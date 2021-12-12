You Can't Go Wrong With These 60 Popular Gifts Under $35 On Amazon

It happens to everyone. You need to find a gift, but you don’t want to spend a lot of cash. Maybe it’s someone you just started dating and you don’t want to go overboard. Or it’s a gift exchange at your office, and it’s someone you’ve only said hello to once, in the parking lot. Or maybe it’s for a cousin that you haven’t seen since high school, and you’re pretty sure she’s not into mermaids anymore. Whatever the reason, you’re not alone. How in the world do you make an inexpensive gift seem thoughtful and not slapped together? No worries. Here, you’ll find gifts that are intentional, inexpensive, and are so popular on Amazon, that you’ll know it will make the recipient smile.

The gifts are you’ll find for people who are into skin care or for people who are all about hair care. You’ll also discover accessories for people you may not know very well, and sweaters for people you do. You can score a set of barware for the person on your list who enjoys a fresh cocktail, or a white noise machine for the jet setter who always seems to be on the go.

You have enough to do; keep scrolling to discover popular, yet inexpensive gifts that are practically guaranteed to wow the recipient.

1 A $12 Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set That Reviewers Adore Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Jade roller and gua sha kits are the current darlings of the skincare world. You can score a set just about anywhere, but a set that works and is only $12? That just doesn’t happen. Unless you’re talking about this set from Deciniee. The tools meld into the curve of your hand so you can hold them without slippage. Reviewers love how the tools help apply products evenly. Choose from a variety of different colors.

2 A Genius Mat And Pillow Set For A Better Night’s Sleep ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Waking up with aches and pains doesn’t have to be your new normal. This mat and pillow set works to apply just the right amount of pressure to your spine and neck, which helps to straighten out your spine. The set, which is made of foam and cotton, is available in over a dozen colors, so you’ll be sure to find one that matches your decor.

3 This Pillowcase That’ll Help Pamper Your Hair ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pillowcase is more than an envelope of fabric to wrap around a pillow. The silky-smooth material is like placing your face on a tiny, baby cloud. The pillowcase is also gentle on hair, helping to prevent split ends and breakage. Available sizes: Toddler — California King

Available colors: 38

4 An Off Shoulder Knit Jumper That’s Both Warm And Stylish VOIANLIMO Off Shoulder Knit Jumper Amazon $28 See On Amazon Give your loved one a hug that will last all winter long with this cozy off-shoulder knit jumper. It’s stretchy, comfortable, and great to throw on for a last-minute event. A piece like this is essential for every wardrobe since you can dress it up or down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

5 A Pair Of Hair Clips Designed For All Hair Types Aileam Hair Claw Clips Amazon $10 See On Amazon Your bestie loves hair clips, so why not give a gift they’ll use time and again? This set of hair claw clips is made of a classic celluloid material, which gives them a tortoise shell-like appearance. The 3.5-inch clips are designed to firmly hold both thin and thick hair without damaging strands.

6 The Under $10 Cozy Scarf Wander Agio Fashion Long Scarf Amazon $7 See On Amazon Anyone who says they don’t need another scarf is lying. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. This is the scarf every closet needs: long enough to wrap around a few times, sturdy enough to keep the elements out, yet fashionable enough to go with just about every wardrobe. Oh, and it costs less than $10. Available colors: 20

7 These Plush Slippers With The Coziest Lining HALLUCI Women's Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can’t give someone a bunny rabbit for a present, but you can give the next best thing — these cross band plush slippers. As soft as a rabbit, but more practical because you can wear them, Amazon shoppers loved how plushness of the fleece slipper/ Others appreciated the memory foam footbed, with one reviewer writing that the shoes are “The comfiest things I’ve ever put on my feet.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

8 This Set Of Copper Mugs For Top-Notch Moscow Mules Moscow Mule Handcrafted Copper Mugs (Set Of 2) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Admit it: drinks taste better in fancy cups. These copper mugs were designed to make drinking a Moscow Mule an event, from the tarnish-resistant metal to the food-grade lacquer applied to the surface in order for the cups to keep their brilliant shine. The set of two mugs also includes a straw cleaning brush and measuring jigger.

9 The White Noise Machine That Practically Guarantees A Good Night Sleep Yogasleep Rohm Portable White Noise Machine for Travel Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you’re on vacation or in your own bedroom, this white noise machine puts you into a relaxing state of mind for sleep. The sounds are meant to make ambient noise that would otherwise keep you awake. The small device charges with a USB and packs easily into your carry-on or tote. A good night’s sleep is worth a lot, but you’ll only spend $24 for this handy little gadget.

10 This Facial Steamer For An At-Home Spa Treatment Wanlab Portable Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a fresh-faced look, try this portable nano ionic facial steamer from Wanlab. Not only does it come with a cute kitty headband, but it can generate full-powered steam in just 20 seconds. It also arrives with a measuring cup, skincare kit, and face mask brushes to get the most out of your at-home spa experience.

11 An Ultrasonic Cleansing Brush That Feels Like A Massage Caytraill Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon You have to wash your face, so why not do it in style? This silicone cleansing brush uses ultrasonic motion to achieve a thorough-but-gentle face washing experience. The waterproof brush recharges using the included base and has four programs, so you’ll get the exact clean you need.

12 The Under-$15 Sophisticated Chilling Stones Quiseen Grey Beverage Chilling Stones Amazon $12 See On Amazon Chilling stones are the type of little extra that most people appreciate, but never think to buy for themselves. This set of nine stones won’t alter the taste of your drink and is just the thing for keeping beverages cold. Sure, you can use the stones to chill your cocktail or spirits, but they work just as well with juice, smoothies, or wine.

13 A Beautiful Ceramic Cup That Brews Tea Forte Kati Ceramic Infuser Cup Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a stylish ceramic exterior and stainless steel infuser, this double-walled ceramic cup wants nothing more than to brew your tea. The tumbler holds an impressive 12-ounces, so your sipping experience will last from the time you begin your commute to your mid-morning meeting.

14 A Deluxe Bath Bomb Set For Only $15 LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here’s a sweet six-pack of assorted bath bombs that is just as pretty next to your bathtub as it does in the water. The handmade little globes are vegan and arrive in a beautiful box ready for gifting. Inside each bath bomb is a specially-mixed formula of vitamin E, cocoa butter, dead sea salt, and sunflower oils.

15 The Rotating Storage Display That Coordinates With Every Decor Syntus 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon On busy mornings or sleepy nights, you’ll appreciate this rotating storage display that’ll allow you to access your cosmetics easily. The clear acrylic material allows you to see all of your makeup with just a nudge. Keep your morning products on one side, and the night products on the other — easy-peasy without any fuss. At a price like this, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

16 The Foot Peel Mask That Gives You A Spa-Like Treatment At Home BEALUZ Foot Peel Mask Exfoliant Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can’t go around telling your feet you love them (or you can, no judgment), but you can show your feet how much you appreciate them with this specially formulated two-pack of masks. The lavender scent works to subtly deodorize your tootsies while fruit acids gently exfoliate. These are truly a treat for your feet.

17 The Lush-Looking Tote That’s So Affordable Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $15 See On Amazon Clocking in at under $30, this faux leather tote is practically a steal. The bag is roomy enough to take all of your essentials, including a change of clothes or a laptop. The soft vegan leather is available in almost every color imaginable, so you’ll be sure to find one (or more) that will coordinate with your wardrobe. Available colors and styles: 140+

18 A Tool That Helps You Get Mermaid-Like Waves Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get just-went-to-the-salon waves with this deep hair waver from Bed Head. The tourmaline plates are adjustable up to 400 degrees and provide beachy waves with lots of shine (and no frizz). The dual voltage waver can be taken with you on all of your trips, even the international ones.

19 The Under-$25 Modern Terrarium NCYP Gold Glass Geometric Terrarium Amazon $24 See On Amazon Give the gift of life. Plant life, that is. This terrarium is a modern way for the plant lover in your life to show off their love of tiny, living greenery. Choose between your choice of colors and finishes, the terrarium is ready to display cacti and succulents. Available colors and styles: 4

20 The Nurturing Nail Oil That’s Like A Hug For Your Hand Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Gently condition the delicate skin around your nail beds with this cuticle oil from Cuccio. The sunflower oil-based treatment is available in 11 formulas, each cruelty and paraben-free. One happy Amazon shopper wrote in a review, “OBSESSED. Love this product so much.”

21 The Sparkly Flash Drive That Proves Even The Most Basic Tech Can Be Pretty GARRULAX USB Crystal Flash Drive Amazon $10 See On Amazon You need to transfer your files from device to device, but it doesn’t have to happen via a janky blob of plastic. This crystal flash drive comes in your choice of six colors and storage capacity. Reviewers love how eye-catching the drive is, making it easy to find on a desk or in a tote bag. Available sizes: 32GB — 64GB

Available colors: 6

22 A Chic Barware Set That Has Everything Your Cocktail Party Needs VonShef Parisian Cocktail Shaker Barware Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make a statement with this cocktail kit (which is practically a party in a box). The set includes a shaker that holds up to 17 ounces, two kinds of strainers, a muddler, a spoon, and a double-sided shot glass. One happy shopper wrote that the set will “make you the subject of envy at the next party you host.”

23 A Warm Beanie At An Unbelievably Low Price Top Level Beanie Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stay toasty with a warm beanie. This stretchy hat comes in almost two dozen colors and gets top marks for the way it sits on the head without tugging or pulling. At only $10, you can grab a few colors to work into your wardrobe rotation. Available colors: 21

24 The Huggie Earrings That Look Like Family Heirlooms PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Every accessory wardrobe needs a pair of earrings you can wear with everything. These 14 karat gold-plated cuff earrings are dotted with cubic zirconia and will look great in everything from denim shorts to a little black dress. The versatility means it’s the perfect choice to take with you on vacation. Available colors: 3

Metal types: 2

25 The Leggings You’ll Want To Live In 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 See On Amazon Leggings are not just an item of clothing, they’re a way of life. These fleece-lined leggings are available in a range of sizes and keep you warm in chilly weather, with a body-hugging fit that’s not constricting. Choose from dozens of colors to complement your wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available varieties: 41

26 A Silk Face Mask That’s Gentle Against Your Skin ROSEWARD Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon Do your part (and still look stylish) with the Roseward silk face mask. The reusable mask is made from the softest silk material (with straps that match) and won’t irritate your skin. After wearing, hand wash, then let air dry. Available colors: 12

27 This Whipped Shea Butter Cream That Also Gives Back Mother's Shea 100% Pure Raw Unrefined Shea Butter Tin Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Protect your skin against the elements with this supremely hydrating shea butter balm. Inside the tin is a lightly-scented, antioxidant-rich balm made from whipped shea butter. With this shea butter you won’t just feel good on the outside, but on the inside as well, as 15% of the company’s profits go towards helping further educate women in Ghana. Choose from vanilla or rose scents.

28 A Professional-Grade Nail Strengthener That Can Also Double As A Base Coat OPI Nail Envy Amazon $16 See On Amazon “I recommend this product to anyone who has trouble growing their nails,” one happy Amazon reviewer wrote. This nail strengthener is fortified with wheat protein and calcium to help strengthen and grow your nails. Available formulas: 9

29 The Clay Mask That’s Gentle On Your Skin ORGANIC Kaolin Clay Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon Aloe, green tea, vitamin E, jojoba, and coconut oils mix with clay to create a mask that refreshes and brightens your skin. The mask, which is vegan, gluten- and cruelty-free, works on all skin types to nourish the skin. One happy shopper loved how gentle, yet effective the mask was on their sensitive skin.

30 A Gluten-Free Washable Mascara That Has Over 55,000 Five-Star Reviews Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Amazon $6 See On Amazon Maybelline is a company that knows cosmetics and skincare. This washable mascara gets over 55,000 five-star reviews for its clump-free and natural definition. The mascara, available in a handful of formulas and colors, is gluten- and fragrance-free. Available varieties: 4

Available colors: 7

31 This Pullover Fleece That’ll Become Your Next Go-To While Going Out Yanekop Womens Sherpa Pullover Fuzzy Fleece Amazon $28 See On Amazon Stay warm this season with this fuzzy pullover that also happens to have roomy pockets. Available in 28 different varieties, it might be hard to choose just one to put in your cart. Made of 100% polyester, this is a great pullover to pair with leggings or skinny jeans.

32 A Memory Foam Pillow For A Restful Night’s Sleep LUCID Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than trying to fall asleep while you’re watching the minutes tick by. This shredded memory foam pillow is made of bamboo and rayon and gives you the feel of a down pillow without the pointy quills or allergens associated with feathers. Choose between standard, queen, or king sizes.

33 The $18 Fabric Shaver That Keeps Your Clothes Looking New Pritech Fabric Shaver Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unless you have a secret stash of cash, you need for your clothes to last. This fabric shaver gently sloughs away little pills and tangles of lint on your clothes, both of which can make your clothing look old. Choose between battery-operated or rechargeable units, whichever works for your lifestyle.

34 The Lounge Set That Takes Comfort To Another Level SYZRI Cozy Sweater and Shorts Knit Outfit Amazon $33 See On Amazon There are ways to kick back at home in style, and this sweater and shorts outfit ticks every box. Lantern sleeves with room to move? Check. Slouchy neckline? Check. Drawstring waist? Check. Reviewers rave over the soft fabric and a chef’s-kiss amount of slouchiness the set offers, while not sacrificing a bit of style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

35 This Thickening Shampoo For Strong, Lucious Locks R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo Amazon $21 See On Amazon This protein-infused thickening shampoo promises to thicken fine hair without weighing it down. Reviewers love how the lightly-scented strengthens their hair. “It really does make my hair look thicker and gorgeous,” one happy Amazon shopper wrote in their review.

36 A Moisturizing Lip Treatment With A Barely-There Tint Hanalei Rose Lip Treatment Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pamper your lips with this nutrient-infused lip treatment by Hanalei. Chock full of agave nectar, shea butter, and natural plant oils, this moisturizing formula nourishes your lips with just a hint of color. “I was immediately in love with it,” one thrilled shopper wrote in their Amazon review. Available colors: 9

37 This Bamboo Floor Mat That Looks Like It Belongs In A Five-Star Spa Bambüsi Store Premium Bamboo Bathroom Floor Mat Amazon $30 See On Amazon Never worry about cold tile or slipping on drippy surfaces with this bamboo bathroom floor mat. The waterproof material can be used both indoors and outdoors and comes with attached pads to keep the mat from sliding. The mat is made from Moso bamboo, which the company claims is a renewable resource, so you can be assured that you’ve picked a more sustainable option.

38 A Set Of Curtain Lights That Add A Romantic Touch To Every Room Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Every room could do with a bit of extra light, but where to start? This set of window curtain string lights adds just the right amount of glow without any effort. Available in your choice of white or a red/blue/green assortment, these lights have eight settings and can be used to add a whimsical touch to any space.

39 A Salt Lamp Nightlight That Reviewers Love Syntus Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $13 See On Amazon Proponents of salt lamps swear by the stress-relieving benefits they claim to have achieved over prolonged usage. This nightlight version can be used in just about any indoor space and gets high marks for the gentle glow it brings to rooms. “I’m seriously in love with this product,” one happy Amazon shopper wrote in a review.

40 A Kit Of Essential Oils for Only $10 Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Anyone who loves aromatherapy will adore this kit of essential oils. The gift set includes peppermint, orange, lemongrass, eucalyptus, lavender, and tea tree oils. The included oils aim to provide calm, clarity, and concentration.

41 A Warm Throw That Comes In 11 Colors Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from the plushest fleece material, this throw works is ready for your snuggling needs: from your favorite spot on the couch to a roaring bonfire on the beach. One side of the blanket is cotton, the other, polyester, which means you can toss it into the washer whenever it needs a quick refresh. Available colors: 11

42 A Snow Mushroom-Fortified Moisturizer That Hydrates Like Whoa NURCH Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you are a skincare maven or a minimalist, this hyaluronic acid serum deserves a spot in your daily routine. The formula is chock full of vitamin B5 and snow mushrooms, which aims to smooth your skin’s texture and reduce inflammation. Available in a single or double pack.

43 A 12-Ounce Holographic Tumbler That Arrives In Its Own Gift Box CHILLOUT LIFE 12 oz Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid & Gift Box Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sure, you can sip your coffee out of this 12-ounce stainless steel tumbler. But really, anything goes. Wine, cocktails, heck, you can even put stash your soup inside. The triple-layered thermal tumbler, made from unbreakable food-grade stainless steel, is available in three sizes and over two dozen colors. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 26

44 The Pretty (And Popular!) Notebooks With Cool Covers Dingbats Earth Dotted Medium A5+ Hardcover Journal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Write everything down, from to-do lists to a daily diary, with this notebook from Dingbats. The notebooks are bound with faux leather and are designed to lay flat. Add in the elastic closure, pen holder, and inner pocket, and you’ve got a notebook that is pretty as it is functional. Over 8,600 Amazon reviewers gave the notebooks a perfect, five-star rating, saying it’s comparable to famous (pricier) journals. Available varieties: 5

Available colors: 13

45 A Bar Of Artisinal Soap With Almost 10,000 Reviews Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Amazon $13 See On Amazon Bar soap has never been more popular — it’s more sustainable than body wash, and specially-made soaps can often outlast their liquid counterparts. This artisanal bar of soap is rich in shea butter, leaving your skin soft and silky. The soap is a hit on Amazon, amassing an impressive 4.6 rating over almost 10,000 reviews. Available sizes: 3

Available scents: 46

46 A Stunning Coloring Book With Whimsical Images Worlds of Wonder: A Coloring Book for the Curious Amazon $13 See On Amazon “My favorite coloring book to date,” is how one happy Amazon shopper titled their reviews. This coloring book also gets top marks for having quality paper and “a wonderfully diverse selection of pictures.” Choose between paperback and spiral bindings.

47 An Under-$30 Bamboo Cooling Blanket DANGTOP Cooling Blankets Amazon $27 See On Amazon Hot sleepers will appreciate the cooling properties of this bamboo blanket. One happy Amazon shopper called the blankets “life-changing,” saying they didn’t just sleep, they “SLEPT.” Choose between a handful of colors and sizes. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 10

48 A Set Of Silicone Straws That Comes In The Prettiest Colors FORI Reusable Silicone Straws Set Amazon $8 See On Amazon This BPA-free silicone set of straws helps to reduce the use of plastic straws while allowing you to express your individuality. You can sip hot or cold beverages through the 9-inch straw, which snaps apart for cleaning. Choose between muted pastels or vivid colors.

49 This Compact Portable Power Bank With A Built-In Lightning Cable iWALK Portable Charger Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your phone will never run out of juice with this compact battery pack, which is about the length and width of a credit card, making it easy to tuck into a purse or pocket. The 9000 mAh charger has enough power to charge your iPhone multiple times — and it charges quickly, too, with the iPhone X reaching a 40% charge in just half an hour. The built-in lightning cable means you don’t need to bring any additional items with you in order to charge your devices.

50 A Special Blankie For Your Fur Baby Furhaven Pet Furniture Cover Amazon $28 See On Amazon Your fur baby offers you unconditional love and is always happy to see you. Sure, they shed all over the sofa. And drool. And rest their dirty paws on the furniture. Instead of spot cleaning your furniture into oblivion, treat them to this soft, reversible seating protector. The water-resistant blanket has its own cushion (perfect for napping) and is machine washable. Available in six sizes and five colors. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 6

51 This Prep Set That Allows You To Cook Like A Chef COOK WITH COLOR Prep Bowls with Lids Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s all in the presentation. This set of bowls nest inside each other when not in use, but the stylish ombre effect of all of them together can’t be underestimated. The set includes 18 oz, 38 oz, 70 oz, and 115 oz bowls, so you can store everything from a handful of chocolate chips to enough waffle batter to feed the fam.

52 A Set Of Soy Wax Candles For The Price You’d Normally Pay For One BVHDIA Sage and Lavender Candles Amazon $17 See On Amazon Each candle in this set is designed to burn for more than 50 hours, subtly scenting your space while imparting a soft glow. The minimalist packaging will look good with any decor and comes in smooth scents like orange blossom, sage, rose, lavender, or lemon verbena. The two-pack allows you to also split the pair up, and gift to two separate recipients... or to keep one to yourself (no judgment here).

53 This Set Of Ice Molds For Social Media-Ready Bevvies glacio Ice Cube Trays Silicone Combo Ice Molds Amazon $19 See On Amazon Create drinks that are worthy of your social media feed with this set of two silicone ice molds. The set includes both square and sphere shapes and will make even a glass of water seem like a snap-worthy event. One reviewer was thrilled with their purchase, writing, “I wasn't expecting much... but blown away with how good these are.”

54 The $27 Quilted Fleece Trucker Jacket That Fits Just Right Wrangler Authentics Long Sleeve Quilted Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket with Hood Amazon $27 See On Amazon The trucker trend is all over social media, and this version of a trucker jacket is perfect for the person who wants to dip their toe into the trend without spending a lot of money. The hooded fleece jacket is available in a range of sizes and keeps you warm on the chilliest of days. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 10

55 The To-Go Tumbler With Its Own Water Filter Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle Amazon $35 See On Amazon Take your hydration on the road with this stainless steel water filter bottle. The bottle, available in a handful of colors, keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours. The replaceable filter is made by the legendary Brita and aims to reduce chlorine and odor from your local municipal water source. Available sizes: 20 oz — 32 oz

Available colors: 10

56 A 6-Pack Of Super Breathable Socks That Won’t Make Your Feet Sweat Dickies Dri-Tech Moisture Control Crew Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Dickies is known for its durable workwear, and these well-constructed socks are no exception. Not only do they have reinforced heels and toes so they’ll last forever, but they also have a compressive fit that supports your arches. Most importantly, they’re also ultra-breathable (hello, mesh ventilation) and can wick moisture so your feet stay cool, dry, and comfortable. Choose from several multipacks with different color combinations and quantities. Available sizes: Shoe Size 5-9 — Shoe Size 15-17

Available varieties: 41

57 The Wrapping Paper Storage System For You’ve Got To See To Believe Sunkorto Wrapping Paper Storage Amazon $30 See On Amazon Keep wrapping paper stored in style with this under-bed storage unit from Sunkorto. The container, which is available in three different sizes, is designed to hold flat wrapping paper, bows, rolls, and even tape. The see-through side pockets help you find your gear in a glance, making wrapping a breeze.

58 A Set Of Wool Socks For Can’t-Miss Price Of $19 FYC Warm Thick Soft Wool Socks Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a classic stripe pattern, these socks are meant for cool weather. Reviewers love ‘em — the socks have a whopping 4.6-star rating after clocking more than 11,000 reviews. The wool-blend fabric has a slightly retro-feel, yet has all the modern must-haves like breathability and durability. Available varieties: 13

59 A Nighty-Night Balm That Helps You Catch Some ZZZZs Scentered SLEEP WELL Aromatherapy Balm Stick Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s a special kind of genius behind this aromatherapy balm stick. Scentered has a balm for a variety of ailments, and application couldn’t be easier — just put some on your pressure points and enjoy the calming scents. Reviewers love how easy the balm is to apply, with one reviewer claiming they use the sleep balm every night at bedtime. The sticks are also available in multi-packs.