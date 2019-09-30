It's official, we've left summer behind and the rainy season has begun. The wet weather has already been causing chaos up and down the UK, and it's not even October yet. Roads are flooded, trains are delayed, and it's fair to say that everyone is well and truly soaked. But, most importantly, the showers have been creating major problems for our hair. It's nothing short of an unmitigated disaster. But worry not. Below is a list of the a very best products to help with frizz and have your hair looking smooth and lush in no time. You're welcome guys.

Rain — whether it's a light drizzle or a full on storm — will always wreak havoc on our hair and, at times, it can feel helpless trying to fight against the frizz. However, with the right products in your beauty arsenal, you can definitely keep your hair looking the same as it did before the heavens opened.

First of all, you need to make sure your hair is healthy and getting enough moisture, as dry hair equals frizz whatever the weather. On top of that, you'll want to make sure you have some sort of on-the-go formula tucked away in your bag to help tame flyaways while you're out and about. Read on to find out my pick of the best of these types of products below.