10 Earrings For Zoom Calls That Always Get Compliments
With all the Zoom meetings suddenly filling your calendar, there's a renewed emphasis on fashion from the waist up. No longer are you able to show off that new outfit while walking down the office halls, where your high heels, voluminous skirt or pulled-together pantsuit were on full display. But all is not lost. Virtual calls mean you can put the spotlight on your jewelry like never before. Specifically, your earrings. In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for earrings have nearly doubled in the past three months.
For Zoom calls with your co-workers, however, the earring selection is quite specific. You’re looking for a pair that isn’t too evening-glam, but is visible nonetheless. Think: hoops, acrylics, flowers, and more. While you might love a stud or thin drop under other circumstances, consider going a tad bolder when it comes to your new workwear look.
Ahead, find 10 earrings to inspire your next Zoom look. And, hey, you might even be able to wear them to brunch with your best friends before long. At least…here’s hoping!
Go for a timeless hoop in tortoise to grab two trends at the same time by the horns.
Embrace one of the biggest trends of the year with a unique structural bauble.
The classic hoops that are both chunky and lightweight at the same time.
Add a little Summer floral to your earring game with a pair of floral earrings that are sweet and sassy at the same time.
Amp up your studs with a double oversized style that takes your grandmother's pearls and makes them more modern than ever.
Double it up with a pair of hoops that kicks up the trend a notch (or two).
Take your hoops to the next level with a floral-inspired pair made of lightweight acrylic that's durable and statement-making, all in one.
The modern way to wear pearls, via medium sized hoops and organic shapes.
For a real splurge, there is nothing more gorgeous than these gems, made one-of-a-kind.
One, two, three, or four flowers for your Zoom calls this season with every hole in your lobe.