Your Home Could Seem So Much More Expensive If You Tried Any Of These Cheap Tricks

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you don’t tell anyone how much you spent on a certain part of your home, they’ll never know — unless, of course, you show them this list because you’re that good of a friend. But seriously, if you’re looking to update or spruce up your home, consider some of the cheap tricks outlined here, which will make your home seem so much more expensive.

There’s something here for every room in your apartment or house, plus a few ideas for your exterior, too. Yet, even with the variety of suggestions here, all of these ideas and products have one very important thing in common — they won’t break the bank. So before you head to the hardware store or to that expensive home decor site, take a look at these budget-friendly ideas. You just may save yourself some time (and your wallet some strain).

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1 Mounting This Stylish & Useful Entryway Basket To The Wall OROPY Entryway Mail Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll love the sleek, modern look of this wire entryway holder as much as you love the convenience it adds to your daily life. The top part gives you a basket perfect for holding small items, like sunglass or wallets. There are also six hooks underneath great for hanging up house and car keys, dog leashes, and masks for the whole family.

2 Putting A Quality Doormat Inside The Door, Too SlipToGrip Universal Doormat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Give your house an extra cleanliness boost by tucking this dirt-grabbing anti-slip universal doormat inside your entry. Since it’s made from an incredibly durable, weatherproof material, you have the option to use it outdoors as well. The fibrous PVC material is a pro at scraping and grabbing grime from your shoes you don’t want traipsed through your house, keeping floors nice and tidy.

3 Tucking Potential Clutter Into These Upscale Storage Bins With Leather Handles DECOMOMO Storage Bins (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These are functional and modern storage containers, made fashionable and adult-looking. The two-toned fabric gives a sophisticated vibe, while the leather handles are simple but elegant. Each bin measures 15 inches long and 11 inches tall (9.5 inches deep) and you get a set of three, giving you top-notch options for storing sundries like toys and blankets in style.

4 Using Elegant & Energy-Efficient LED Lights Under Cabinets & Stairs Brilliant Evolution Battery Powered LED Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get additional light instantly by putting these chic LED remote controlled lights in any room you need. This light kit comes with heavy-duty adhesive tape as well as screws for the installation you prefer. And the convenience factor the remote gives you can’t be beat — you can control everything in the palm of your hand, from brightness level to setting timers and more.

5 Lining Walkways & Sidewalks With These Solar-Powered Lights Signature Garden Solar Garden Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Light up your front yard and walkway with ease thanks to these solar-powered garden lights. Installing these lights is super easy and anyone can do it. Simply push the pointed stake at the end of the light straight down into the ground and you’re all set. You’ll also save money as these LED garden lights get charged up every day thanks to the rays of the sun.

6 Getting Windows Sparkly Clean With This Microfiber Squeegee Set ITTAHO Squeegee Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon This handheld microfiber squeegee set has never made it easier to clean windows and other glass surfaces. One of the best features this squeegee offers is that it has multiple handle options. Need a long, extended handle to reach places up high? Use the screw on attachments for additional length. If you want to use it as a way to keep the walls of your shower clean, use the basic small handle that fits right in your hand.

7 Tidying Up Loose, Unsightly Cords With A Cable Management Box Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you have an area, such as your entertainment console, that has a ton of wires and cords everywhere, get them organized and out of sight using this cable management box. The lid is a neutral wood shade, and there are slots on the sides of the box to slip your different cords and cables through. All the loose ends fit neatly inside instead of being a jumbled mess for all to see.

8 Organizing Your Pots, Pans, & Kitchen Tools With This Wall-Mounted Shelf Greenco Wall Mounted Pot And Pan Organizer Amazon $32 See On Amazon Quickly and easily add extra kitchen storage with this wall-mounted shelf to hold items like pots and pans. The S-shaped hooks add a pop of flair compared to a more traditional hook for you to keep some of your most used cooking utensils in easy reach. This wall shelf is also very sturdy and is capable of holding up to 35 pounds.

9 Replacing Mismatched Kitchen Utensils With A Sleek & Durable Set HOT TARGET Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensils Set (11-Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon There is a lot to be impressed by with this 11-piece kitchen utensil set. For one, it’s heat resistant, so you can use it for cooking and baking, all the while knowing the quality won’t be compromised. Also, they’re all safe to toss in the dishwasher so you don’t have to take the time to clean them by hand.

10 Bringing Order To Drawers With This Expandable Bamboo Organizer Premium Bamboo Drawer Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon There are enough slots in this expandable bamboo organizer to arrange your silverware by sizes and utensils, whichever suites your preference. When it’s fully extended you have five storage slots, and when it’s closed, three slots. And the water-resistant bamboo is a definite upgrade from the plastic ones we remember as kids growing up.

11 Tricking Out Your Home Bar With A Swanky Cocktail Kit FineDine Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll become the go-to bartender of your friend group thanks to this seven-piece stainless steel cocktail kit. Between the shaker, stirring spoon, double-sided jigger, pouring spouts, and bottle opener, you have everything you need right at your fingertips to make any cocktail you desire. Whether it’s something shaken or stirred, you’ve got everyone covered.

12 Serving Guests (Or Yourself) On This Multipurpose Charcuterie Board Dynamic Gear Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ve never seen a bamboo charcuterie board quite like this one. All around the edge is a slightly concave section that’s perfect for arranging crackers or baguette slices as the base of your platter. The center area is perfect for stacking your favorite meats, cheeses, nuts, and fruits. Best of all, the serving utensils are already close by in a handy, hidden pull-out compartment.

13 Maximizing Storage & Ease With A Lazy Susan You Can Use Anywhere Greenco Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the convenience and functionality that a lazy Susan turntable (or two!) will add to your organization system. The clear base makes it easy to check out everything that you have in there, and of course, the base rotates smoothly so you can spin it to easily grab what you need.

14 Storing Dry Goods In A Set Of Stylish Glass Jars Made For The Pantry Estilo Glass Canisters And Spice Jar Set (8-Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bring unity to your pantry and countertops with this set of glass storage jars. The cylindrical glass bases and stainless steel, screw-top lids look so nice you’ll actually want to display these front and center in your kitchen. Even better, you get plenty of size options, so you’ll be able to keep all kinds of foods fresher, such as pasta, chips, nuts, granola, and more.

15 Making Your Stainless Steel Appliances Look Brand New With This No-Drip Foam Cleaner Scotchgard Stainless Steel Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon Cut through all the dirt, smudges, grime, fingerprints, and more that are currently covering your stainless steel appliances when you use this no-drip foaming cleaner. It works wonders on things like refrigerators, stove tops, microwaves, and dishwashers, while providing a long-lasting shine so you won’t have to constantly be cleaning those surfaces.

16 Streamlining Your Closet With These High-Quality Wooden Hangers Zober Wooden Shirt Hangers with Rubber Grips (20-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Walking into your closet to find clothes on the floor because they slipped off the hangers will be a thing of the past when you upgrade to these wooden hangers with rubber grips. These hangers exude a sense of luxury and will turn your closet into a mature-looking oasis for your clothes. Conveniently, you can turn the hook a full 360 degrees to easily get everything aligned in the same direction.

17 Unifying Your Bathroom Vanity With These Cute Storage Jars SheeChung Apothecary Jars (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Keep your vanity neat, tidy, and organized with the help of this six-piece set of apothecary jars. Each jar comes with its own lid with a small knob on top for easy handling. There are also stick-on labels that come with them, so you can write what each one contains if you want to. They are the perfect size to hold commonly used products like Q-tips, hair ties, cotton balls, and more.

18 Swapping Old Hand Towels For A Set Of Chic Turkish Cotton Ones Ruvy Home Basics Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon The softness and durability you get from these 100% cotton Turkish hand towels will surpass all your other towels so much you’ll want to order more. There is a braided-like fringe on the ends that adds an understated but beautiful touch of style. These towels are as soft as they are absorbent, which is why they are so popular with Amazon customers.

19 Revitalizing Tile With This Handheld Pen That Helps Color & Seal Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd White Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon If the grout-work in your bathroom or kitchen needs a touch-up, use this waterproof grout pen instead of dropping tons of cash and time to redo everything. This small but powerful pen lets you restore up to 150 feet of grout. There are also two tip options available, wide and narrow, so you can find the perfect fit for your home improvement project.

20 Up-Leveling The Bathroom With A Bidet That Easily Attaches To Your Toilet Greenco Mechanical Bidet Amazon $34 See On Amazon Go ahead and take the plunge and give this attachable bidet a try — you might be surprised by how much you actually like it. This gadget is a great way to continue, or begin, your eco-friendly home improvement journey. You have the ability to control the temperature of the water, as well as the spray pressure from the house.

21 Maximizing Storage With This Attractive & Practical Tiered Bathroom Cart AOJIA Slim Storage Cart Amazon $27 See On Amazon This sleek metal rolling cart is an easy way to add extra storage to your bathroom. It’s handy because you can use a shelf for longer-term storage for items like toilet paper, to ensure you never run out when most needed, and utilize the other two shelves for your daily beauty products. You can even store excess towels for when you have guests over — keeping everything in sight ensures you’re stocked up.

22 Channeling A Spa-Like Essence With This Elegant Bamboo Bath Mat Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $29 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom floors dry and help prevent potential falls by using this grippy bamboo bath mat when you get out of the tub. You don’t need to fret about damaging the wood finish by getting it wet as it is made to be water resistant. On the underside, there are non-slip grips spaced equal distances apart to provide a sturdy base that won’t move.

23 Storing Your Most-Used Hygiene Products In One Tidy Container iHave Toothbrush Holders Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make the most out of small space thanks to this sectioned bathroom organizer. There are sections designed to hold toothbrushes, toothpaste, whitening strips, lip balm, hair supplies, and more. You even get two cups that live on handy holders on the sides when you’re not using them.

24 Streamlining Your Desk With This Multipurpose Computer Stand That Has Tons Of Excess Storage Simple Houseware Desk Monitor Stand Riser Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll love the fact that this desk monitor stand pulls double-duty and also functions as a mini desk. There are multiple slots on both sides that are perfect for storing items like pens, pencils, paper clips, sticky notes, and other everyday office supplies you use. It also has a shelf to store your keyboard and mouse when not working.

25 Clearing Clutter With A Hanging Pocket Organizer That Slips Over The Door Simple Houseware Over Door Pocket File Amazon $12 See On Amazon Having important files and documents in a convenient location that is easy for you to access is a must-have for any office space. Using this hanging pocket file is a simple solution that also won’t take up any floor or desk space. The two hooks at the top securely fasten the pocket file to the door, keeping everything at eye level so you won’t have to bend and stoop to find what you need.

26 Styling A Gallery Wall With This Picture Frame Set That Makes It So Easy Americanflat Mahogany Gallery Wall Picture Frame Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’ve been coveting a gallery wall but have found yourself intimidated by the setup and styling required, this is your lucky day. This picture frame set includes seven frames in three versatile sizes, and it comes in seven different colors (including a pretty driftwood) so you’ll be able to find the perfect ones to complement your space.

27 Elevating Your Plant Friends With This Elegant Wooden Flower Pot Holder Mkono Mid Century Wood Flower Pot Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Greenery is almost always a good addition to your home, but when your plants are in a sleek and stylish stand? That’s the chef’s kiss. This mid-century modern wooden plant stand comes in four sizes ranging from 8 inches up to 14 inches, and it’s offered in three natural wood tones. Warning: you may be tempted to get more than one.

28 Hiding Unsightly Wires Around Your Home With A Simple Cord Cover Kit Delamu Cord Cover Raceway Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you can look around your home and see random cords popping out from behind your furniture, you may want to sit down for this one. You can easily hide them with a cord cover kit. Not only will your home look and feel nicer, but there’s an added safety benefit too. Two kit sizes are offered, and they’re available in neutral colors (which can also be painted).

29 Instantly Transforming Your Kitchen Or Bathroom With These Peel And Stick Tiles Art3d Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash Amazon $29 See On Amazon These monochrome peel and stick tiles are so simple, yet so sophisticated. They’ll work in nearly any home and are the kind of DIY project that almost all skill levels can tackle. Six different colors are available (including a gorgeous soft teal) and just as the name implies, the adhesive is already applied so you simply peel and stick them to your wall or surface of choice.

30 Protecting Kitchen Counters (& Yourself) With An Oil-Containing Splatter Screen BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $10 See On Amazon You get the best of both worlds when you cook with a splatter screen — steam escapes from your pots and pans, but grease and oil don’t. This stainless steel choice comes in four sizes that fit most pans (ranging from 9.5 to 15 inches), with a secure plastic handle. Pop it in the dishwasher in between uses for easy clean-up.

31 Maintaining A Pristine & Polished Fridge With These Refrigerator Bins Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you want to give yourself a silent (or not-so-silent) pat on the back every time you open your fridge, these transparent organizer bins are for you. They’ll keep your fridge neat and tidy, and they’ll give you a clear look at what’s inside so you’ll know when you’re running low on your favorite snacks and essentials. Each set of six bins gives you a mix of four unique sizes.

32 Stepping Up Food Prep With This Complete Kitchen Knife Set Master Maison Premium Kitchen Knife Set (7-Pieces) Amazon $52 See On Amazon Take your slicing and dicing to the next level with a set of stainless steel knives. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or an aspiring cook, having the right tools will make a huge difference in your routine. This sets start at seven pieces, with tried and true options like a chef’s knife, carving knife, paring knife, and more, and they go up to 19 pieces with more extensive choices.

33 Sprucing Up The Pantry With An Expansive Set Of Spice Jars & Accessories AOZITA Glass Spice Jars with Spice Labels (14-Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Does everyone dream of a perfectly organized spice rack with matching jars, or is it just me? This set of 14 square jars and lids also includes labels (both classic and chalkboard style), a funnel, and even shaker lids, so your spice rack, or drawer, or cabinet will look like something from a magazine.

34 Keeping Things Tidy With A Compact Trash Can That Sits Atop Your Counter Estilo Mini Countertop Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon This stainless steel countertop trash can is perfect for your coffee station, craft table, or bathroom counter. The brushed steel exterior goes with most decor styles, and makes it easy to clean, too. One buyer raved, “I love it & after accidentally shoving it off the counter with my clumsy elbow I can say that despite it being cheap it is fairly durable!”

35 Maintaining Fur-Free Furniture With This Pet Hair Remover That’s A Breeze To Use & Clean ChomChom Reusable Pet Hair Remover Amazon $24 See On Amazon As much as we love our pets, we don’t always want to snuggle up with their fur. Enter this pet hair remover, which collects and holds hair until you remove it — and works without glue strips or sticky sheets. Use it on blankets, upholstery, furniture, and more, and never worry about waste or replacements.

36 Extending The Life Of Furniture & Fabrics With An Upholstery Repair Kit kedudes Upholstery Repair Kit Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of replacing expensive items like upholstery, heavy-duty coats, and carpets, you can use this upholstery repair kit to extend their lifespan. The seven heavyweight needles and durable nylon thread work with everything from tents, canvas and carpet, to fur and leather, and even plush toys. “New life has been breathed into my sofa and I am glad to have this kit on hand for any other repairs,” raved one buyer.

37 Bringing Order To The Cleaning Closet With A Mop & Broom Holder That Mounts To The Wall HYRIXDIRECT Mop and Broom Wall Mount Amazon $13 See On Amazon It’s easy for cleaning supplies to stay neat and off the floor with a wall mount that holds brooms, mops, rakes, and more. Five slots keep handled tools secure, while six hooks can hold looping items like umbrellas, shovels, sponges, and more. Four colors are available, and all necessary hardware for installation is included, too.

38 Cleaning The Highest Corners Of Your Home With This Extendable Duster Uppercut Microfiber Duster with Extension Pole Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep cobwebs and dust at bay with this microfiber brush and extension pole set. It goes from 30 to 100 inches, so even the highest corners of most homes are now within reach. With a bendable head and three interchangeable and reusable covers, you’ll be able to make everything from ceiling fans and shelves to walls and windows sparkle.

39 Getting That Fence & Deck Looking Spiffy With An Easy Outdoor Cleaning Solution Mold Armor Fence and Patio Wash Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only will you feel super adult-y when you purchase fence and patio wash, but it’ll give the exterior of your home a boost, too. This 64-ounce bottle includes a spray nozzle, and it can attach to your hose, making application and clean-up a breeze — no scrubbing needed. Check out the before and after photos shared by buyers if you’re still not convinced.