It's officially fall, which means it's time to break out the cozy socks, live in your sweatpants, and get out all the candles. Luckily, there are tons of unique fall candles to try if you're so over pumpkin spice.

Besides, what better way to get into the seasonal spirit than by treating yourself to some autumn-scented candles? All you have to do is light 'em up, put on your favorite show (hello, Law and Order: SVU), throw on your favorite face mask, and voilà: You've reached ultimate relaxation mode.

The best part about owning fall-scented candles? You can still feel like you're living your best fall life without leaving the comfort of your couch (or bed), and what could be better than that? Plus, there are tons of scent options when it comes to picking the perfect candle for you and your home... just try not to buy all of them at once. And lastly, all of these picks are under $20, so you can get all of those wonderful fall scents a budget.

So whether you prefer the smell of freshly crushed leaves or the aroma of just-made coffee, the scent options are truly limitless, and all of these candles smell equally as delicious. Happy fall, y'all!

1 LAFCO Crimson Berry Scented Candle, $17 LAFCO Crimson Berry Scented Candle $17 Bloomingdales This candle lets cranberry and raspberry take center stage, featuring calming eucalyptus and a touch of sweet vanilla. Together, they result in a savory, sweet, and delectable seasonal scent that's timeless. Buy On Bloomingdale's

2 Bijou Greta Candle, Bourbon and Vanilla, $9 Greta Bourbon and Vanilla $9 Bijou Sweet and creamy vanilla meets strong and spiced bourbon. This three-ounce, travel-friendly candle is perfect for nights spent curling up on the couch with your favorite book and a hot cocoa (or hot toddy) in hand. Buy On Bijou Candles

3 Illume Boulangerie Sweet Vanilla Cinnamon, $18 Illume Boulangerie Oatmeal Cookie $18 Anthropologie If you prefer sugar to spice, this candle is for you. This baby literally smells like freshly baked cookies straight out of the oven, with hints of oats, cinnamon sugar, and cardamom. It also has notes of fresh honey butter, almonds, ginger, and maple & vanilla abstract. Buy On Anthropologie

4 Yankee Candle Honeycrisp Apple Cider, $11 Yankee Candle Honeycrisp Apple Cider $11 Yankee Candle 'Tis the season for fresh apples and apple picking, and what better way to get in the spirit than by lighting this candle? With notes of fresh honey crisp apple (honestly, the best apple out there), apple cider, honey, and a hint of musk, this candle can do no wrong. Buy On Yankee Candle

5 Gourmand Candle, Lait De Coco, $14 Gourmand Candle, Lait De Coco $14 Urban Outfitters Calling all sweet tooths: You need this candle. Besides its gorgeous, blush-pink hue, it also smells as delicious as it looks. The Bergamot provides a hint of citrus to balance out the sweet notes of vanilla praline and creamy coconut, which ends up creating an out-of-this-world, festive, fall concoction. Buy On Urban Outfitters

6 A to Z Candles, Apple Cider Donut, $16 A to Z Candles, Apple Cider Donut $16 Etsy The only thing better than apple cider? Apple cider in doughnut form. Fresh dough, sweet and tangy apple cider, and a warm blend of cinnamon-sugar make for a wonderful combination. This candle does a fantastic job of capturing the signature fall treat in scent form. Buy On Etsy