Bustle

10 Best Boots Shampoos & Conditioners

By Rebecca Fearn

I'll be honest with you: I have expensive taste when it comes to beauty products. And unfortunately for my bank account, I am particularly beholden to pricey hair goods that promise my best locks ever. I'm always taken in by the chance of shinier, healthier, glossier hair, even if it means spending £50 on a shampoo (eeeek). But, realistically, spending that much on a shampoo and conditioner just isn't sustainable, and TBH, isn't really necessary. Shampoos and conditioners you can buy for under £10 in your local Boots are actually often just as good as their more expensive counterparts.

With Boots now stocking brands such as Kristin Ess, PRO:VOKE, and Maui, as well as well-known favourites such as L’Oreal, TRESemme, and Aussie, there's something for everyone among their aisles. From deeply moisturising shampoos and conditioners that don't cost an arm and a leg to great sulphate-free options, there's lots of high-end options with low-end price tags. Plus, if you're hair is damaged or you suffer from a sensitive scalp, there are choices for that too.

In short, the high street/drug store is a great place to shop for affordable shampoos and conditioners, and these 12 are the absolute best in my opinion:

Best for saving £££

L’Oreal Elvive Extraordinary Oil Coconut Shampoo
£2.99
|
Boots
This uses fine coconut oil to nourish the hair without weighing it down. Also, at £2.99, it's the cheapest of the bunch and still impressive.

Best for blonde hair

PRO:VOKE Touch Of Silver Brightening Shampoo
£2.66
|
Boots
The affordable purple shampoo that blondes everywhere love, Touch Of Silver rids locks of brassiness.

Best for really dry hair

Aussie Miracle Moist Shampoo For Dry, Really Thirsty Hair
£2.79
|
Boots
Another classic favourite, this beauty icon uses Australian Macadamia Nut Oil to nourish, soothe, and tame.

Best for dandruff

Head & Shoulders Classic Clean 2-in-1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo
£4.99
|
Boots
This bestselling dandruff shampoo rids hair of annoying white flakes, and leaves lengths clean and shiny.

Best sulphate-free option

TRESemme Pro Collection Colour ShinePlex Sulphate Free Shampoo
£4.99
|
Boots
If you're over shampoos with sulphate, that coat hair, this one by TRESemme is a great sulphate-free option. It smells unbelievable, too.

Best for sensitive scalps

Kristin Ess Extra Gentle Shampoo
£11
|
Boots
Free of Sulfates, Parabens and Phthalates, this formula gently cleanses the hair without irritating sensitive scalps.

Best for tired mornings

Klorane Aquatic Mint Cleansing Shampoo
£8
|
Boots
French brand Klorane has some of the best gentle shampoos, and this refreshing mint option will wake you up in the morning.

Best for split ends

Mane 'n Tail Conditioner
£5.99
|
Boots
Mane 'n Tail's beloved conditioner contains a micro-enriched protein formula to deeply nourish and protect.

Best for a tropical feel

Maui Moisture Nourish & Moisture Coconut Milk Conditioner
£5.99
|
Boots
Inspired by Hawaiian Island Maui, this formula contains all the good stuff: aloe vera juice, coconut water, and mango butter.

Best for damaged hair

OGX Extra Strength Damage Remedy + Coconut Miracle Oil Conditioner
£7.99
|
Boots
With coconut oil and vanilla bean, this is the perfect conditioner for damaged hair that needs a little extra TLC.