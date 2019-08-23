I fly a lot, but I can count the number of times I've checked a bag on one hand. Even though I get free checked bags with several airlines, so many things can go awry with air travel that I prefer to keep all of my stuff with me. However, there have been a few times when the airline told me at the gate that my carry-on bag was too big, and they made me check it. If you want to avoid this, investing in carry-on luggage that fit size requirements for every major U.S. airline can reduce the likelihood you'll be separated from your bag.

According to the website Upgraded Points, there is no hard-and-fast rule for carry-on luggage size, and each airline sets their own standards. The site lists the carry-on luggage requirements for multiple airlines and advises that if you want to be sure your carry-on bag is accepted on every airline, it's best to stick with a bag that's no bigger than 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. This includes wheels and handles.

If you don't think you can fit all of your stuff inside of a bag this small, remember that in addition to a roller bag you can also carry on a personal item. I always take a backpack that I can put additional items in. Got a trip coming up and need a carry-on bag that will pass inspection on every major airline? I've got you covered.

1. AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage - 20-Inch, Carry-On $49.99 | Amazon Buy the bag I have this carry-on roller bag from AmazonBasics, and I love it. If you prefer a hardshell suitcase, this one is durable, affordable, and it fits the carry-on requirements for all major U.S. airlines.

2. Aerolite Maximum Allowance Airline Approved Carry-On Suitcase Aetolite Maximum Allowance Airline Approved Delta United Southwest Carry-On Suitcase $69.99 $62.99 | Amazon Buy the bag This bag gives you a bit more room, and it claims to be accepted by most major U.S. airlines. It's sleek, durable, easy to maneuver, and it comes in two colors.

3. IT Luggage World's Lightest 8-Wheel Spinner IT Luggage World's Lightest 8-Wheel Spinner $79.99 $53.70 | Amazon Buy the bag If you're looking to lighten your load, this highly rated carry-on bag claims to be the world's lightest eight-wheel spinner. Throwing your bag over your head to get it in the overhead bin can be a chore. Choosing a light-weight bag will make storing your luggage much easier.

4. Kenneth Cole Reaction Dot Matrix Kenneth Cole Reaction Dot Matrix $74.67 | Amazon Buy the bag For a carry-on bag that's fun, practical, and accepted on all major U.S. airlines, this 20 inch Kenneth Cole Reaction Dot Matrix is a must have.

5. Steve Madden Cubic Luggage Carry-On Suitcase Steve Madden Cubic Luggage Carry On $79.99 | Amazon Buy the bag Who says a carry-on bag has to be boring? This 20-inch bag is so unique you'll know right away that it's yours. It's funky, fresh, and fits in the overhead compartments of most major airlines.

6. Exzact Cabin Luggage Exzact Cabin luggage $63.99 | Amazon Buy the bag This sleek 20-inch bag with additional front pocket claims to have passed the strictest of carry-on luggage size tests. It's also light weight and scratch resistant, making it an ideal choice.

7. Rockland Luggage Rio Two-Piece Carry-On Set Rockland Luggage Rio Two-Piece Carry-On Set $89.99 $37.12 | eBags Buy the bag For those who like to sport matching luggage, this two-piece carry-on set is a steal. It's also highly rated and comes in more than a dozen different designs so you can choose the style that best reflects your personality.

8. Samsonite Winfield Samsonite Winfield $91.23 | Amazon Buy the bag With almost 4,000 reviews on Amazon, this bag is a fan favorite for travelers who love to carry on. Choose from eight colors and enjoy a 10-year warranty.

9. AmazonBasics Underseat Luggage AmazonBasics Underseat Luggage $54.99 $51.25 | Amazon Buy the bag Whether you want to use it for a quick weekend getaway or you're looking for an underseat bag you can bring in addition to your roller bag, you can't go wrong with this one. With almost 1,000 highly rated reviews on Amazon, this underseat bag is a clear winner.