle exfoliating pads made with glycolic acid that resurface skin to make it glow. Or, if your locks have been feeling a little parched lately, this deep conditioning mask can help repair damaged ends and restore your hair’s moisture barrier. These wallet-friendly skin and hair products will help you look and feel your very best, without costing a fortune.

1 This Oil-Absorbing Facial Roller Made Of Real Volcanic Stone Revlon Volcanic Oil-Absorbing Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your skin is prone to being oily throughout the day, this facial roller will become your new best friend. Made with real volcanic stone, the reusable rolling tool instantly soaks up excess oil on your face for a fresh, shine-free look. It’s small enough to pack in your bag, so you can even use it on the go.

2 A Humidity-Blocking Hair Spray That Calms Down Frizz OGX Shea Sleek Anti-Humidity Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Humid weather can cause hair to be frizzier than usual, so if you’re looking to create a sleeker look, keep this anti-humidity spray on hand. Fortified with nourishing shea butter and marula oil, the formula keeps your strands smooth and frizz-free, without causing any dryness or crunchiness.

3 The Microneedling Tool That Brightens & Smooths Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon Microneedling — or the process of inserting tiny needles into your face — can help boost collagen production, resulting in plump, smooth skin. This rolling tool is covered in hundreds of titanium microneedles that allow you to perform this spa-style facial at home. “I love this product! I've only used it twice but I can already tell a difference in the brightness of my skin. I highly recommend!!!” one customer raved.

4 This Bottle Of Organic Castor Oil For Hair, Skin, Lashes & Brows Kate Blanc Cometics Organic Castor Oil $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, the simplest products are the ones that work the best. This bottle of 100% organic castor oil is not only an excellent moisturizer for your scalp and face, it can also be applied to your lashes and eyebrows to stimulate hair growth. Besides a dropper, the bottle also comes with a spoolie brush and fine-tip applicator for your lashes and brows.

5 The Ergonomic Brush That Glides Through Tangles Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Safe for use on wet or dry hair, this detangling brush from Crave Naturals makes easy work of knots. Designed with firm yet flexible bristles, the brush gently separates your strands sideways instead of down, which helps reduce unnecessary breakage. The ergonomic handle gives you a secure, comfortable grip — plus, it comes in a variety of fun colors like lavender, turquoise, and coral. Available colors: 6

6 A Retinol Cream Infused With Hydrating Ingredients LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Retinol — a potent skin care ingredient derived from vitamin A — boasts a wealth of benefits for your face, like smoothing the skin, evening tone, and reducing dark spots. This facial cream from LilyAna Naturals combines powerful retinol with moisturizing aloe, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid, which improves your face’s moisture barrier by binding water to the skin. This combination of soothing ingredients means you can reap the benefits of retinol, without drying out your skin.

7 This Conditioning Mask That Strengthens Hair From The Inside Out BOLD UNIQ BoldPlex 3 Deep Conditioner Amazon $24 See On Amazon Has your hair been feeling a tad brittle as of late? This deeply conditioning protein treatment restores damaged strands at the molecular level, delivering intense moisture and strength from the inside out. It’s safe on all hair types — including bleached and colored hair — leaving your locks feeling sleek and shiny.

8 An Exfoliating Body Scrub With A Heavenly Vanilla-Coconut Scent Body By Earth Organic Body Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon Exfoliate and moisturize your skin all at once with this body scrub from Beauty By Earth. Organic sugar crystals gently remove dead skin cells from your body, while marula oil replenishes your skin’s moisture. Reviewers rave over the delicious vanilla and coconut scent, which creates a beachy vibe in your shower, but you can also choose from two other fragrances: lavender-citrus and peppermint-tea tree. Available scents: 3

9 Some Satin Scrunchies That Look Cute & Protect Your Hair Kitsch Satin Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Traditional elastic hair ties can tug at your hair — or worse, they can cause breakage — but these smooth satin scrunchies won’t. Available in multicolor packs or a simple, all-black option, the scrunchies keep your ponytails and buns in place while keeping your hairstyle frizz-free. Not to mention, they look super cute in a nostalgic ‘90s way. Available multipacks: 6

10 A Smoothing Face Primer Made With Marshmallow Extract NYX The Marsh Mellow Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon NYX is known for their effective, long-lasting cosmetics, and this facial primer is no exception. Made with hydrating marshmallow root extract, the primer evens out your skin tone, creating a soft-focus finish and a smooth base for your foundation. It also prolongs the wear of your makeup, locking in your foundation and concealer for up to 16 hours.

11 This Spray-On Hair Thickening Lotion That Adds Major Volume Garnier Fructis Mega Full Thickening Lotion Amazon $5 See On Amazon If it’s loads of volume you’re after, you should try Garnier Fructis’ spray-on thickening lotion. Infused with cotton flower extract, the lightweight formula amps up your hair’s fullness without leaving behind any sticky residue. Add a couple of spritzes to your damp locks, then air dry or blow dry as usual.

12 Some Luxurious Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Masks (20 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The use of gold in skin care is rumored to date back to the time of Cleopatra — in other words, it’s a time-tested ingredient that can give you that all-over glow you’re craving. These 24-karat gold masks can be placed just underneath the eyes for 20 minutes — that’s all the time they need to brighten and smooth your skin. Moisturizing glycerin and castor oil provide your face with an extra boost of moisture.

13 A Leave-In Spray That Protects Your Hair From Heat Styling L'Oréal Heat Slayer Pre-Iron Spray Amazon $6 See On Amazon Flat irons and curlers are oh-so useful in achieving perfectly styled hair, but the heat can cause damage to vulnerable strands. Luckily, this leave-in spray protects your locks from temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Just spritz it on your hair before applying heat to your hair — the lightweight formula locks in shine for up to three days.

14 The Therapeutic Skin Balm That Provides Itch Relief Aveeno Restorative Therapy Itch Relief Balm Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you have dry or damaged skin, scratching often only makes it worse. Aveeno’s itch relief balm soothes irritated skin with a potent blend of moisturizing prebiotic oat, soothing aloe, and pro-vitamin B5. It also includes pramoxine HCl, a topical analgesic that effectively reduces itchiness. Plus, it’s gentle enough for daily use, so you can get consistent relief from your symptoms.

15 This Crystal Nail File That Never Needs To Be Replaced Classy Lady Glass Nail File Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of replacing your flimsy emery boards every few months, invest in this crystal nail file that’s built to last. The crystal file is gentle on nails, easy to clean, and won’t dull over time. Plus, it comes in a handful of fun ombré designs that add some style to your home manicure kit.

16 A Pair Of Microfiber Hair Wraps That Are Super Absorbent M-bestl Microfiber Hair Wraps (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Once you’ve tried these microfiber hair towels, you might never go back to regular terry cloth towels again. Soft and absorbent, the towels soak up moisture as soon as they touch your hair, reducing the amount of time it takes before you can begin styling, and they’re gentle on strands, too. Designed with a button closure in the back, each towel stays securely in place while you get ready for the day. Available multipacks: 7

17 This Ultra-Moisturizing Body Oil For Lusciously Soft Skin Palmer's Cocoa Butter Moisturizing Body Oil Amazon $7 See On Amazon Made with a blend of nourishing cocoa butter and hydrating vitamin E, this body oil is the perfect way to show your skin a little extra love. The fast-absorbing formula can be applied to wet skin in the bath or shower, or to dry skin any time of the day. “This stuff is amazing. I mean favorite oil I’ve ever used. The smell and the way it makes you feel are just a dream,” one reviewer raved.

18 The Nutrient-Rich Hair Cream That Repairs Damaged Ends Argan Magic Split Endz Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Blended with hydrating argan oil, hemp oil, and vitamin B5, this nutrient-rich repair cream binds frayed, damaged ends while protecting hair against future breakage. Apply a dollop to your wet or dry hair, and let the formula work its magic. I use this cream and it really works — and since you only need to apply a small amount, one bottle goes a long way.

19 These Exfoliating Foot Peel Masks With Rave Reviews DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Over 30,000 reviewers have given these foot peel masks a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with several raving over how soft their feet felt after using them. The masks slip onto your feet like a pair of socks, delivering soothing moisture while stimulating natural skin cell turnover. There are four scents to choose from, including refreshing papaya and sweet peach. Available scents: 4

20 A Shea Butter-Infused Eyelid Primer That Lasts All Day Revlon Colorstay Eyelid Primer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Revlon’s eyelid primer is designed to last for up to 24 hours, ensuring that your eyeshadow stays in place all day — and all night — long. Infused with a shea butter complex, the creamy formula moisturizes your delicate eye area while creating a solid base for your pigmented powder and eyeliner.

21 This Detoxifying Body Wash With A Light, Tropical Scent Alba Hawaiian Anti-Pollution Detox Body Wash Amazon $13 See On Amazon One whiff of this body wash and you’ll feel like you’ve just stepped off the plane in Honolulu. The powerhouse ingredient here is volcanic clay, which extracts dirt, oil, and grime from pores. The body wash is infused with botanical ingredients such as soothing lotus flower, nourishing ginger, and antioxidant-rich yerba maté to gently cleanses your skin while replenishing its moisture.

22 The Blackhead-Removing Tool That Uses The Power Of Suction DIYthinker Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $22 See On Amazon What if I told you there was a way to clear blackheads from your face without any picking or needles? As a matter of fact, there actually is — this handheld vacuum. The USB-powered facial tool comes with a set of five suction heads that target a wide range of skin concerns, including one specifically designed to handle clogged pores. There are three intensity levels, allowing you to adjust the suction to fit your skin’s sensitivity needs. Available colors: 5

23 A Microfiber Headband For At-Home Spa Days Kitsch Spa Headband Amazon $14 See On Amazon This microfiber headband is perfect for keeping hair out of your face while you perform your skin-care routine. It has a Velcro closure in the front that stays securely in place and a cutout in back if you want to thread through your ponytail. With several fun colors and patterns to choose from, you can even have a fashion moment during your at-home facial. “My favorite spa headband I've tried! Great size, soft, velcro is secure, doesn't move around while I'm washing my face, and the patterns are cute!” one reviewer raved. Available colors and styles: 9

24 This Battery-Powered Hair Remover You Can Bring Anywhere Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Boasting over 78,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this hair-removing device gently removes fine hairs from your cheeks, chin, and upper lip, creating the smoothest possible base for your foundation. Since it’s so compact, the hair remover is easy to take with you while traveling. Available colors: 6

25 These Exfoliating Brushes That Soften Your Lips YOUKOOL Exfoliating Lip Brushes (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Soft, supple lips are easy to achieve with these silicone lip brushes. Designed with a dual-sided head, each brush gently exfoliates your skin while also stimulating blood circulation — resulting in a plump, baby-smooth pout. “I love this little tool. I have chapped lips and used it with a lip scrub and it works like a charm,” wrote one reviewer.

26 This Skin-Clarifying Powder That Balances Oil Mario Badescu Special Healing Powder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Known for their gentle yet effective products, Mario Badescu is a favorite among skin-care fans — myself included. Their Special Healing Powder combines three key ingredients — sulfur, kaolin clay, and zinc oxide — that absorb excess oil from your face for an even, matte complexion. Dust the powder over small areas of irritated skin to reduce redness and purify your pores.

27 The Hair Finishing Stick That Eliminates Flyaways & Frizz Funan Hair Finishing Sticks Amazon $6 See On Amazon Formulated with hydrating coconut oil, jojoba oil, and tapioca starch, this hair-finishing gel keeps flyaways and frizz under control. It’s super easy to apply — the mascara-like wand evenly distributes the product over your hair for a sleek, smooth finish. The compact design makes it easy to bring this finishing stick with you for last-minute touchups.

28 A Uniquely Shaped Ceramic Styling Tool For Beachy Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Attaining that breezy, just-got-home-from-the-beach look has never been easier, thanks to this ceramic styling tool from Bed Head. Designed with a uniquely shaped barrel, the heated tool creates deep, sculpted waves with just the right amount of texture. Easily adjust the heat setting to suit your hair type.

29 These Exfoliating Pads That Gently Resurface Your Skin Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Exfoliating Pads (60 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike physical exfoliants — which can be rough on your face — these cleansing pads use a chemical exfoliant known as glycolic acid to gently break down dead skin cells, revealing smoother, brighter skin underneath. They’re also formulated with hydrating hyaluronic acid (an active ingredient that binds water to the skin) as well as blue daisy, which calms and soothes your face.

30 Some Spiral Hair Ties That Are Gentle On Hair Basic Concepts Spiral Hair Ties (10-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These spiral hair ties keep your ponytails and buns in place without causing any breakage, making them an amazing substitute for elastics. They’re also fully waterproof, so they’re great for keeping wet hair pulled back after a beach trip. You get 10 in a pack, and you can choose a set of all clear ties, or one with shades of blonde and brown. Available colors: Brown, Clear

31 A Nourishing Hand Cream With Sky-High Ratings O'Keeffe's Working Hands Repair Cream Amazon $9 See On Amazon Soothe dry, cracked hands with a dollop of this nourishing cream from O’Keefe’s. Not only does it deliver intense hydration to your skin, but it creates a barrier that helps your hands retain its moisture over time. With an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon after over 59,000 reviews, it’s clear this cream really, truly works.

32 This SPF-30 Mist For Your Scalp & Hair Sun Bum SPF-30 Scalp and Hair Sunscreen Amazon $15 See On Amazon When applying sunscreen, it’s easy to forget about your hair and scalp. This SPF-30 mist from Sun Bum makes it easy to get full-coverage sun protection — just spritz it on your head and rub it in with your fingertips. Blended with moisturizing sunflower seed oil, the spray adds a nice shine to your locks, not to mention it has a light, summery scent.

33 A Vitamin-Packed Facial Serum With Rave Reviews TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon Packed with skin-brightening vitamin C and moisturizing vitamin E, this facial serum can help even out your skin tone and improve texture. It’s also boosted with hyaluronic acid, which assists in hydrating your skin. More than 69,000 customers have given this product a perfect five-star rating, with several describing it as a “holy grail” skin-care product.

34 These Adorable Claw Clips That Are So ‘90s Chic LAXIZAR Hair Claws (8-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only do these large claw clips keep your hair securely pulled back in place, but they have a ‘90s throwback-cool look to them. The set of eight clips includes several different patterns, including leopard print and marble. Measuring 3 inches long, each clip is the perfect size for messy-chic updos or half-up half-down looks.