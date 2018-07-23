For those of you abiding by the Gregorian calendar, summer ends on September 22. For those of you abiding by the correct calendar, summer is basically over — because Bath & Body Works' fall 2018 candle lineup was just announced, and this year's scents are so hype-worthy that you'll take one look at them and be like, "Summer who?"

Granted, I'm not saying you should pour all the rosé down the drain, ditch those short overalls you impulsively bought after watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and cast all your summer lovin' to the wind. But those same winds are a-changing, and for those of us living that Three-Wick Life, never have those winds smelled quite as good as they do come fall. This year, Bath & Body Works yet again does not disappoint — the fall lineup includes your old favorites, some shakeups, and some brand spanking new scents to boot.

If you're overwhelmed by the majesty of the literally DOZENS of three-wick candles that just hit the iconic store, then look no further than right here — these are all the candles that just debuted that you definitely want wafting through your apartment this fall. And not to brag, but as someone who has been known to spend her lunch break sniffing candles in the Bath & Body Works across the street from work, I am kind of an expert in this particular field.

Here are all the candles that you're about to take the smell of to the face in a few months, courtesy of the coziest season of them all.

1. Pumpkin Cupcake

Pumpkin Cupcake Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works This one's a mix of "Whipped Buttercream, Madagascar Vanilla, Pumpkin Spice, and Freshly Baked Cupcake," so basically you can smell like the inside of a pumpkin scone at Starbucks all autumn long. Buy Now

2. Pumpkin Pecan Waffle

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works This one is a mouthwatering blend of "Maple Syrup, Golden Waffles, Pumpkin Spice, Brown Sugar," according to the website. Is it nutritionally sound to eat a three-wick candle, or ... ? Asking for a friend. Buy Now

3. Pumpkin Peanut Brittle

Pumpkin Peanut Brittle Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works TBH, "Crunchy Caramel Brittle, Salty Peanuts, and Toasted Pumpkin Seeds" lit up such a happy part of my brain that I'm just going to be thinking about the mix of these scents all day long. Buy Now

4. Hot Cocoa & Cream

Hot Cocoa & Cream $24.50 Bath & Body Works Although the senses never QUITE get used to the bizarre sensation of smelling chocolate in a candle, it will be well worth the temporary confusion for this blend of "Decadent Milk Chocolate, Fresh Steamed Milk, and Mini Marshmallows." Buy Now

5. Flannel

Flannel Candle $25.50 Bath & Body Works Praise be to the autumnal gods, my favorite candle is BACK. This one smells of "Fresh Bergamot, Heirloom Mahogany, and Soft Musk with Essential Oils," and I do not mean it lightly when I say it is superior to all candles on God's green-ish Earth and you need it in your life. Buy Now

6. Autumn

Autumn Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works For the traditionalist, what better way to celebrate autumn than with — well — Autumn? This one smells of "Bright Red Gala Apple, Juicy Fig, Eucalyptus Leaf, Fir Balsam," and to me is a VERY close second to iconic Flannel. Buy Now

7. Sweater Weather

Sweater Weather $24.50 Bath & Body Works Aside from the fact that you're going to have "Sweater Weather" stuck in your head for eternity, this is the sophisticated, understated interpretation of fall — a blend of "Fresh Sage, Juniper Berry, Aromatic Eucalyptus, and Fresh Woods." Buy Now

8. Leaves

Leaves Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works Just reading the description of this scent makes me want to burrow into a sweater and go live in the woods: "Crisp Red Apple, Golden Nectar, and Warm Clove Spice." Buy Now

9. Pumpkin Coconut

Pumpkin Coconut Candle $24.50 Bath & Body Works Not gonna lie, of all the offerings this year, this is the one that most piqued my curiosity — a blend of "Spiced Pumpkin, Toasted Coconut, Creamy Vanilla, and Sea Salted Caramel." It should come as a surprise to nobody that I fully intend on doing downstairs to our local store to sniff test this for myself as soon as I get off work. Buy Now

To be clear, fellow candle stans, this is just the tip of the iceberg on the offerings Bath & Body Works have this year, which also include enough pumpkin combos to make your head spin like a Jack-O-Lantern. Check out the rest of the lineup on Bath & Body Works' website, and get ready to smell like the autumnal earth goddess you were always destined to become, one reasonably-priced three-wick candle at a time.