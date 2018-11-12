10 Fall Candles Under $20 To Buy If You're So Over Pumpkin Spice
It's officially fall, which means it's time to break out the cozy socks, live in your sweatpants, and get out all the candles. Luckily, there are tons of unique fall candles to try if you're so over pumpkin spice.
Besides, what better way to get into the seasonal spirit than by treating yourself to some autumn-scented candles? All you have to do is light 'em up, put on your favorite show (hello, Law and Order: SVU), throw on your favorite face mask, and voilà: You've reached ultimate relaxation mode.
The best part about owning fall-scented candles? You can still feel like you're living your best fall life without leaving the comfort of your couch (or bed), and what could be better than that? Plus, there are tons of scent options when it comes to picking the perfect candle for you and your home... just try not to buy all of them at once. And lastly, all of these picks are under $20, so you can get all of those wonderful fall scents a budget.
So whether you prefer the smell of freshly crushed leaves or the aroma of just-made coffee, the scent options are truly limitless, and all of these candles smell equally as delicious. Happy fall, y'all!
1LAFCO Crimson Berry Scented Candle, $17
LAFCO Crimson Berry Scented Candle
This candle lets cranberry and raspberry take center stage, featuring calming eucalyptus and a touch of sweet vanilla. Together, they result in a savory, sweet, and delectable seasonal scent that's timeless.
2Bijou Greta Candle, Bourbon and Vanilla, $9
Sweet and creamy vanilla meets strong and spiced bourbon. This three-ounce, travel-friendly candle is perfect for nights spent curling up on the couch with your favorite book and a hot cocoa (or hot toddy) in hand.
3Illume Boulangerie Sweet Vanilla Cinnamon, $18
Illume Boulangerie Oatmeal Cookie
If you prefer sugar to spice, this candle is for you. This baby literally smells like freshly baked cookies straight out of the oven, with hints of oats, cinnamon sugar, and cardamom. It also has notes of fresh honey butter, almonds, ginger, and maple & vanilla abstract.
4Yankee Candle Honeycrisp Apple Cider, $11
Yankee Candle Honeycrisp Apple Cider
'Tis the season for fresh apples and apple picking, and what better way to get in the spirit than by lighting this candle? With notes of fresh honey crisp apple (honestly, the best apple out there), apple cider, honey, and a hint of musk, this candle can do no wrong.
5Gourmand Candle, Lait De Coco, $14
Calling all sweet tooths: You need this candle. Besides its gorgeous, blush-pink hue, it also smells as delicious as it looks. The Bergamot provides a hint of citrus to balance out the sweet notes of vanilla praline and creamy coconut, which ends up creating an out-of-this-world, festive, fall concoction.
6A to Z Candles, Apple Cider Donut, $16
A to Z Candles, Apple Cider Donut
The only thing better than apple cider? Apple cider in doughnut form. Fresh dough, sweet and tangy apple cider, and a warm blend of cinnamon-sugar make for a wonderful combination. This candle does a fantastic job of capturing the signature fall treat in scent form.
7Bath & Body Works Maple Cinnamon Pancakes 3 Wick Candle, $11.95
Bath & Body Works Maple Cinnamon Pancakes 3 Wick Candle
The perfect brunch, but in candle form. The candle is made with nutmeg essential oil with notes of maple syrup, and smells like fresh, fluffy pancakes. Recipe not included, so BYOP (bring your own pancakes).
8Glass Jar Candle Autumn Leaves — Home Scents By Chesapeake Bay Candle, $9.99
Glass Jar Candle Autumn Leaves — Home Scents By Chesapeake Bay Candle
The only thing more satisfying than crunching leaves? The smell of them. The scent of crisp autumn air and fresh leaves will transform your home into a fall oasis.
9Clare De Lune Candle, Silk + Sandalwood, $18
Clare De Lune Candle, Silk + Sandalwood
This scent may seem summery, but it's actually perfect for the fall. The candle is packed with notes of blackberries, raspberries, and dewberries, and is layered with hints of vanilla, caramel, and amberwood. The scent itself is sophisticated and elegant, and I guarantee you'll feel like a million bucks after lighting it.
10Bath & Body Works, Spiced Apple Toddy 3 Wick Candle, $11.95
Bath & Body Works, Spiced Apple Toddy 3 Wick Candle
The only thing better than a traditional hot toddy? A spiced apple one. The scent is warm, intimate, and ideal for any home or occasion. Plus, how cute is the decorative lid?! It's basically a centerpiece and candle, all in one.
All in all, you can't go wrong with any of these 10 scents, so why not try all of them? 'Tis the season!