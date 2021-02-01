3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Burn For You

Anyone can say, "I love you," but the Simon Bassets of the world will tell you, "I burn for you." Thanks to Netflix's Bridgerton, many are now longing for the type of passion you'd only find in a regency romance. Although finding someone who feels just as deeply for you as the Duke of Hastings does for Daphne Bridgerton may seem like a total fantasy given how dating can be today, astrology says otherwise. There are three zodiac signs most likely to burn for you — and they aren't even a little rakish.
As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, when someone burns for you, it means they deeply want, desire, or long for you. If that kind of intensity is what you're looking for in a relationship, there are a couple of zodiac signs that may not be able to fulfill that desire, like Aquarius and Capricorn.
"Though these two next-door neighbors don't have too much in common, they both share a tendency to be quite understated when it comes to having and displaying burning desire," Monahan says. "Aquarius is just not a romantic sign, and in fact, balks at sentimental or emotional displays. Capricorn is a sign that values practical over-romantic, and is far too busy channeling their boss energy into other pursuits (namely career)."
Every zodiac sign experiences love and passion differently, and astrology can help you find the type of partner you're looking for. According to Monahan, these are the three zodiac signs most likely to burn for you.