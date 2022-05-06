Your Home Could Be So Much Better If You Tried Any Of These Cheap Little Tricks

There’s no place like home... but there’s a good chance it could use a little TLC if you spend a lot of time there. To keep your space feeling like somewhere you really want to be, check out these cheap home upgrade tricks. This list includes small fixes that’ll improve just about every aspect of your living space. You’ll find ingenious ways to create more storage space (which we could all use), small budget-friendly buys that make any room look more expensive, and cleaning products that’ll help you restore the look of wood furniture, upholstery, and carpets.

It doesn’t have to take a lot of effort — or cost a lot of money — to make your home feel like your own personal refuge. For some easy-to-do home touch-ups, keep scrolling.

1 Create More Closet Space By Using These Vacuum Storage Bags Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon You don’t even have to clean out your closet to get more space once you have these vacuum storage bags. Just pack in your off-season clothes or linens, then use the included pump or the hose on your vacuum to pull out all the air and compress the contents. See? No more jam-packed closet. Available sizes: 4

2 Add Visual Interest With These Floating Wall Shelves Greenco Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use them for plants, art, or knickknacks — these floating shelves can do just about anything. Sturdy yet lightweight, you’ll find a use for them in any room in the house, and their clean lines go with every decor. The set of three comes in a variety of colors, and comes with all the hardware you’ll need for easy installation. Available colors: 9

3 Organize Your Dry Goods In Sleek Stainless Steel Canisters Estilo Stainless Steel Canisters (Set of 4) Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a reason stainless steel appliances are sought-after for kitchens — the gleaming surfaces look just beautiful. Why not give your dry goods the same treatment with these beautiful stainless steel canisters? They feature screw-on lids that create an airtight seal, and the clear windows allow you to keep an eye on supply, so you know when to restock.

4 Maximize Kitchen Drawer Space With This Expandable Organizer Signature Living Expandable Bamboo Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Stop scrambling around in your utensil drawer trying to find a butter knife for your special occasion dinner when there’s no way you’ll locate it because it’s buried under a pile of teaspoons. Straighten things up with this expandable drawer organizer that extends to fit drawers from 13 to 20 inches wide. Made from bamboo, there are compartments for everything, so you can find just what you need.

5 Keep Your Hardwood Floors Scratch-Free With These Furniture Pads SlipToGrip Nonslip Furniture Pads (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Moving furniture around on hardwood floors is always a dicey maneuver, whether you’re rearranging, or just pulling out a dining room chair. To keep your floors scratch-free, stick these furniture pads on the bottoms of your chair legs. They’re made from soft felt and rubber, so they’ll keep your hardwood in pristine condition.

6 Make More Space In Your Kitchen Cabinets With These Collapsible Colanders Kitchen Maestro Collapsible Colanders (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon When your cabinets are jammed full, traditional colanders are one major space hog. This set of two collapsible colanders saves so much room and helps you stay better organized. The BPA-free colanders are heat-resistant up to 250 degrees Fahrenheit, so they’re ideal for draining pasta, boiled potatoes, and any other hot foods, plus they’re great for rinsing fresh produce, too. When done, they collapse down to a height of just 2 inches for easy storage.

7 Upgrade Your Bathroom With This Stylish Bamboo Bath Mat Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Featuring a nonslip coating that provides you with sturdy footing once you get out of the shower, this bamboo bath mat has a sleek design that gives your bathroom a spa-like appearance. The water-resistant finish also makes it ideal for use outdoors around a pool or hot tub. Nine anti-slip gaskets keep it in place, even on slippery tile floors.

8 Store Your Salt In This Bamboo Box Estilo Bamboo Salt Box Amazon $7 See On Amazon When I watch my favorite chefs on TV season a dish, they’re not standing there laboriously shaking a salt shaker over their bowl or pan — they reach into a bowl and sprinkle salt into the dish from on high. That’s the way it’s done in professional kitchens, and with this bamboo salt box, you can do it that way in your kitchen, too. The lid of the box slides over the salt for a tight seal.

9 Keep Your Entryway Clean With This Durable But Attractive Doormat SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Welcome visitors to your home while also keeping your entryway free from muddy footprints with this doormat that’s made from a soft yet durable fibers that collect dirt and debris. Available in a range of colors, these mats are waterproof, so they can stand up to outdoor weather, but they look good enough to be used inside as well. Plus, they wash easily with a simple hose-down. Available colors: 5

10 Eradicate Pesky Flies & Mosquitos With This Zapper Zap It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket Amazon $22 See On Amazon It may look like you’re setting out to play game of badminton, but this racket is actually a rechargeable bug zapper that lets you keep your home pest-free. USB-chargeable, it features a safety mesh grid to protect your hands and a convenient button on the handle that you can press when you’re ready to zap.

11 Level Up Your Kitchen Game With This Set Of Stainless Steel Bowls Estilo Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s nothing to make you feel more like a cook than some legit equipment, and this stainless steel bowl set will really do the trick. The bowls themselves are one thing — ideal for whipping up a myriad of delicacies — but this set also comes with matching measuring cups, measuring spoons, and even a whisk. Basically, once you get this set, you’ll look and feel like a gourmet chef.

12 Live Large With Some Breakfast In Bed Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $18 See On Amazon Breakfast in bed is great, except when you start spilling pancake syrup and juice all over your covers. This bed tray table is an easy upgrade that makes those morning lie-ins more convenient, and it can also be used as a WFH setup if you like to work from bed. The sturdy bamboo construction is gorgeous, and the legs fold up for easy storage.

13 Take Your Bar Cart To The Next Level With This Decanter Paksh Novelty Glass Decanter Amazon $19 See On Amazon Why have a ho-hum bar cart when you could take it to the next level with this glass decanter that would make even the least expensive liquor look like a fine scotch? Made from Italian-crafted glass, the glass preserves the taste of what’s inside, and the beveled stopper creates a tight closure so that none of the contents evaporate.

14 Free Up Drawer Space With This Hanging Closet Organizer Zober 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your dresser is packed cheek to jowl, try freeing up some space with this hanging closet organizer. It’s perfect for folded sweaters (no more wrinkles or stretched out shoulders), and it’s also ideal if you love planning ahead; you can put together your outfits for the week and save a ton of time getting out the door in the morning. Available colors: 4

15 Use This Gorgeous Cruet For Olive Oil Or Vinegar Tablecraft Oil and Vinegar Cruet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Having dozens of bottles around all over the place can make your kitchen look cluttered. Try putting your oils and vinegars into pretty dispensers like this glass cruet. The cruet has a 16-ounce capacity, and the stainless steel pour spout dispenses just the right amount — no drips or spills involved.

16 Give Your Leftovers The Luxury Treatment With These Glass Containers Superior Glass Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I am all about reduce-reuse-recycle, but no one is excited about leftovers when they’re shoved into some old onion dip container. Give your leftovers the luxury treatment and put them in these glass food storage containers, which come with airtight, snap-on, BPA-free plastic lids. They’re safe for use in the microwave, freezer, and oven, and they can be used for weekly meal prep, too.

17 Enjoy This Lightweight Hammock In Your Backyard With No Fuss At All Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hammocks are so relaxing, but they can expensive and a hassle to hang (think: those pricey metal frames). This hammock is budget-friendly, and so easy to hang since it comes with adjustable tree straps. Made from lightweight parachute fabric, it has a weight capacity of 400 pounds, and boasts an ultra-impressive 4.8-star overall rating after 40,000 reviews. Available colors: 15

18 Coordinate Your Storage Setup With These Rustic Wood Baskets Modern Village Wood Baskets (Set of 3) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Instead of using boring plastic bins for storage, opt for these coordinating wood baskets that add a chic, natural aesthetic to your pantry, closet, or any other place you put them. Crafted from acacia wood and designed in three sizes, the baskets can even be used for craft supplies, small toys, or hand towels in the bathroom.

19 Outfit Your Kitchen With This Sleek Stainless Steel Utensil Set FineDine Cooking Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the maximum in kitchen coordination, match your cooking tools to your stainless steel appliances with this gorgeous utensil set. Made from brushed stainless steel, this 10-piece set has everything you need to whip up a Cordon Bleu-level meal, including tongs, a turner, a pasta server, and potato masher. Plus, the set comes with a canister to keep everything contained.

20 Set Out An Insta-Worthy Appetizer Spread With This Cheese Board Acacia Wood Cheese Board Amazon $20 See On Amazon Crafted from natural acacia wood, this cheese board is perfect for a spread of cheese, charcuterie, or bread and butter at your next get-together. Since it’s made of natural wood, it features beautiful striations and variations in color that’ll look beautiful on any table.

21 Create Harmony Throughout Your Home With These Himalayan Salt Light Bulbs Himalayan Glow Salt Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Himalayan salt lamps have been said to restore the ionic balance in the atmosphere of any room they’re in, while also improving air quality, reducing allergens, and boosting your mood. But even regardless of all that, these Himalayan salt light bulbs will cast a beautiful rosy glow in any room, creating calm vibes. They screw into any standard light fixtures.

22 Organize Your Shower With These Over-Door Hooks Simtive Shower Door Hooks (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your shower is cluttered, it might be time to invest in this set of three shower door hooks that straighten things up fast. Hang them on the inside of your shower for loofahs and washcloths, or hang them on the outside of the door for towels. Choose from four chic finishes: black, copper, gold, and silver. Available colors: 4

23 Treat Your Puppy To These Stylish Pee Pads That Are Reusable Flair Curations Washable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re housebreaking a puppy or have an older dog that’s prone to accidents, these dog pee pads will come in handy — and they look just like area rugs. Even better, they’re washable and reusable, so they’re much better for the environment than the disposable kind. The four-layer pads are totally leakproof to protect your floors.

24 Minimize Nightstand Clutter With This Alarm Clock & Wireless Phone Charger JALL Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Charging Amazon $29 See On Amazon This alarm clock not only displays the time, temperature, and relative humidity, but it also functions as a wireless phone charger, which means you can significantly reduce the amount of cord clutter on your nightstand. Available in white, black, and brown faux wood, the alarm clock’s LED display is brightness-adjustable, so you can get a good night’s sleep.

25 Repair Wall Holes After Hanging Art 3M High-Strength Small Hole Repair Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon When you decide to move a piece of art from one place to another, what’s left behind? That nail hole, and you just can’t stop staring at it. This small hole repair tool from trusted brand 3M is the perfect remedy. The all-in-one tool includes a primer-enhanced spackle that you can level out with the flat putty knife on the end of the tube. Then, the top of the lid functions as a sander, making this a truly convenient way to make your wall look brand new.

26 Make Your Grout Sparkling White Again With This Pen Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing makes a bathroom or kitchen look more tired than stained, off-color grout. This grout pen can freshen it up in a hurry and covers up to 100 feet of grout. It’s non-toxic and water-based, and comes in narrow- and wide-tipped options. You won’t believe the difference it makes in your room. “Miracle marker!” one reviewer raved.

27 Streamline Your Kitchen Counter With This Stylish Sink Caddy Joseph Joseph Sink Caddy Amazon $13 See On Amazon When your kitchen counter is packed with scrubbing implements and soap, it can look like a hot mess. This sink caddy from Joseph Joseph is just what you need to get all that straightened right up. Crafted from stainless steel with an attractive brushed finish, it has compartments for soap, a scrub brush, and sponges, and the sloped base allows water to drain directly into the sink.

28 Create More Plug-In Space With This Outlet Extender POWRUI Multi-Plug Outlet Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you work from home or simply don’t have enough plug-in space, this outlet extender can help — and it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 50,000 reviews. It has two USB ports as well as six AC outlets that are placed at different angles, so you can plug in from any direction. Plus, the integrated night light makes it easy to see in the dark.

29 Add An Area Rug For Extra Warmth & Texture PAGISOF Fluffy Area Rug Amazon $30 See On Amazon Living room or bedroom missing a little something-something? An area rug can add dimension and warmth. This fluffy shag rug makes a fun statement, and the layer of memory foam is cushy against bare feet. Choose from a variety of sizes and colors, like beige, blush, and navy blue. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 20

30 Remove Set-In Stains From Upholstery & Carpet ForceField Fabric Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have carpets, rugs, or upholstery that have been hanging around for a while, it’s likely they could use a little deep-cleaning. This fabric cleaner works on tough, set-in stains to make material look brand new. It’s wool-safe, and even repels dirt, grime, and future stains.

31 Organize Your Makeup By Using This Countertop Caddy Masirs Cosmetics Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Bid adieu to jumbled drawers and cluttered countertops, and stash all your makeup in this countertop cosmetics organizer. The two-piece, stackable organizer has multiple compartments for brushes and tubes, as well as four drawers for jewelry and compacts. It’s made from clear acrylic, so it’s easy to see everything and a breeze to wipe clean.

32 Restore Wood Furniture With These Cleaning & Polishing Wipes Weiman Furniture Wipes (30 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You may not notice just how dull your wood furniture has been looking until you put these furniture wipes to work. The wipes use micro-filling technology to remove scratches (and prevent future scratches), while leaving behind a non-sticky sheen. The addition of UV protection prevents fading, and the plant-based formula is safe for pets and children.

33 Put Your Hand Soap & Lotion In These Amber Dispensers AmazerBath Amber Glass Soap Dispensers (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Trade in your plastic soap and lotion dispensers for this set of two glass amber dispensers. The sturdy 16-ounce dispensers have oil-rubbed pumps that resist corrosion for long-lasting use. If amber isn’t your jam, you can opt for clear glass dispensers with brushed stainless steel pumps.

34 Create Extra Storage Space With This Slim Rolling Cart SOLEJAZZ Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon No matter how squeezed you are for storage space, you can eke out a little extra with this slim storage cart. Measuring just 5 inches wide, it can be used in your home office for supplies, in your kitchen for spices and condiments, or in your bathroom for toiletries (or anywhere else you need a little extra storage). The four-tier cart is available in white, black, and gray. Available colors: 3

35 Replace Your Shower Hooks With These Smooth-Rolling Hooks Amazer Shower Rolling Shower Hooks (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Small upgrades can make a big difference, and these shower hooks are proof. Each hook is outfitted with small rollers that allow them to glide smoothly along the shower rod, so you never have to deal with them getting stuck while you’re getting in or out of the shower. Choose from finishes like matte black, bronze, and nickel. Available finishes: 5

36 Welcome Some Nature With This Window Bird Feeder Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder Amazon $27 See On Amazon Becoming a bird watcher has never been easier, thanks to this bird feeder that suctions to the outside of a window. Made from clear acrylic, it’s sturdy, compact, and weatherproof. Mounting this to a window will be like having a real-life version of the National Geographic channel.

37 Use This Peel & Stick Tile For An Instant Backsplash Art3d Peel-and-Stick Tile (10 Sheets) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Longing for a kitchen remodel, but don’t want to spend the big bucks? This peel-and-stick tile is a fantastic alternative, and creates a backsplash with minimal cost and effort. With a classic subway tile design, the stick-on sheets come in six colors, like timeless white, sophisticated black, and soft sky blue. Available colors: 6

38 Store Your Shoes On This 3-Tier Rack BAMFOX 3-Tier Shoe Storage Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether your shoes are piled up on the bottom of your closet floor, or making a mess of your front entryway, you can straighten them up with the help of this shoe rack. Made from sturdy, waterproof bamboo, the three-tier rack can hold up to 12 pairs of kicks, but you can also opt for two-, four-, or six-tier racks. Choose from two colors: mocha and natural. Available colors: 2

39 Keep Your Spices On This Easy-Access Turntable Allstar Innovations Spice Spinner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Trying to reach to the back of a kitchen cabinet to reach the cumin or oregano is a hassle — keep your spices on this lazy Susan instead. The two-tier turntable spins smoothly, making it easy to locate and access whichever spice you need. Plus, there’s room in the center for olive oil, cooking spray, or condiments.