The fall movie season is a ripe time for biopics and true stories. With prestigious film festivals beginning and awards season creeping ever closer, a lot of these type of films hit theaters between September and November. True stories can sometimes us in ways that fictionalized tales may not. And many actors love playing real people, because the Academy and other awards bodies have been pretty generous when it comes to handing out trophies for successfully embodying someone else. So these 10 fall 2019 biopics should be on your list if you like to keep tabs on Oscar buzz — or just love watching movies based on real-life events.

But not all biopics and real-life film adaptations need be heady think-piece movies or dramatic head scratchers. The first film on this list of upcoming films is Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers, a true story, yes, but also one that also looks fun as hell. Judy Garland, Fred Rogers, Harriet Tubman, and King Henry V are some of the other famous names we'll be seeing on the big screen this fall, as played by some huge stars. And although some of the last few movies here don't yet have precise release dates just yet, they may be on track for autumn viewing as well. Here's what you can look forward to:

1. 'Hustlers' (Sept. 6) STX Entertainment on YouTube Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu are among the stars of this true story from director Larene Scafaria, based on a New York Magazine feature titled "The Hustlers at Scores" by Jessica Pressler. Frustrated by their economic status and the zero accountability down on Wall Street, a team of strippers set out to rip off the finance bros of the 1%.

2. 'Judy' (Sept. 27) RoadsideFlix on YouTube Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in this biopic about the legendary singer's later years. After starring in The Wizard of Oz, Garland's star rose quickly, but her struggles with mental health and substance abuse plagued her the rest of her life. Zellweger looks like she's giving it her all in this performance, which will no doubt lead to some awards season attention.

3. 'The Current War' (Oct. 4) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Thomas Edison, Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, and Nicholas Hoult as Nikola Tesla in this historical drama about the 19th century electricity wars. This film was probably going to hit theaters back in 2017, reports Vanity Fair, but after premiering that year at the Toronto International Film Festival, it got caught up in The Weinstein Company's financial and legal issues.

4. 'Harriet' (Nov. 1) Focus Features on YouTube Cynthia Erivo continues her transition from Tony-winning theater actor to movie star in this biopic of Harriet Tubman. The role once belonged to Viola Davis, per Vanity Fair, but years of delay and a change from HBO to Focus Features now puts Erivo in the lead role, and possibly at the podium come awards season. In the director's chair is Eve's Bayou's Kasi Lemmons with Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jennifer Nettles rounding out the cast.

5. 'Midway' (Nov. 8) Lionsgate Movies on YouTube Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas, Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, and Mandy Moore star in this action-heavy flick about World War II's Battle of Midway. Directed by Roland Emmerich, the story focuses on the battle that took place only six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Yet despite it being a lesser-known battle, it was considered a turning point in the fight for Pacific dominancy.

6. 'Ford V. Ferrari' (Nov. 15) 20th Century Fox on YouTube Christian Bale costars along with Matt Damon in this historical flick about a team of Ford designers, racers, and businessmen who, in the 1960s, set out to make a Ford race car that would go faster than a Ferrari. Good luck, car dudes!

7. 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' (Nov. 22) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube Got tissues? Bring the whole box. Tom Hanks stars as Mr. Fred Rogers in this biopic about the man who created and starred in Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. So many adults today were viewers back during the show's heyday, and the nostalgia that this movie will provide is going to be seriously palpable. Mr. Rogers's message of kindness, family, and being a better person feel especially trenchant right now.

8. 'The Irishman' (TBD) Netflix on YouTube The next three movies on this list all have a few big things in common. The first is that they're all going to hit Netflix at some point, though official release dates have not been set. However, they are all premiering at major fall film festivals. The Irishman is definitely the most highly anticipated of the three, with Martin Scorsese directing a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, who came out of retirement just to act again for Scorsese. De Niro plays World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th Century.

9. 'The Laundromat' (TBD) Netflix Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonia Banderas star in this film from director Steven Soderburgh. The story follows a woman whose simple investigation into her own finances unfolds an entire underground of shady dealings known as the Panama Papers. The Laundromat will hit the Venice Film Festival later this month, followed by the Toronto International Film Festival, before eventually hitting Netflix.