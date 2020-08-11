When Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and luxury, rules your zodiac sign, you’re bound to have certain standards for your ideal partner. Sure, your dating history may be shorter than your to-do list, but that's only because you're pretty selective about who you go out with. When you’re a fixed earth sign like Taurus, you'd rather wait forever for the right one to come along rather than waste your time on incompatible matches. If you’re a Taurus and happen to come across a Virgo, Libra, or Pisces, don’t be afraid to give them a chance. According to an astrologer, these three zodiac signs are most likely to be Taurus’ soulmate.

"Taurus is a sign that can go the distance with just about anything, and relationships are no exception," Jessica D'Angio, astrologer and owner of MsFortune Astrology, tells Bustle. "My biggest concern for my Taurus clients is stagnation. They tend to stick with toxic people for longer than they should, usually out of a need for comfort. So Taurus needs a long-term partner who is genuine, faithful, and really wants to create something harmonious for the long haul."

These earth signs can also benefit from a little spontaneity every once in a while. Since Taurus is a fixed sign, they tend to stick to a routine. According to D'Angio, a flexible, mutable sign can keep the bull from getting stuck in its place

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Like Taurus, Virgo is an earth sign, so they're very practical and reliable. They're also a mutable sign, so they know how to go with the flow. "Earth signs are the builders and planners among us, so these two signs can reach new heights together," D'Angio says. "Again, Taurus provides that stability, while Virgo is malleable, practical, and won't rest until a goal is met." Virgo is a powerful zodiac match that gets things done. While two earth signs getting together may not seem like the sexiest pairing, it's not like that with these two. Virgos may be represented by "The Virgin," but they love sex and aren't afraid to try new things in bed. According to D'Angio, they'll know how to keep their sensual Taurus happy — in and out of the bedroom.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) At first glance, there's not a ton of obvious compatibility in this earth and air duo. According to D'Angio, this is actually a zodiac couple she sees all the time. "The common denominator in this match is Venus as both Taurus and Libra are Venus-ruled signs," she says. Even though earth and air don't mix well, the Venus connection makes this a solid match. Venus in Taurus is "subjective" and naturally draws everyone to them, while Venus in Libra is more "objective" and gets what they want by charming everyone around them. "When these two signs get together, the amount of loving energy created is palpable," D'Angio says. Taurus is sure to get their needs met when they get together with their fellow Venus-ruled sign.