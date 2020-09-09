3 Zodiac Signs You're Most Likely To Marry, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I'd like to propose a new dating show, where it's revealed which three zodiac signs you're most likely to marry, and from there, you get to vote them off one by one, Bachelorette-style. But instead of choosing from folks who just want to be on reality TV, you're choosing from people who are compatible with you, astrologically speaking.

That means that your signs make for a good combination in terms of what you value and what you want out of life. And that other aspects of your astrological chart align as well, including the element associated with your sign.

"Signs of the same element will be compatible, and signs with the opposite element can strike up chemistry together (opposites are air/fire and earth/water)," Emily Ridout, MA, astrologer, tells Bustle. "Generally, [you want to] avoid direct opposites (the sign six months away from yours), unless your sign is mutable (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces)."

It would also be necessary to look at a person's moon, Venus, and Mars signs. "For a partnership to work," Ridout says, "you’ll need several significant points of compatibility in your charts, and a couple of points of slight friction (to keep you both from stagnation)."

My proposed dating show would suss all that out, leaving you with the three best options. As we wait for it to be created, you'll just have to read on below for an expert take on which signs you're most likely to marry based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Cancer, Libra, Aquarius You're most likely to marry someone who can balance out your intense Aries energy. And Cancer is one of those signs, Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author, tells Bustle. Your proverbial "inner child" likes being around the nurturing vibes of a Cancer, while Cancer is happiest with a fun-loving partner like you, who pulls them out of their shell. As a refined and balanced sign, Libra is also a good match, since their chill vibes help keep your impulsivity in check. "This paring also shares a dynamic sexuality encompassing tender love with deep passion," Barretta says. If you'd like to marry someone who encourages your spontaneity, however, then Aquarius is the perfect partner. "Both of these signs like to experience new things and share an impulsive nature," she says. "Aquarius doesn’t discourage Aries from diving straight into new things, and Aries always seems to be on board for even some of Aquarius’ most unusual ideas."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn The one thing you look for in a long-term partner is stability, which is why a Taurus/Cancer combo is a "match made in heaven," Barretta says. You'l both want to get married ASAP, so you can have that sense of security. It's the same reason why you'd be happy to marry a Scorpio, too, since what they want most in life is a loyal, nurturing relationship. "Taurus and Scorpio are also both passionate signs," Barretta says, "so there is no doubt that the chemistry between them is off the charts." As an earth sign, you're also drawn to Capricorn, since they value stability, strong values, and getting their finances in order. To you, nothing is sexier.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Virgo, Sagittarius, Aquarius As a Gemini, you're intellectual, inquisitive, and thus need a partner who can keep up, Barretta says. Virgo is perfect in that sense, since they have no problem diving deep and having meaningful conversations. (In other words, you won't get bored.) You and Sagittarius are great together too, since you both like to travel and not stay in one place too long. "They are both social signs and usually have a vast network of interesting friends," Barretta says. "Their shared spontaneity for adventure keeps their life — and sex life — far from dull." But Gemini and Aquarius often wind up together, too, so you never really know. According to Barretta, you'd stimulate each other intellectually, give each other personal space, and be OK with a life that isn't exactly traditional.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Libra, Capricorn, Pisces You value home, family, security, and romantic love, Barretta says, which is why you're most likely to marry a Libra, who can be your rock. But you might also gravitate towards a Capricorn, since they have a strong work ethic. You would appreciate the sense of security that provides, Barretta says, while they'd appreciate your romantic side, as it would help prevent the relationship from becoming too stodgy. If you're an extra romantic Cancer though, you might end up marrying a Pisces, which Barretta calls a "magical combination." Because you're in touch with your emotions, two will be super happy and in love, right from the get-go.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius Leos need to feel seen, so you'd be happiest in a long-term relationship with someone who appreciates you — and can keep up with your ever-evolving ideas. That's most likely to happen with fire signs, like Aries and Sagittarius, who will also want to "stay in motion," Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, an archetypal astrologer, tells Bustle. These two will have no problem keeping up. The same is true for Aquarius, she says, who will love and value your sense of independence. If you get married, neither of you will make the other feel tied down. Instead, you'll support each other's desire for freedom and creativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Taurus, Capricorn, Pisces As a Virgo, you're known for being meticulous in everything you do. And no one will appreciate that more than Taurus and Capricorn — two signs you have a good chance of ending up with. The thing is, these two also have the ability to make life fun, and pull you out of your head a little, which you'll fall head-over-heels for. It's why the chances of marrying a Pisces are high as well, since they're known for being mystical, magical, and emotional — all things that are good for a Virgo to experience. "Pisces could be a way for Virgo to loosen up a bit and stop planning as much and trust more of their intuition rather than intellect," Farrar says. If you can do that for each other, it'll make for an amazing, long-term connection.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Aries, Gemini, Aquarius When you think about marriage, you envision collaboration and partnership, which is where your fellow air signs, Gemini and Aquarius, truly shine. They can satiate your intellectual curiosity, Farrar says, while you can help them see the value of closeness. It'll make for the type of relationship that has staying power. But don't be surprised if you marry an Aries, either, since you'd also complement each other really well. Creating a sense of balance is something Libras are all about, so you'll be drawn to Aries' fiery side, while they'll appreciate your stability.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Cancer, Taurus, Pisces You crave depth and understanding in relationships, as well as someone who understands your emotions, Farrar says. And no one can do that quite like a caring, nurturing Cancer. A grounded Taurus is another good match, she says, since you'll connect on a deep level. You'll be naturally drawn together, and won't want to leave. Same for Pisces. "Scorpio has a rich inner world that needs nourishing," Farrar says, and Pisces is up to the task. Together, you'll create a great marriage where you both feel loved and secure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius If you do get married, it'll be to someone who has no problem keeping up with your intense energy, like Aries. They're someone who understands what it's like to have big goals, Ridout says, and they'll even help you reach them. Gemini will have no problem matching your energy level, either. "They're fun, and you love fun," she says. But you'll also value their ability to bring a breeziness to heavy moments, which will feel invaluable through life's ups and down. Another Sagittarius has a shot at marrying you too, Rideout says, because no one gets you quite like someone who is exactly like you. This marriage will not only be happy, but full of adventure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio As two earth signs, you're most likely to marry Taurus, since they'll "totally ‘get’ your drive to build, achieve, and focus," Ridout says. "They can be a great, grounding support for you as you seek your heartiest goals." And vice versa. Same goes for Virgo, another earth sign. You both share the same values in life, which is super important when it comes to marriage. You're both all about that sense of groundedness, too, but also make a point to have fun. Scorpio is another contender. "You’re climbing to great heights, and Scorpio holds the depths," Ridout says. "Just like a tree has to grow both up and down at the same time, the two of you can reach greater emotional and practical levels together. Plus, you’ll both make the other feel safe and secure."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius As a fellow air sign, no one will "see" you quite like a Gemini. "They’ll be your intellectual equal, plus they’ll be able to add information to topics that flow into your mind," Ridout says. "Their nimbleness [...] will keep things engaging and interesting." The same is true for Libra, another air sign, Ridout says. "You’ll find that Libra energy people are great companions who will be willing to chat with you about anything, while making life a beautiful experience." Sagittarius also falls into this category, since you're both deep thinkers, Ridout says, but also want to have fun, hold great conversations, and not stay in one spot for too long.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn Pisces is known for being a bit "out there," which is why you're drawn to signs who ground you in reality. Taurus naturally offers this quality, Ridout says, by being a safe and loving partner. Plus, just like you, they're a natural romantic, which only adds to the chemistry. As a water sign, Scorpio also gets what you're all about, "and will add a depth and rootedness to your swirling intuitive nature," Ridout says. "In Scorpio you'll find someone who will help you hold and face all of your myriad thoughts, emotions, and intuitive hits." And while it might seem like an odd combo, Capricorn could also be an amazing lifelong partner, since they're as practical as it comes. Together, Ridout says, you'll find stability, with Capricorn lending a sense of reality to your mystical tendencies.

While astrology isn't everything when it comes to who you will marry, these three zodiac signs are the folks you'll be most drawn to, and who will make it seem easy to envision a future together.

Experts:

Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author

Rebecca M. Farrar, MA, archetypal astrologer

Emily Ridout, MA, astrology teacher