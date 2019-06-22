10 Best Dog Breeds For People Who Are Less Active

Getting a dog has to be one of the most fun things in the world, but it's also a huge responsibility being placed on your shoulders. Dogs aren't just a pet, they become a part of your family - and they require a lot of care, time, and effort. Unlike cats, dogs can't just hang out in your house all day long and use a litter box. They need to be taken out for walks so they can use the bathroom, they require a little bit more attention, and, oftentimes, they also require a lot more physical activity. This can be intimidating for anyone who is not super active.

Fortunately, though there are options for people who want dogs but don't really have the time to dedicate to long walks every single day or lots of exercise and playtime outside. A dog is always going to need attention and some sort of walk (it's good for them!), but there are certain breeds that are a lot less active. These dogs will love to hang out inside with you and cuddle on the couch or the bed, usually as long as they're getting plenty of attention. They're a bit more low-key and low-maintenance than a more active dog.

If that sounds exactly like what you're looking for in a new pup, then be sure to check out one of the dog breeds below. They'll give you all the love you need, and you'll do the same back to them. Check out these dog breeds for people who are less active:

1. English Bulldogs Inna Taran/ShutterStock Not only are English bulldogs known for being super sweet, but they're also very low-endurance and low-maintenance. They actually can't spend a lot of time outdoors if it's very hot or very cold, so they're great indoor pets. They don't require a lot of exercise, they're very predictable dogs, and they kind of just want to chill on the couch all the time.

2. Basset Hound Grisha Bruev/ShutterStock With their short, stocky little legs and bulky bodies, basset hounds aren't about to run any marathons with you anytime soon. Although they were bred as hunters, they are typically very calm, easygoing dogs who don't require a ton of activity. They do need a walk each day, but nothing serious.

3. Pekingese swapan banik/ShutterStock A Pekingese is a lapdog who absolutely loves to sit with their owners and cuddle. They are also super low-maintenance and require very little exercise, and even a small amount of food. They don't need long walks, and they're content to sit with you and get all of your attention for as long as you want.

4. Chow Chow Maja Marjanovic/ShutterStock Chow Chows don't really like to cuddle, so if you're looking for a dog to snuggle with, this isn't the breed for you. But they are still quiet, slow dogs who don't require a lot of physical activity and can be very independent, meaning they don't need your constant attention.

5. Shih Tzu chaoss/ShutterStock Although they can be very stubborn, Shih Tzus are also cute little lapdogs who love to be with their owners. They are not known for being very playful, so they're content to just relax, although they do enjoy a little walk now and then.

6. Chinese Crested Golland/ShutterStock These funny looking cuties were actually created to be a companion to an invalid, so you know that they're smart and in tune with your wants and needs. Chinese Cresteds also very needy, and actually tend to suffer from seperation anxiety if you don't give them enough attention.

7. Tibetan Spaniel Crea DK/ShutterStock Tibetan Spaniels are actually pretty active dogs who love to play and run around. That said, they don't require a lot of exercise, so they'll just basically keep you entertained indoors. They love to play with their own toys and snuggle with their owners.

8. Clumber Spaniel Dora Zett/ShutterStock Clumber spaniels are very affectionate with their owners, although they can be a bit aloof too. They're actually pretty happy being outdoors and playing or being indoors and relaxing. So, while they do appreciate some exercise, they are also perfectly fine with being on the couch with you.

9. Great Dane SeaRick1/ShutterStock Don't be fooled by their huge size: Great Danes are often called "gentle giants" because of how sweet and low-key they are. They definitely need room to move around because of their size, and they do need a daily walk, but they are otherwise very calm.