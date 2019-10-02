I'll be honest with you: I have expensive taste when it comes to beauty products. And unfortunately for my bank account, I am particularly beholden to pricey hair goods that promise my best locks ever. I'm always taken in by the chance of shinier, healthier, glossier hair, even if it means spending £50 on a shampoo (eeeek). But, realistically, spending that much on a shampoo and conditioner just isn't sustainable, and TBH, isn't really necessary. Shampoos and conditioners you can buy for under £10 in your local Boots are actually often just as good as their more expensive counterparts.

With Boots now stocking brands such as Kristin Ess, PRO:VOKE, and Maui, as well as well-known favourites such as L’Oreal, TRESemme, and Aussie, there's something for everyone among their aisles. From deeply moisturising shampoos and conditioners that don't cost an arm and a leg to great sulphate-free options, there's lots of high-end options with low-end price tags. Plus, if you're hair is damaged or you suffer from a sensitive scalp, there are choices for that too.

In short, the high street/drug store is a great place to shop for affordable shampoos and conditioners, and these 12 are the absolute best in my opinion: