Bustle

7 Best Hair Products To Help With Frizz, Because Autumn 2019 Is Set To Be Rainy In The UK

By Lollie King

It's official, we've left summer behind and the rainy season has begun. The wet weather has already been causing chaos up and down the UK, and it's not even October yet. Roads are flooded, trains are delayed, and it's fair to say that everyone is well and truly soaked. But, most importantly, the showers have been creating major problems for our hair. It's nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. But worry not. Below is a list of the a very best products to help with frizz and have your hair looking smooth and lush in no time. You're welcome guys.

Rain — whether it's a light drizzle or a full on storm — will always wreak havoc on our hair and, at times, it can feel helpless trying to fight against the frizz. However, with the right products in your beauty arsenal, you can definitely keep your hair looking the same as it did before the heavens opened.

First of all, you need to make sure your hair is healthy and getting enough moisture, as dry hair equals frizz whatever the weather. On top of that, you'll want to make sure you have some sort of on-the-go formula tucked away in your bag to help tame flyaways while you're out and about. Read on to find out my pick of the best of these types of products below.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Weightless Wonder Featherlight Smoothing Crème
£6.99
|
Boots
Frizz ease is a firm favourite for those with frizz-prone hair, and this product is a perfect example of why. Despite being creamy in texture, it's totally weightless so won't leave your hair feeling greasy or weighed down. It can be applied no wet or dry hair, controlling flyaways instantly. Come rain or shine, this has got you covered.
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Primer
£22
|
Bumble & Bumble
This oil primer from Bumble & Bumble is an undisputed hero product for those with curl, frizzy, or dry hair. Not only does it soften, detangle, and protect against breakage, it also de-frizzes hair. As the website explains, all you need do is "on day one, apply to damp hair, rake through, and style" and "on day two, apply to dry hair to refresh and re-style."
SuperFoodLx Illuminism Pomegranate Butter
£18
|
SuperFoodLx
This product works especially well for afro hair types and, oh my goodness, you'll never look back after using it. Apply it to wet hair and it almost immediately helps moisturise, banish frizz, and keep hair healthy. It also contains peppermint, which promotes hair growth. Hair growth and protection from rain, what more could you want?
Moroccanoil Treatment Light
£32.85
|
Feel Unique
If you haven't tried Morrocanoil before, now is your time. This light oil is not as dense as the original version and leaves no sign of residue. It keeps hair looking shiny and radiant, but best of all, it protects against the elements. This product can be applied to damp or dry hair, offering around-the-clock protection.
Ouai Anti Frizz Hair Sheets
£20
|
ASOS
These portable anti-frizz hair sheets are pretty impressive pieces of kit. Ouai was founded by hairdresser to the stars Jen Atkin, so she really knows what she's talking about. To use, unfold one of the sheets and swipe down from root to tip on dry hair and voila, your hair is de-frizzed. Amazing, right?
Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil & Almond Cream Dry Hair Treatment Mask
£2.49
|
Boots
This is a product that everyone should have in their arsenal. It's full of all the essential oils your hair needs to thrive in the rain, and, at £2.49 , it's an absolute steal. Put this in your hair, leave for 1-5 minutes, wash it out, and you're done.
Philip Kingsley Daily Damage Defence Conditioning Spray
£25
|
Cult Beauty
A few sprays of this after your morning shower will keep your hair protected from rain and, at the same time, moisturise and condition it too. Talk about two birds one stone.