Owning a dog is a truly rewarding experience, and on top of that, it's so much fun... well, until it comes time to take a vacation. Traveling can feel a lot more hectic — and sometimes impossible — when you have a dog that you're responsible for besides just yourself. You can't just plan a spontaneous weekend trip if you have a dog at home who needs to be cared for. Traveling when you have a dog requires planning and organization. You need to figure out exactly who is going to take care of your pup while you're away, or you need to find a safe place to send them to. It can get expensive and stressful, and worrying about how your dog is doing while you're away, especially if it's for a long period of time, can put a damper on things.

Of course, there's always the option to bring your dog on your travels. This allows you to keep a close eye on them, which is great, especially if you're traveling for a long time or if you go on very frequent trips. But it can also be a big hassle. Whether you're taking your dog on a road trip, on an airplane, or on a train, it can also be a costly and stressful experience. That's why, if you know you're going to be traveling often, you should buy a dog breed that will make that just a little bit easier.

In general, small dogs are a better breed for traveling as they are easier to maneuver through public transportation. Larger breeds can cost more or be a little trickier to handle, especially on something like an airplane. It's definitely something to take into consideration before you get a furry friend! Here are the best dog breeds for traveling:

1. Bichon Frise Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News/Getty Images This adorable little dog is known for being one of the happiest breeds around, meaning they're more likely to go with the flow and be adaptable to any situation.

2. Pomeranian Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A Pomeranian is tiny, making it the perfect compact size for traveling on public transportation. They can fit comfortably in your bag or a small crate and can even sit by your feet on a plane.

3. Chihuahua Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images News/Getty Images Chihuahuas are another tiny breed that make traveling just a little bit easier. They are also friendly and don't need a ton of food.

4. Dachshunds Scott Barbour/Getty Images News/Getty Images A small dog is easier to travel with, but so is a friendlier dog. Dachshunds are friendly and adventurous, so they'll love exploring with you and they'll be fine with going new places. A Dachshund is also small enough to sit with your on a plane.

5. Labrador Retriever Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're set on getting a bigger dog, you may want to opt for a Labrador Retriever. These pups are super friendly, gentle, and smart, and they're also easy to train. They love to be active and to explore, so they'll appreciate a trip.

6. Maltese Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images A Maltese is super small, compact, and light, making them easy to tote around and fit in small carriers or bags. They also don't shed a lot, which is great if they're going to be sitting in your lap. And they're friendly, so they'll get along with everyone.

7. Boston Terriers Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images News/Getty Images A Boston Terrier is small enough to tote around easily, while not being quite as tiny and fragile as a Maltese or Chihuahua. They are also very energetic and outgoing, so they'll make new friends and they'll absolutely love exploring and going on adventures with you.

8. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images These little dogs are gentle, friendly, and get along with everyone. They are really playful but also super cuddly, so they'll be there for you no matter what you need while traveling.

9. Poodle Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News/Getty Images A poodle is great for a few reasons: they have outgoing, happy personalities, and they know how to take commands really well, making them a great travel companion. They also don't shed as much as some other dogs, so they're not quite as messy.