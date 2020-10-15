4 Zodiac Signs Most Sexually Compatible With Taurus

When it comes to the sexy stuff, there's no BS with this bull. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, earth sign Taurus takes sensuality super seriously. Perhaps that's why the zodiac signs most sexually compatible with Taurus are all about connection, romance, and luxury.

"Taurus is naturally inclined towards very deep and intense sexual pleasures," Cindy Mckean, astrologer and founder of Kansas City Astrology & Tarot, tells Bustle. "As a fixed sign, they instinctively are singular with one partner, but if they are not committed, a Taurus is game for sexual adventures."

Because they're an earth sign, Mckean shares that Taurus has a wealth of stamina and endurance. In the boardroom or the bedroom, they like to go the distance. From erotic massages to cutesy cuddling, Taurus craves an all-night experience with their lover, even during a casual hookup.

Here are the four signs that likely rock Taurus' world.

1 Taurus (April 20 – May 20) According to astrologer Linda Furiate, the perfect sexual partner for a Taurus is often another Taurus. "Taurus aims to please on every level," Furiate tells Bustle. "Their body and minds may become one in sensing exactly how the other wants to feel." Taurus loves to make sex feel special. From putting clean sheets on the bed to opening a bottle of nice wine, they want to make their partner feel turned on from head to toe. So, when two Taureans come together, there is a mutual understanding of the importance of setting the scene and being totally comfortable before getting it on. "The key to compatibility with another Taurus is the foreplay," Furiate says. "To heighten the erotic senses to create the ultimate form of pleasure."

2 Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21) If Taurus is a night of rose petals and Champagne, Scorpio is a hot hookup in a dark dive bar bathroom. But when they come together, these two signs create some serious heat. "Taurus is one of the few signs in the zodiac that can match Scorpio's intensity and depth without the entanglement of the emotional impact that Scorpio experiences as a water sign," Mckean says. "In bed, this is very hot and sexy compatibility." Though Taurus and Scorpio are astrological opposites, Mckean shares they have a magnetic attraction, making them great sexual partners. "Both signs are deep, sensual, and prefer singularity in committed relationships," Mckean says.

3 Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22) Also ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, air sign Libra is all about sensuality and romance. "Neither Taurus nor Libra want to let down their heavenly goddess," Furiate says. "Combining their soulful longing will bring forth the ultimate approach to sexual harmony." However, Libra may be a bit more proactive with trying new positions or incorporating role-playing and kink, Furiate shares that this pair is good at communicating their needs and finding a perfect balance. "Libra is an air sign and is open and quite willing to express exactly what is needed to engage in sexual teamwork," Furiate says. "This is often a confidence booster for shy and conservative Taurus."

4 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21) Though Taurus often find themselves in long-term, committed relationships, Mckean shares that when they are single and mingling, they love to be adventurous and exploratory, just like fire sign Sagittarius. "Carnal pleasures of all kinds are right up the Taurus' alley," Mckean says. "This opens them up to adventure with an already experienced Sagittarius that would make for great sexual compatibility." As Mckean shares, when Taurus and Sagittarius come together, nothing is off-limits even for a short while. "Be it a mile-high tryst, an orgy, or just something hot and new, Taurus becomes a willing partner to explore new grounds," Mckean says."This openness to adventure may be short-lived but is definitely worthwhile. Striking the iron while it's hot is the motto during those moments."

Sources:

Linda Furiate, astrologer

Cindy Mckean, astrologer and founder of Kansas City Astrology & Tarot