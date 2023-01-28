You Can Wear These Practical, Stylish Things On Amazon So Many Different Ways — & They're All Under $35

Before I buy a piece of clothing, I envision at least three outfits I could wear it with — that way, I know it won’t end up collecting dust in the back of my closet. When you invest in
clothes that are both stylish and practical, putting together multiple ensembles becomes much easier.
From a set of basic, wear-anywhere
V-neck tees to some wide-leg palazzo pants you can dress up or down, these comfy, chic items can be worn so many different ways. You’ll also find plenty of accessories — like this layered necklace set — that’ll kick any outfit up a notch. 1 These Convertible Link Earrings That Are Unexpected & Cool
Tired of wearing traditional hoops? Switch it up with this pair of metallic
chain link earrings. You can unlink them and wear them as single hoops, or stack them together for a longer look. The dangly accessories elevate a basic jeans-tee combo, or they can be used to bring a cocktail dress to the next level. Plated in your choice of 14-karat yellow, rose, or white gold, these earrings have an undeniably sophisticated yet cool edge. Available colors: Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, White Gold 2 This Cute Quilted Purse You Can Wear 3 Different Ways
This
convertible purse is nothing short of genius — it’s essentially three different bags in one. The quilted faux leather pouch comes with a long metallic chain, a wrist strap, and a belt, so you have the option of wearing it across your body, on your wrist, or around your waist. Available colors: Red, Black 3 A Layered Necklace Set That’s Both Dainty & Edgy
Walking the line between delicate and edgy, this
layered choker necklace set adds a little excitement to your usual T-shirt or sweater. The 14 karat gold-plated set features four different pieces, including a circular pendant, a long chain, a gold bar necklace, and a rhinestone-studded choker. Wear them all at once, or spread them out over different outfits. 4 The Body-Hugging Romper That’s Surprisingly Versatile
Once the weather heats up, it’s a great idea to have some fun sleeveless wardrobe options at the ready — this
body-hugging romper included. Whether you’re going for a walk, lounging outside with your friends, or headed to the club, this versatile little one-piece will get some serious play in your outfit rotation. Wear it on its own, pair it with a flannel, or layer it under a skirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors and styles: 13 5 These Basic V-Neck Tees That Are So Versatile
A
soft, lightweight V-neck tee will go with jeans, skirts, trousers, and shorts — and at such a reasonable price, there’s no reason not to pick up this two-pack. Made of a breathable, stretchy jersey-cotton blend, the T-shirts feel great against your skin. There are so many shades to pick from, whether you want to stock up on neutrals or incorporate bright hues into your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 36 6 A Pair Of Simple Belts With O-Ring Buckles
Made from realistic-looking faux leather, these
thick belts come at a super wallet-friendly price. Each one is adorned with a cool double O-ring buckle that adds just the right amount of shine to your outfit. Wear them with jeans, high-waisted skirts, and shorts — or even layer one over a jumpsuit or maxi dress. Available sizes: 28 inches — 54 inches Available multipacks: 15 7 The Scoop-Neck Bodysuit That Was Made For Layering
Unlike a T-shirt, a
scoop-neck bodysuit will never come untucked. With a snap closure between the legs, the short-sleeve garment remains smooth underneath jeans, skirts, trousers, and more. The soft fabric has just a hint of stretch to it, hugging your body throughout the torso and arms. Choose from a rainbow of solid hues, tie-dye patterns, and leopard prints. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus Available colors and patterns: 27 8 This Oversized Sweater Vest With A Chunky Cable-Knit Design
Ideal for layering over a button-down shirt or long-sleeve turtleneck, this oversized
sweater vest makes you look instantly more sophisticated and chic. Featuring a chunky cable knit, the vest offers a cozy layer of warmth without the added bulk of sleeves. “This is amazing! Great quality, nice and thick! Hits perfectly as a dress or tunic top!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 18 9 Some Reversible Camisoles You Can Wear Frontwards Or Backwards
These
lightweight camisoles can do a magic trick — they can be worn frontwards or backwards, and still look great. One side has a scoop neck, while the other has a V-neck, giving you two different options when it comes to styling. In addition to this two-pack, there are plenty of single options in subtle pastels and vibrant jewel tones. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available styles: 31 10 The Elegant Evening Dress With Long, Convertible Straps
With a set of long shoulder straps that can be worn dozens of ways, this
evening dress allows you to serve a different look at every formal event you attend. Cinching in at the waist and flowing out at the knee-length hem, the elegant dress is suited for weddings, fancy cocktail parties, and everything in between. It’s hard to believe it comes at such a wallet-friendly price, but it’s true — just something else to get excited about. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 11 A Patterned Scarf For Your Neck, Hair & Purse
How you wear this charming
patterned scarf is up to you — tie it around your neck, place it in your hair, or secure it to your purse handle. No matter where you put it, the silky scarf adds a touch of overall chic-ness. There are lots of leopard-spotted prints to choose from, as well as one that resembles snake skin. 12 This Square-Neck Bodysuit That’s A Perfect Layering Piece
Slinky and smooth against the skin, this
square-neck bodysuit is an elevated wardrobe staple that goes with pretty much any jean, trouser, or skirt in your closet. The lower neckline creates the perfect amount of space for a necklace, or even a chic patterned neck scarf. A snap closure between the legs ensures the bodysuit is easy to take on and off. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors and styles: 22 13 The Flowy Jumpsuit That’s Equal Parts Comfy & Stylish
Yes, it’s totally possible to be as comfy as possible while looking effortlessly stylish — this
sleeveless jumpsuit is proof. With a flowy fit throughout the torso and legs, the one-piece looks great on its own or paired with a skinny belt. If you want to dress it up, simply add some statement jewelry and a wide-brim hat. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors and patterns: 29 14 A Drapey Scarf You Can Wear Around Your Neck & Shoulders
With a super soft, cashmere-like texture, this
fringed scarf will quickly become one of your most versatile cold-weather accessories. Its large size allows you to tie it around your neck or drape it around your shoulders like a shawl. Opt for a subtle neutral shade like camel, or go bold with bright purple or deep burgundy. 15 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Butter-Soft
Over 61,000 reviewers have given these
high-waisted leggings a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with one describing them as “soft as butter.” Made of a smooth, skin-hugging fabric, the leggings come in dozens of colors and lengths — there’s a pair for every taste. Wear them to the gym, on a coffee run, or simply while lounging around the house. Available sizes: One Size Available colors and styles: 29 16 A Wallet-Friendly Multipack Of Slim-Fit Camisoles
Made of a breathable cotton fabric with just a hint of stretch, these
slim-fit camisoles serve as the perfect base for a wide number of outfits. Layer them underneath your favorite cardigans and sweaters, or wear as an extra layer of coverage beneath a chiffon blouse or dress. You get four pieces in a variety of colors, all at a super wallet-friendly price. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available multipacks: 26 17 Some Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants That Can Be Dressy Or Casual
When styled with a tailored jacket, these
wide-leg palazzo pants are ready to be worn to the office. Add a sports bra, and you can head to the yoga studio. Or, you can pair them with your favorite T-shirt and lounge at home. No matter where you wear them, the stretchy and soft fabric will keep you comfy all day long. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors and patterns: 52 18 This 2-Piece Workout Set That’s So Adorable
Complete with a sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings, this
workout set takes the guesswork out of picking an outfit for the gym. It comes in several statement-making shades — and there are even long-sleeve options for colder weather. “Perfect set to build up your activewear wardrobe and confidence!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors and styles: 23 19 A Button-Down Poplin Shirt You Can Wear Any Day Of The Week
Whether you’re heading into the office or enjoying a weekend exploring your neighborhood, you can wear this
button-down poplin shirt. With a cozy, lived-in feel from the very first wear, the long-sleeve top pairs just as effortlessly with a blazer and slacks as it does with jeans and a cardigan. Choose a crisp white style, subtle stripes, or a delicate floral pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 21 20 The Flowy Cardigan You Can Tie In The Front Or Back
What’s cool about this
drapey cardigan is that you can tie it in either the front or the back — offering two different looks in one sweater. The open-front garment swishes around your body as you walk, adding a light layer of warmth to a simple dress or jeans and tee. In addition to neutral colors, it comes in rich jewel tones that add a pop of color to your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 16 21 A Cotton Unitard That’s Stretchy & Soft
Made of a soft cotton-spandex fabric blend, this
stretchy unitard is a great no-fuss option for a workout sesh at the gym or your next movie marathon with friends. It also makes a great base layer in colder weather. “This outfit exceeds my expectations!!! It’s so soft and comfortable. It’s NOT sheer!” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large Available colors and patterns: 10 22 This Knit Cardigan You Can Throw On Over Any Outfit
A
well-made, simple cardigan never goes out of style — and you’ll get tons of use out of this one. The lightweight, knit material easily layers over any T-shirt, blouse, or dress. Buttons down the front give you the option of wearing the sweater closed or open. For extra style, simply tuck in just the front of the cardigan into your high-waisted jeans. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 28 23 These Loose-Fitting Overalls That Look Great Over Tanks & Tees
These
100% cotton overalls were practically made to be layered over tank tops, T-shirts, and bodysuits. With skinny spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and a loose fit throughout, this laid-back one-piece is as comfy as it is cute. It even has a pair of roomy pockets for storing your small essentials, like your keys and phone. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 11 24 The 2-Piece Outfit That’s Cool Without Trying
For those days when you don’t want to put a lot of thought into what you wear, there’s this
two-piece outfit that’s effortlessly cool. Available in a range of matching solids, the set includes a boxy, oversized tee and a pair of biker shorts that reach to the mid-thigh. Cinch the shirt with a belt, or wear it loose and throw a denim jacket on top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors and styles: 18 25 This Wide, Stretchy Headband With Endless Styling Possibilities
The
BLOM original headband was designed with versatility in mind. Whether you wear it knotted in the front, flat around your head, or alongside your ponytail, the stretchy rayon accessory adds a unique touch to your everyday outfits. It’s especially helpful for keeping your hair out of your face while doing yoga — or even washing your face. 26 Some Knit Ballet Flats That Are Elegant & Practical
Made of a skin-friendly knit mesh with a sweater-like collar, these
ballet flats wrap your feet in comfort. However, they don’t just feel good — their pointed toes lend an air of elegance, as well. A padded insole and flexible outsole ensure that your feet won’t ache after a day spent walking around. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Available colors and patterns: 10 27 A Seamless Activewear Set That Feels Like A Second Skin
If you’re a fan of activewear that has a barely-there feel, you’ll likely love this
seamless workout set. It’s made of a moisture-wicking fabric that stretches over your body like a second skin — both the sports bra and high-waisted leggings fit like a glove. Whether you’re into soft grays and creams or bright reds and blues, there’s a two-piece set to suit your style. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors and styles: 29 28 The Criss-Cross Halter Top That’s Bold & Unique
Want to make a statement during your next night out on the town? Look no further than this
criss-cross halter top. Bold, unique, and artful, the top’s smooth fabric wraps around your body several times before securing with a tie closure in the back. You can even wear the straps off the shoulder or wrapped around your chest as a bandeau. There are so many ways to configure it — feel free to get creative. Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 21 29 This High-Neck Unitard With An Easy Zip Closure In The Back
With a discreet zip closure in the back, this
solid-colored unitard is so easy to slip on and off. It comes in lots of different shades — black, turquoise, purple, red, you name it. This one-piece makes a great base for a DIY costume — I’ve even used it myself to dress up as a cat for Halloween. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 12 30 A Laid-Back Loungewear Set That Comes In So Many Colors
Perfect for running errands, lounging at home, or taking a quick walk around your neighborhood, this
two-piece set is about as comfy as it gets. It comes with a long-sleeve shirt and a matching pair of drawstring joggers, both of which are made of an ultra-lightweight, stretchy fabric. With over 25 colors to choose from, you can even rock your signature shade. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 26 31 A Set Of Jewelry Extenders That Lengthen Necklaces & Bracelets
Made out of high-quality stainless steel, these
jewelry extenders allow you to quickly lengthen your bracelets and necklaces without having to alter them in the slightest. You get eight pieces in a pack, featuring both silver- and gold-colored chains in a variety of lengths. The lobster clasps on either end are easy to clip onto the ends of your jewelry. 32 These Stretchy Leggings That Look Just Like Real Jeans
Combining the comfort of leggings with the tailored look of denim, these
stretchy pants will take you from the office to happy hour without breaking a sweat. Available in dark, white, and black washes, the jeggings skip the zipper fly in favor of a flexible elastic waistband. However, they still have a pair of functional back pockets for stashing your wallet or keys. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 8 33 A Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Made Of Soft Terry Fleece
This
crew-neck sweatshirt from Amazon Essentials is a classic wardrobe staple that pairs with so many different pieces in your wardrobe. Jeans? Check. Leggings? Check. Shorts? Check. Or, for a monochromatic look, you can even pick up a pair of matching joggers. Made of French terry fleece, the sweatshirt feels amazing against your skin. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors and patterns: 36 34 Some Versatile Joggers That Come In Dozens Of Colors & Patterns
You can pair these
comfy joggers with a V-neck tee and sneakers, or you can dress them up with a crop top and heeled sandals. Available in a wide palette of colors — not to mention a selection of cool camouflage prints — the high-waisted pants will quickly earn a spot in your wardrobe rotation. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors and patterns: 40 35 This Swingy Boatneck Dress That’s Elegant Yet Casual
If you’d describe your personal style as elegant-meets-casual, you’ll love this boatneck
mini dress. Designed with a three-quarter sleeve and a hem that lands right above the knee, this swingy dress pairs nicely with sandals, sneakers, and ballet flats. Add a delicate necklace or some bangles and you’ve got a perfectly balanced outfit. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 6 36 An Ultra-Long Cardigan With An Asymmetrical Hem
Trailing all the way down to the ankle, this
open-front cardigan offers plenty of coverage throughout the sides and back. A cool asymmetrical hem adds even more drape to the light, soft rayon-blend fabric. “It layers perfectly and dresses up jeans and jackets nicely. I like the edgy look it lends to my outfits!” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large Available colors: 8 37 This Pair Of Stretchy Trousers That Are Great For The Office
Sophisticated office wear doesn’t have to be boring or stuffy — in fact, it can be chic and comfy. These
pull-on trousers have plenty of stretch to them, offering a close yet comfortable fit throughout the waist and leg. Besides classic black, they also come in understated, thoughtfully inspired shades such as rust, plum, and pine. Available sizes: 6 — 18 (Short Sizes Available) Available colors: 12 38 A Fleece Dress That’s As Cozy As Your Favorite Sweatshirt
If you’re someone (like me) who wishes they could wear their favorite sweatshirt 24/7, meet this
crew-neck dress. Made from French terry fleece, the comfy dress is oh-so soft against your skin. A pair of cuffed, three-quarter-length sleeves and an above-the-knee hem give this dress a little bit of shape, so it doesn’t end up feeling too slouchy. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 10 39 These Genius Faux Collars For Creating A Layered Look
Craving that layered look of a button-down underneath a sweater or blazer, but not interested in all the added bulk of a long-sleeve shirt? You should check out these clever
faux collars that secure to your torso with a pair of adjustable straps. Made of 100% cotton, the shirt collars create the illusion of an entire garment beneath your outer layer — but they won’t cause you to overheat. 40 This Slouchy Sweater Vest With Side Pockets
I personally believe that any garment is improved with pockets — especially when they’re placed somewhere unexpected. This roomy
sweater vest features a pocket on either side, offering a spot to place your hands or even a small item, like a lipstick. The V-neck garment acts as a great layering piece over a button-down shirt or a sleek turtleneck. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 8
