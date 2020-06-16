With all the Zoom meetings suddenly filling your calendar, there's a renewed emphasis on fashion from the waist up. No longer are you able to show off that new outfit while walking down the office halls, where your high heels, voluminous skirt or pulled-together pantsuit were on full display. But all is not lost. Virtual calls mean you can put the spotlight on your jewelry like never before. Specifically, your earrings. In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for earrings have nearly doubled in the past three months.

For Zoom calls with your co-workers, however, the earring selection is quite specific. You’re looking for a pair that isn’t too evening-glam, but is visible nonetheless. Think: hoops, acrylics, flowers, and more. While you might love a stud or thin drop under other circumstances, consider going a tad bolder when it comes to your new workwear look.

Ahead, find 10 earrings to inspire your next Zoom look. And, hey, you might even be able to wear them to brunch with your best friends before long. At least…here’s hoping!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mango Tortoiseshell Earrings $20 | Mango See on Mango Go for a timeless hoop in tortoise to grab two trends at the same time by the horns.

Beads by Aree Sankofa Studs $42 | Beads by Aree SEE ON BEADS BY AREE Embrace one of the biggest trends of the year with a unique structural bauble.

Jennifer Fisher Mini Lilly Hoops $200 | Jennifer Fisher See on Jennifer Fisher The classic hoops that are both chunky and lightweight at the same time.

Rebecca de Ravenel Daisy Drop Earrings $295 | Saks See on Saks Add a little Summer floral to your earring game with a pair of floral earrings that are sweet and sassy at the same time.

Shashi Verde Double Ball Earrings $42 | Shopbop See on Shopbop Amp up your studs with a double oversized style that takes your grandmother's pearls and makes them more modern than ever.

Sophie Buhai Double Layered Hoops $295 | Sophie Buhai See on Sophie Buhai Double it up with a pair of hoops that kicks up the trend a notch (or two).

J. Crew Acetate Flower Open Hoops Earrings $14 | J.Crew See on J.Crew Take your hoops to the next level with a floral-inspired pair made of lightweight acrylic that's durable and statement-making, all in one.

& Other Stories Organic Pearl Open Hoop Earrings $29 | & Other Stories See on & Other Stories The modern way to wear pearls, via medium sized hoops and organic shapes.

Jane Taylor Cirque 1-Inch Inside-Out Horizontal Baguette Stud Hoops (Price Upon Request) Jane Taylor See on Jane Taylor For a real splurge, there is nothing more gorgeous than these gems, made one-of-a-kind.