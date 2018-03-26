When Mercury goes retrograde, the planet is basically speeding by the earth, so it's easy to feel like your life is spinning out of control during this time — your train comes 10 minutes late, the plant on your desk suddenly dies, and nobody tells you that you have spinach stuck in your two front teeth all day. But Mercury retrograde's effects on relationships can especially feel like the hardest test of the year. Spring's Mercury retrograde is from March 22 - April 15, 2018 and if you've felt like your romantic relationship has been more unbalanced than normal lately, you're not alone

“In astrology, Mercury is the planet that is associated with all forms of communication and movement,” Linda Furiate, a consulting Astrologer, Healthy Habits Expert, Reiki I&II, Inspirational Guide, and the founder of Of Universal Mind, tells Bustle. So when Mercury is retrograde, you can expect communication to be off when it comes to your love life.

But if you believe that we live in a perfect universe, that can only mean that Mercury retrogrades happen for a specific reason — to call attention to the incredibly fast-paced way in which we speed through life. By throwing you through a loop, Mercury retrograde is essentially forcing you to slow down and regroup, in order to put you on a more purposeful course, astrologer and life coach Joshua MacGuire tells Bustle.

I'm pretty sure I'm already feeling its effects. This weekend, I went from being paranoid about being too clingy in my relationship, to crying about Call Me By Your Name for the fourth time, in basically a heartbeat. I'm totally off-kilter and I know it! But not to worry — I keep telling myself that everything is happening for a reason. But if that's not working for you, check out some of these survival tips for astrology experts and remind yourself that it'll be over soon.

1 Slow Down Ashley Batz/Bustle Mercury retrograde's signals might seem confusing at first, but that might actually be a sign that you are rushing through your day so quickly that you are unable to interpret the world around you. "The retrograde can have fuzzy communications," Macguire says. "You can survive by slowing down." Take a deep breath, and re-examine your partner's actions. Perhaps things aren't exactly as they appear.

2 Keep The Lines of Communication Open Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If slowing down and taking notice of the status of your relationship brings about negative revelations, it will be most productive to have an open and honest dialogue about these thoughts with your partner. "There could be difficult conversations that you’re going to have, and while it may be uncomfortable, remember the truth shall set you free," Jaye from GiftedAstrology.com tells Bustle. "If you need to initiate the conversation, take time beforehand to get introspective about how you can best communicate the changes that need to take place."

3 Avoid Making Big Life Decisions Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Let's be real for a second: Mercury retrograde can severely skew our judgement: we may grow paranoid, irritated, and suspicious. And there is a big difference between listening to your intuition, and making passionate decisions in the heat of the moment. "It's time to re-examine our relationships, and how we're taking responsibility for them," MacGuire says. "But don't make any momentous decisions." Wait until the Mercury retrograde passes before breaking it off, moving in together, or texting your ex.

4 Try Meditation Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When Mercury goes retrograde, it might lead you to question every tiny detail in your relationship, from phrases your partner says, to how long it takes them to text you back. "Your active mind could feel anxious because your natural inclination is to move forward, but these retrograde energies are designed to slow you down," Jaye says. "It will be extra important to meditate." Refocus your energy and calm your brain by practicing mindfulness.

5 Make Yourself Take Breaks Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you've convinced yourself that your relationship is falling apart at the seams, then odds are you are throwing yourself into your work as a distraction. "Take breaks [and] rest and recuperate so you so don’t burn out," Jaye says. "This is the time to think about what you want to bring to the world and revisit your old plans. If limiting thoughts or beliefs come up, find the space inside of the feeling and let it help you discover a new approach to old problems." Instead of fighting against the tide, submit to the feeling of insecurity, and further reflect.

6 Be A Good Listener Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Take extra care to be a very good, active listener when conversing with your partner during Mercury retrograde. Make eye contact, process what they are telling you, and ask follow up questions. "If you need to initiate the conversation, take time beforehand to get introspective about how you can best communicate the changes that need to take place," Jaye says. "If someone needs to express something to you, be sure to listen and hear (two very different things) what they have to say and move forward to improve your connection."