3 Zodiac Signs Sagittarius Is Most Likely To Marry

When you're an independent Sagittarius who loves going wherever you want, whenever you want, it takes a special kind of person to tie you down. Truth be told, marriage isn't a huge priority in your life. In fact, the idea of commitment makes you itch, and you can totally find happiness in flying solo for the rest of your life. But don't count marriage out just yet. According to an astrologer, the three zodiac signs Sagittarius is most likely to marry will change your mind about commitment.

"Sagittarius is known as the seeker of the zodiac," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle. "In life, we’d see an Archer’s adventurous spirit traveling the world delving into different cultures, doing extreme sports in the wilderness, and pursuing higher levels of knowledge and consciousness. Because Sagittarius is such an adventurer, they tend to feel tied down by the prospect of a long-term capital-C commitment with another person."

Now, that doesn't mean Sag won't ever marry. They just need a lot of freedom and excitement in their relationship for it to work. According to Semos, they need a spouse who is fairly independent, open-minded, and energetic. They need someone who can keep up with them while also being the "glue" to keep the relationship together. Even if the archer is committed, they'll still need someone to help ground them every now and then. According to Semos, the following three zodiac signs most likely to marry Sagittarius will do just that.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) These two fire signs make a great pair because they have a lot in common. For instance, like Sag, Aries are energetic and impulsive. "This works perfectly with Sagittarius, who is spontaneous and the zodiac’s athlete," Semos says. "This pair doesn’t play games or withhold their emotions. They're both unapologetically enthusiastic." Freedom-loving Sagittarius will also appreciate how independent Aries is. They can happily commit to them long-term without feeling like they need to compromise their need for space.

Leo (July — August 22) These two fun-loving fire signs will be immediately drawn to each other's personalities. Sagittarius, in particular, will especially love Leo's wild side and confidence. "Leo does everything with gusto, wears their heart on their sleeves, and requires affection and attention," Semos says. The lion has too much pride to "beg or grovel or be too 'clingy' in a relationship," which works well for Sagittarius, who finds that to be their biggest turn-off. This couple will have a lot of fun and romantic adventures together.