If you're a book nerd planning your next vacation, this might be of interest: I've got 10 Airbnbs with dreamy libraries, for every type of budget.

The apartments and houses on the list below span five continents and 10 countries. If you're a reader, you probably already understand that vacation is one of the best times to catch up on your reading. Even if you have busy days of activities planned, these places can provide the perfect refuge at night. And you just might find a new favorite book among the collections of these Airbnbs.

The best thing about these library-sporting Airbnbs is the affordable rates they offer to vacationers. Prices for the 10 bookish accommodations below start at just $36 per person per night — a score for any bargain-hunter. The most expensive listing, located in Paris, goes for more than $500 per night, but can accommodate up to 11 guests, which makes it more affordable than many vacation homes you find stateside.

Even if you aren't planning a trip, these 10 spaces might just be the inspiration for your own home library or office space. Here are 10 Airbnbs with dreamy libraries for book-lovers to drool over.

Book and Bed in Tokyo, Japan Courtesy of Airbnb At $36 per guest per night, this compact, bookish hotel is a steal for tourists who want to save as much money as possible. With up to 5,000 books available to read at any given time, Book and Bed is the perfect stop for avid readers making their way through Japan on a budget.

Elegant Library Flat in Istanbul, Turkey Courtesy of Airbnb In addition to the eclectic home library, this Airbnb features access to "the owner's personal, 30-page guide to Vintage Istanbul, a compendium of epicurean information about the city's lesser-known neighbourhoods, pleasures and absences." It's already a budget stay at $78 per night for up to three guests, but I'm happy to report that the owner also offers discounts to architects and writers who want to use the space.

House in Paris in Paris, France Courtesy of Airbnb A loft with room for 11 guests, this Airbnb rents for $545 per night. Settled in a quiet neighborhood, and featuring a two-story bookcase — with a Beauty and the Beast-style ladder, y'all — this apartment is perfect for a group of writers and readers who want to get away from it all.

Oasis – Stylish and Spacious Loft in São Paulo, Brazil Courtesy of Airbnb This apartment isn't just "carefully decorated and packed with good books and records," although that is a major plus. It also comes with a lavatory inspired by A Clockwork Orange, which is... unique. This one is priced at $74 per night for up to four guests.

Penthouse in Bergen, Norway Courtesy of Airbnb With a lovely home library and lots of natural light, this Norwegian penthouse is convenient to the Bergen subway system. You and up to three guests can chill and read books on the balcony for only $141 per night at this Scandinavian getaway.

Quiet and Private Retreat in Palo Alto, California Courtesy of Airbnb Part of this 830-square-foot space is devoted to a well-stocked reading nook with a view. At $150 per night for up to two guests, this one-bedroom Airbnb is a budget-friendly stay for anyone who's fantasized about having a window seat of their own.

Secret Haven in London, UK Courtesy of Airbnb This tiny house in Notting Hill comes with a private garden and full kitchen, in addition to a curated library of novels to read. At $214 per night for two guests, this might be a bit out of budget for some vacationers.

Ttekceba Retreat in Victoria, Australia Courtesy of Airbnb You can rent this entire mountain retreat, which comes with a pool, library, and garden, for just $175 per night. When you stay at Ttekceba, you can take in all that the Dandenong Mountains have to offer, and even take away cuttings from the garden to transplant in your own dirt back home.

Under the Roofs of Warsaw in Warsaw, Poland Courtesy of Airbnb With prices ranging from $58 to $89 per night for one-to-four guests, this Polish flat is a budget vacation destination for couples and families looking to get away. When you aren't exploring the city, the wall full of books in the dining room will keep you entertained for hours.