OK, you've probably heard the phrase "Mercury in retrograde" tossed around more than a few times, but are you dying to know what that actually means? And what it means specifically for you. If you're curious about astrology, the best place to start is with a good book: here are 10 books about astrology to get you started.

From checking your daily horoscope to learning everything there is to know about all your different signs, there are tons of different ways to engage with astrology. Perhaps one of the coolest aspects of the field is how personal it is. Any person can dive into the realm of astrology, and find a way to connect with it in their own way.

Whether or not you believe in the teachings of astrology, you can't deny that it's a fascinating subject. Astrology has been used in countless ways over the centuries, and it's been influenced by many different cultures. People have been using it for thousands of years to tell stories, read into human behavior, and understand the world around them.

So, if you're looking to learn more about the wide world of astrology, these excellent books are a great way to get started:

The traditional go-to book for beginners, The Only Astrology Book You'll Ever Need is great for foundational learning. This book will teach everything, including how to make your own birth chart.

In Astrology for Writers, Corrine Kenner instructs you on how to use astrology to get your creative juices flowing. She uses elements of fiction as a guidepost to break down all the tenets of astrology.

In this new book, The Secret Language of Birthdays author Gary Goldschneider explores how you can use astrology to understand how you interact with all those around you — your friends, family, co-workers, and of course, your significant other.

If you're curious about the history of astrology, The Fated Sky is the book for you. Benson Bobrick takes you through astrology's 5,000-year story and explores the ways it has influenced (and been influenced) by Shakespeare, the scientific revolution, and more.

Looking to connect with your inner goddess? Of course you are! This beautifully-designed book will introduce you to lunar worship. There's a different chapter for every moon sign!

In The Signs, astrologer and life coach Carolyne Faulkner demonstrates how you can use astrology to improve every aspect of life, including your relationships and career.

This book is designed to help you use astrology to understand your own nature and personality. This book will help you understand how your body, mind, and spirit are influenced by astrology.

This upcoming book from Allure Magazine's astrologer Aliza Kelly Fargher uses your sign to match you with a delicious cocktail. This book makes the perfect companion to a birth chart party with your pals.

This book is great if you're looking for practical advice on using astrology in your everyday life. It's a wonderful guide for navigating the challenges of your day-to-day.