Your March Tarot Reading

March springs you forward. I asked my tarot deck, “What do we need to know this month?” The message of this five-card spread is to listen to your pain, and it will tell you what you need to heal.

What is Tarot?

These cards come from 15th-century Italy. They were first used as a divinatory tool by the Romani people, a diasporic ethnic group originally from India (sometimes referred to by the slur “gypsies,” a term that should only be used and reclaimed by Roma).

Facing persecution, many of us turned to fortune-telling as a survival trade. It’s an example of our resilience in the face of oppression.

How I Read Tarot

My grandmother taught me fortune telling, particularly tarot, palm, and tea leaf reading.

I use my work — tarot reading, my writing, my podcast, and my forthcoming book The Secret of Romani Fortune Telling — in order to celebrate Romani culture and educate others.

Your Tarot Reading For March 2024

Energy: The Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands urges you to harness your inspiration and take action. If there is a passion or goal you want to achieve, plan ahead and take concrete steps.

If you aren’t feeling moved by anything in particular, reflect on what you love, what makes you want to celebrate life (or at least enjoy it more), and consider what that means for your future.

This card can sometimes signal impulsivity, but don’t jump into anything without looking. Instead, intentionally craft and follow the map to your dream.

Situation: The Three of Swords

The Three of Swords suggests that any distress you’re experiencing might also be a source of inspiration for change.

If you’re stressed about managing your money, for instance, turn this into motivation to become more financially literate through a course, book, app, or advisor.

If a relationship is hurting you, talk it out, try counseling, or end it. Don’t ignore your pain — that’s communication from within saying that you need change, support, or time.

Obstacle: The Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is a card of victory, but when it appears as an obstacle, it indicates you may be struggling with perfection or the quest for external validation. But perfection isn’t real, and it’s impossible to please everyone.

Don’t give in to the inner voice announcing your failures. Any endeavor will naturally ebb and flow. It’s time to redefine success — not as a shelf of trophies, but as courage, the pursuit of happiness, and your willingness to learn from your mistakes.

Forget about the scoreboard. You win some, you lose some, but maybe you can let go of that black-and-white way of thinking altogether.

Action: The Nine of Wands

The Nine of Wands asks you to recognize if you’re weary after all that you’ve overcome. You’ve come a long way, baby, and it makes sense if you need to rest before you hit the road again.

It’s important to pace yourself. You are more likely to meet your goals if you aren’t burning yourself out trying to do everything at once. Instead, allow for time to recuperate. Be strategic with how you schedule your time, ask for help, and delegate. Use breaks to rest, not just to distract yourself from the grind.

Stay the course, but walk, don’t run — and stop for naps.

Lesson: The Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups is a sweet card of blessings, wish-making, and gratitude. Practice being present. Appreciate all that you’ve created, nurtured, and received.

Stay optimistic about the future and let yourself dream. When life gets challenging, keep those bright visions at the forefront of your mind. Let these ideas motivate you to keep going.

Gratitude is grounding. It helps you see all the support you’ve received from those around you. Love yourself and others, and let yourself be loved, too.

How To Use March 2024's Tarot Lessons

Make a list of at least three things that weigh heavy on your heart right now. Journal about what the corresponding need is for each source of pain, and how you can address it. For example, if you’re feeling lonely, would you benefit from visiting family, sending a funny meme to a friend, meeting new people, or adopting a pet? If you’re feeling helpless about the violence in the world, consider calling your representatives, volunteering, donating, or boycotting. With each pain, find the call to action.

You might draw inspiration from Robin Badaire, who writes, researches, and speaks out about the representation of Romani people and history in American superhero comics. Troubled by whitewashing and other representation issues, they transform their pain into meaningful action.