Your Home Could Seem So Much More Expensive If You Tried Any Of These Cheap Tricks

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you don’t tell anyone how much you spent on a certain part of your home, they’ll never know — unless, of course, you show them this list because you’re that good of a friend. But seriously, if you’re looking to update or spruce up your home, consider some of the cheap tricks outlined here, which will make your home seem
so much more expensive.
There’s something here for every room in your apartment or house, plus a few ideas for your exterior, too. Yet, even with the variety of suggestions here, all of these ideas and products have one very important thing in common — they won’t break the bank. So before you head to the hardware store or to that expensive home decor site, take a look at these budget-friendly ideas. You just may save yourself some time (and your wallet some strain).
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team. 1 Mounting This Stylish & Useful Entryway Basket To The Wall
You’ll love the sleek, modern look of this
wire entryway holder as much as you love the convenience it adds to your daily life. The top part gives you a basket perfect for holding small items, like sunglass or wallets. There are also six hooks underneath great for hanging up house and car keys, dog leashes, and masks for the whole family. 2 Putting A Quality Doormat Inside The Door, Too
Give your house an extra cleanliness boost by tucking this dirt-grabbing
anti-slip universal doormat inside your entry. Since it’s made from an incredibly durable, weatherproof material, you have the option to use it outdoors as well. The fibrous PVC material is a pro at scraping and grabbing grime from your shoes you don’t want traipsed through your house, keeping floors nice and tidy. 3 Tucking Potential Clutter Into These Upscale Storage Bins With Leather Handles
These are functional and modern
storage containers, made fashionable and adult-looking. The two-toned fabric gives a sophisticated vibe, while the leather handles are simple but elegant. Each bin measures 15 inches long and 11 inches tall (9.5 inches deep) and you get a set of three, giving you top-notch options for storing sundries like toys and blankets in style. 4 Using Elegant & Energy-Efficient LED Lights Under Cabinets & Stairs
Get additional light instantly by putting these chic
LED remote controlled lights in any room you need. This light kit comes with heavy-duty adhesive tape as well as screws for the installation you prefer. And the convenience factor the remote gives you can’t be beat — you can control everything in the palm of your hand, from brightness level to setting timers and more. 5 Lining Walkways & Sidewalks With These Solar-Powered Lights
Light up your front yard and walkway with ease thanks to these
solar-powered garden lights. Installing these lights is super easy and anyone can do it. Simply push the pointed stake at the end of the light straight down into the ground and you’re all set. You’ll also save money as these LED garden lights get charged up every day thanks to the rays of the sun. 6 Getting Windows Sparkly Clean With This Microfiber Squeegee Set
This
handheld microfiber squeegee set has never made it easier to clean windows and other glass surfaces. One of the best features this squeegee offers is that it has multiple handle options. Need a long, extended handle to reach places up high? Use the screw on attachments for additional length. If you want to use it as a way to keep the walls of your shower clean, use the basic small handle that fits right in your hand. 7 Tidying Up Loose, Unsightly Cords With A Cable Management Box
If you have an area, such as your entertainment console, that has a ton of wires and cords everywhere, get them organized and out of sight using this
cable management box. The lid is a neutral wood shade, and there are slots on the sides of the box to slip your different cords and cables through. All the loose ends fit neatly inside instead of being a jumbled mess for all to see. 8 Organizing Your Pots, Pans, & Kitchen Tools With This Wall-Mounted Shelf
Quickly and easily add extra kitchen storage with this
wall-mounted shelf to hold items like pots and pans. The S-shaped hooks add a pop of flair compared to a more traditional hook for you to keep some of your most used cooking utensils in easy reach. This wall shelf is also very sturdy and is capable of holding up to 35 pounds. 9 Replacing Mismatched Kitchen Utensils With A Sleek & Durable Set
There is a lot to be impressed by with this
11-piece kitchen utensil set. For one, it’s heat resistant, so you can use it for cooking and baking, all the while knowing the quality won’t be compromised. Also, they’re all safe to toss in the dishwasher so you don’t have to take the time to clean them by hand. 10 Bringing Order To Drawers With This Expandable Bamboo Organizer
There are enough slots in this
expandable bamboo organizer to arrange your silverware by sizes and utensils, whichever suites your preference. When it’s fully extended you have five storage slots, and when it’s closed, three slots. And the water-resistant bamboo is a definite upgrade from the plastic ones we remember as kids growing up. 11 Tricking Out Your Home Bar With A Swanky Cocktail Kit
You’ll become the go-to bartender of your friend group thanks to this
seven-piece stainless steel cocktail kit. Between the shaker, stirring spoon, double-sided jigger, pouring spouts, and bottle opener, you have everything you need right at your fingertips to make any cocktail you desire. Whether it’s something shaken or stirred, you’ve got everyone covered. 12 Serving Guests (Or Yourself) On This Multipurpose Charcuterie Board
You’ve never seen a
bamboo charcuterie board quite like this one. All around the edge is a slightly concave section that’s perfect for arranging crackers or baguette slices as the base of your platter. The center area is perfect for stacking your favorite meats, cheeses, nuts, and fruits. Best of all, the serving utensils are already close by in a handy, hidden pull-out compartment. 13 Maximizing Storage & Ease With A Lazy Susan You Can Use Anywhere
Don’t underestimate the convenience and functionality that a
lazy Susan turntable (or two!) will add to your organization system. The clear base makes it easy to check out everything that you have in there, and of course, the base rotates smoothly so you can spin it to easily grab what you need. 14 Storing Dry Goods In A Set Of Stylish Glass Jars Made For The Pantry
Bring unity to your pantry and countertops with this set of
glass storage jars. The cylindrical glass bases and stainless steel, screw-top lids look so nice you’ll actually want to display these front and center in your kitchen. Even better, you get plenty of size options, so you’ll be able to keep all kinds of foods fresher, such as pasta, chips, nuts, granola, and more. 15 Making Your Stainless Steel Appliances Look Brand New With This No-Drip Foam Cleaner
Cut through all the dirt, smudges, grime, fingerprints, and more that are currently covering your stainless steel appliances when you use this
no-drip foaming cleaner. It works wonders on things like refrigerators, stove tops, microwaves, and dishwashers, while providing a long-lasting shine so you won’t have to constantly be cleaning those surfaces. 16 Streamlining Your Closet With These High-Quality Wooden Hangers
Walking into your closet to find clothes on the floor because they slipped off the hangers will be a thing of the past when you upgrade to these
wooden hangers with rubber grips. These hangers exude a sense of luxury and will turn your closet into a mature-looking oasis for your clothes. Conveniently, you can turn the hook a full 360 degrees to easily get everything aligned in the same direction. 17 Unifying Your Bathroom Vanity With These Cute Storage Jars
Keep your vanity neat, tidy, and organized with the help of this six-piece set of
apothecary jars. Each jar comes with its own lid with a small knob on top for easy handling. There are also stick-on labels that come with them, so you can write what each one contains if you want to. They are the perfect size to hold commonly used products like Q-tips, hair ties, cotton balls, and more. 18 Swapping Old Hand Towels For A Set Of Chic Turkish Cotton Ones
The softness and durability you get from these
100% cotton Turkish hand towels will surpass all your other towels so much you’ll want to order more. There is a braided-like fringe on the ends that adds an understated but beautiful touch of style. These towels are as soft as they are absorbent, which is why they are so popular with Amazon customers. 19 Revitalizing Tile With This Handheld Pen That Helps Color & Seal Grout
If the grout-work in your bathroom or kitchen needs a touch-up, use this
waterproof grout pen instead of dropping tons of cash and time to redo everything. This small but powerful pen lets you restore up to 150 feet of grout. There are also two tip options available, wide and narrow, so you can find the perfect fit for your home improvement project. 20 Up-Leveling The Bathroom With A Bidet That Easily Attaches To Your Toilet
Go ahead and take the plunge and give this
attachable bidet a try — you might be surprised by how much you actually like it. This gadget is a great way to continue, or begin, your eco-friendly home improvement journey. You have the ability to control the temperature of the water, as well as the spray pressure from the house. 21 Maximizing Storage With This Attractive & Practical Tiered Bathroom Cart
This
sleek metal rolling cart is an easy way to add extra storage to your bathroom. It’s handy because you can use a shelf for longer-term storage for items like toilet paper, to ensure you never run out when most needed, and utilize the other two shelves for your daily beauty products. You can even store excess towels for when you have guests over — keeping everything in sight ensures you’re stocked up. 22 Channeling A Spa-Like Essence With This Elegant Bamboo Bath Mat
Keep your bathroom floors dry and help prevent potential falls by using this grippy
bamboo bath mat when you get out of the tub. You don’t need to fret about damaging the wood finish by getting it wet as it is made to be water resistant. On the underside, there are non-slip grips spaced equal distances apart to provide a sturdy base that won’t move. 23 Storing Your Most-Used Hygiene Products In One Tidy Container
Make the most out of small space thanks to this
sectioned bathroom organizer. There are sections designed to hold toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening strips, lip balm, hair supplies, and more. You even get two cups that live on handy holders on the sides when you’re not using them. 24 Streamlining Your Desk With This Multipurpose Computer Stand That Has Tons Of Excess Storage
You’ll love the fact that this
desk monitor stand pulls double-duty and also functions as a mini desk. There are multiple slots on both sides that are perfect for storing items like pens, pencils, paper clips, sticky notes, and other everyday office supplies you use. It also has a shelf to store your keyboard and mouse when not working. 25 Clearing Clutter With A Hanging Pocket Organizer That Slips Over The Door
Having important files and documents in a convenient location that is easy for you to access is a must-have for any office space. Using this
hanging pocket file is a simple solution that also won’t take up any floor or desk space. The two hooks at the top securely fasten the pocket file to the door, keeping everything at eye level so you won’t have to bend and stoop to find what you need. 26 Styling A Gallery Wall With This Picture Frame Set That Makes It So Easy
If you’ve been coveting a gallery wall but have found yourself intimidated by the setup and styling required, this is your lucky day. This
picture frame set includes seven frames in three versatile sizes, and it comes in seven different colors (including a pretty driftwood) so you’ll be able to find the perfect ones to complement your space. 27 Elevating Your Plant Friends With This Elegant Wooden Flower Pot Holder
Greenery is almost always a good addition to your home, but when your plants are in a sleek and stylish stand? That’s the chef’s kiss. This mid-century modern
wooden plant stand comes in four sizes ranging from 8 inches up to 14 inches, and it’s offered in three natural wood tones. Warning: you may be tempted to get more than one. 28 Hiding Unsightly Wires Around Your Home With A Simple Cord Cover Kit
If you can look around your home and see random cords popping out from behind your furniture, you may want to sit down for this one. You can easily hide them with a
cord cover kit. Not only will your home look and feel nicer, but there’s an added safety benefit too. Two kit sizes are offered, and they’re available in neutral colors (which can also be painted). 29 Instantly Transforming Your Kitchen Or Bathroom With These Peel And Stick Tiles
These monochrome
peel and stick tiles are so simple, yet so sophisticated. They’ll work in nearly any home and are the kind of DIY project that almost all skill levels can tackle. Six different colors are available (including a gorgeous soft teal) and just as the name implies, the adhesive is already applied so you simply peel and stick them to your wall or surface of choice. 30 Protecting Kitchen Counters (& Yourself) With An Oil-Containing Splatter Screen
You get the best of both worlds when you cook with a
splatter screen — steam escapes from your pots and pans, but grease and oil don’t. This stainless steel choice comes in four sizes that fit most pans (ranging from 9.5 to 15 inches), with a secure plastic handle. Pop it in the dishwasher in between uses for easy clean-up. 31 Maintaining A Pristine & Polished Fridge With These Refrigerator Bins
If you want to give yourself a silent (or not-so-silent) pat on the back every time you open your fridge, these
transparent organizer bins are for you. They’ll keep your fridge neat and tidy, and they’ll give you a clear look at what’s inside so you’ll know when you’re running low on your favorite snacks and essentials. Each set of six bins gives you a mix of four unique sizes. 32 Stepping Up Food Prep With This Complete Kitchen Knife Set
Take your slicing and dicing to the next level with a set of
stainless steel knives. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or an aspiring cook, having the right tools will make a huge difference in your routine. This sets start at seven pieces, with tried and true options like a chef’s knife, carving knife, paring knife, and more, and they go up to 19 pieces with more extensive choices. 33 Sprucing Up The Pantry With An Expansive Set Of Spice Jars & Accessories
Does everyone dream of a perfectly organized spice rack with
matching jars, or is it just me? This set of 14 square jars and lids also includes labels (both classic and chalkboard style), a funnel, and even shaker lids, so your spice rack, or drawer, or cabinet will look like something from a magazine. 34 Keeping Things Tidy With A Compact Trash Can That Sits Atop Your Counter
This stainless steel
countertop trash can is perfect for your coffee station, craft table, or bathroom counter. The brushed steel exterior goes with most decor styles, and makes it easy to clean, too. One buyer raved, “I love it & after accidentally shoving it off the counter with my clumsy elbow I can say that despite it being cheap it is fairly durable!” 35 Maintaining Fur-Free Furniture With This Pet Hair Remover That’s A Breeze To Use & Clean
As much as we love our pets, we don’t always want to snuggle up with their fur. Enter this
pet hair remover, which collects and holds hair until you remove it — and works without glue strips or sticky sheets. Use it on blankets, upholstery, furniture, and more, and never worry about waste or replacements. 36 Extending The Life Of Furniture & Fabrics With An Upholstery Repair Kit
Instead of replacing expensive items like upholstery, heavy-duty coats, and carpets, you can use this
upholstery repair kit to extend their lifespan. The seven heavyweight needles and durable nylon thread work with everything from tents, canvas and carpet, to fur and leather, and even plush toys. “New life has been breathed into my sofa and I am glad to have this kit on hand for any other repairs,” raved one buyer. 37 Bringing Order To The Cleaning Closet With A Mop & Broom Holder That Mounts To The Wall
It’s easy for cleaning supplies to stay neat and off the floor with a
wall mount that holds brooms, mops, rakes, and more. Five slots keep handled tools secure, while six hooks can hold looping items like umbrellas, shovels, sponges, and more. Four colors are available, and all necessary hardware for installation is included, too. 38 Cleaning The Highest Corners Of Your Home With This Extendable Duster
Keep cobwebs and dust at bay with this
microfiber brush and extension pole set. It goes from 30 to 100 inches, so even the highest corners of most homes are now within reach. With a bendable head and three interchangeable and reusable covers, you’ll be able to make everything from ceiling fans and shelves to walls and windows sparkle. 39 Getting That Fence & Deck Looking Spiffy With An Easy Outdoor Cleaning Solution
Not only will you feel super adult-y when you purchase
fence and patio wash, but it’ll give the exterior of your home a boost, too. This 64-ounce bottle includes a spray nozzle, and it can attach to your hose, making application and clean-up a breeze — no scrubbing needed. Check out the before and after photos shared by buyers if you’re still not convinced. 40 Impressing Guests From The Get-Go With These Modern House Numbers
Sometimes the littlest details can make the biggest difference. These
house numbers are contemporary and, dare I say, cool. Spacers are included, along with all necessary hardware for hanging, so you can install them flush against your home or with a floating look. Each 5-inch number is also crisp and easy to read from a distance, too.
