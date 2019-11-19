10 Cool Holiday Gift Ideas For Your Fashion Friend

Shopping for the holidays can be somewhat overwhelming. If you are anything like me, you’re never really sure what to gift the incredible people in your life — and that pressure gets even more intense when you're looking for cool clothes and accessories to get your fashion-minded friends. To help you with your search, I sifted through the season's top trends to find 10 of the most shoppable holiday fashion gifts available this season. No matter if you’re shopping for yourself or for others, there is something special on here for everyone. From cozy sweaters and slippers to sequin dresses and heels, I'm calling it right now — these are the must-haves you need to add to your list.

The one question I always ask myself when shopping is, “How useful will this item be in my everyday life?” Useful items that can be incorporated into anyone’s day-to-day lifestyle make perfect gifts. Think chunky scarves that offer full protection against freezing gusts of wind, or oversized knits and cardigans that make layering super easy. If you're feeling more festive, anything with a little bit of sparkle also makes a great gift this time of year, so don't be afraid to gravitate toward some glitter.

Looking for holiday gifts that are both stylish and practical? Keep reading to check out the best picks for all of your favorite, trendy people.

Zara Limited Edition Wool And Yak Jacket

This cozy, soft cardigan is versatile enough to be worn over a silky pajama set while you enjoy your morning coffee, or as a substitute for your traditional blazer.

ELOQUII Puff Sleeve Sequin Dress

Not really sure what to wear to your next holiday party? This sequin dress is it! Dress it up with heels or make it funky with cool combat boots and tights. It also makes a great gift for anyone who can't get enough sparkle.

Sam Edelman Halo Mule

The holiday season is the perfect time to gift your loved ones a little shimmer. These mules will complete any party look.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide

With 11 colors to choose from, these fluffy slip-ons are the gift of the season. They're perfect for wearing around the house or for running quick errands.

Bluetiful Milano Classic Velvet Padded Headband

Do you know someone who always splurges on the latest "it" accessory of the season? This padded headband makes the perfect gift. It's also available in an array of different styles and colors.

Raen Exile Unisex Square Sunglasses

Sunglasses are the most practical gift of them all, since they are worn all year long. These unisex sunglasses can be paired with just about every look.

Daniel Wellington Petite Cornwall Watch

Watches are forever timeless and classic gifts. This Daniel Wellington watch comes with interchangeable bands, making it extra special.

Bluebella Bibi Cami & Trouser Set

Give someone the gift of comfort and relaxation this season. This luxurious cami and trouser set is an elegant alternative to the traditional fuzzy, holiday-themed PJs.

GAP Plaid Longline Wool-Blend Coat

The fit, fabric, and price of this coat make it all worth it. It's also available in tall and petite sizes, which is just icing on the cake.

Aritzia Main Character Lauren Fringe Scarf

Looking for the perfect scarf that's large and cozy, but not quite blanket size? This one pairs well with tailored coats and chunky sweaters, and provides the perfect pop of color for winter.